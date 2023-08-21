Hampton Classic for families: 13 ways to find kid-friendly fun 

Amid the jumping competitions and equestrian action in the show rings at the Hampton Classic Horse Show in Bridgehampton from Aug. 27-Sept. 3, there will be family-friendly fun peppered throughout the Kids Tent.

“This is something extra for kids to enjoy,” says Rosanna Arkinson, Hampton Classic’s director of publications. “Kids can go from station-to-station and in the center of it all is a petting zoo.”

Here are 13 free-with-admission activities (unless noted) on site for Kids Day, Sept. 2, and other dates where children can horse around.

WEEKLONG FUN

PICK A PIPE CLEANER Wendy “the Pipe Cleaner Lady” Baner of Suffolk County, who makes anything out of pipe cleaners, will perform on Aug. 27 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

START KICKIN’ Super Soccer Stars of New York City, which focuses on creating a noncompetitive but educational environment for aspiring soccer players, holds demos and drills with nets as a way to promote self confidence on Aug. 27 and 29 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

PLAY GAMES Challenge the kids to a game of corn hole or Ping-Pong. Games will be set up for free play Aug. 27-Sept. 2 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

MAKE ART Help create a collaborative mural on the wall, which kids can draw on Aug. 27-Sept. 2 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The mural will be finalized on Sept. 2 when “The Art Nanny” Amanda Fennell of Southampton, who is a certified art teacher with a master’s degree in creative art therapy, will be on site to assist plus oversee a watercolor activity from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

VISIT A PETTING ZOO AND TAKE A PONY RIDE They'll be able to feed sheep, goats, chickens, ducks, rabbits and a llama ($5 for a cup of food) at the Steppin’ Out Petting Zoo on Aug. 27-Sept. 2 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Plus, pony rides ($15 per person) will be available every day except Aug. 28.



CHECK OUT SOME REPTILES During the “Reptile Edventures” show, a 20-minute program, Erik "The Reptile Guy" Callender will bring out 12 live reptiles and amphibians including snakes, lizards and more. Three shows run on Aug. 29 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

LEARN CHESS Chess at Three teaches the dynamics of the game to kids on Aug. 29 and Sept. 1 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

BUILD WITH CANDY & BLOCKS Make candy necklaces as well as do some block building using giant Lincoln logs with The Children’s Museum of the East End on Aug. 31 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

CATCH SOME CIRCUS ENTERTAINMENT Juggler Keith Leaf of Suffolk County & the Lovely Laura will perform circus jokes and tricks for two shows each day on Aug. 31 and Sept. 2.

KIDS DAY ONLY

DANCE DANCE DANCE Bop to the sounds of DJ Marc Herstein who will host a high-energy, hip-hop dance party. “I play today’s hottest pop music for a multigenerational crowd mixing up the parents with the kids,” says Herstein. “We have activities and challenges with prizes throughout the party. There’s even an educational component that incorporates music history and French language.”

EXPERIENCE MAGIC Witness “The Amazing Zola” Allan Kronzek of Sag Harbor pull off close-up magic. “I use cards and small props,” says Kronzek. “What I do depends on who is there. It’s very interactive. People can come over and instantly get involved in the show.”

GET PAINTED Kids can have their faces painted by Kathy Broder of Fancy Faces or local artist Ruby Jackson of Sag Harbor.. “Kids can pick the design they want out of a book or they can give me one of their own ideas to work with. I don’t use stencils; it’s all hand drawn,” says Jackson. “It’s a sweet experience when they look in the mirror and become transformed.”

JOIN IN TURTLE TIME Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons, which provides rehabilitation for sick and injured native turtles, offers a turtled-themed coloring activity plus the reenacting of a turtle rescue using a stuffed turtle. A live turtle will also be on hand for kids to examine along with several turtle shells.