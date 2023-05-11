Craft beer fest and 4 more Mother's Day weekend festivals happening on Long Island

Spring has sprung and festivals are aplenty this month. Celebrate Mom during opening weekend at Harbes Family Farm in Mattituck or see live musical performances and try new food trucks at the Long Island Feast Fest in Bay Shore.

HARBES MOTHER’S DAY FESTIVAL

Spend Mother's Day at Harbes Family Farm in Riverhead. Credit: T. Mulrain

The two-day festival and season opener at the farm includes free admission for moms and grandmas to the 8-acre Barnyard Adventure, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The festival will also have live music from 1 to 5 p.m., concession food for sale, wine tasting in the Wine Barn (starting at any three wines for $20 or five for $30) and more. Admission is free to the farm, $15.95 for the Barnyard Adventure; 715 Sound Ave., Riverhead, harbesfamilyfarm.com, 631-482-7641.

CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL

Several local breweries come together to celebrate craft beer on May 13 at South Shore Craft Brewery. Credit: South Shore Craft Brewery/Cloud Vision Media

Try craft beer from participating local breweries in the beer garden and enjoy live music from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at South Shore Craft Brewery in Oceanside. Admission is free and guests can purchase drink tokens starting at $7 for a 12-ounce cup of beer; $25 VIP tickets grant access to early entry from 1 to 2 p.m., a commemorative tasting glass and two 2-ounce samples from each participating brewery. Raffles at the event will benefit the Tunnel To Towers Foundation; 3505 Hampton Rd., Oceanside, southshorecraftbrewery.com, 516-388-6685.

LONG ISLAND FEAST FEST

The Long Island Feast Fest Food will include food trucks, live music and vendors on May 13 at Great South Bay Brewery in Bay Shore. Credit: John Sheehan

The food festival features live music and more than 20 food trucks including Greek on the Go, Cousins Maine Lobster, B Bistro, Gus’ Exotic Jerky, Knot of this World Pretzels, Keva Cakes and Geenas Weenas. Vendors will sell arts and crafts and craft beer, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Great South Bay Brewery. Tickets are $20 at the door, $10 in advance and free for children younger than 12; 25 Drexel Dr., Bay Shore; greatsouthbaybrewery.com, 631-392-8472.

MAYDAY FESTIVAL

John Popper on harmonica and lead member of the band Blues Traveler in Patchogue. Credit: Marisol Diaz

The music festival will feature acts by Blues Traveler, The Wallflowers, Wheatus, John Hampson of Nine Days, Dirty Vice Band, Pete Mancini and The Hillside Airmen, MJT, Quarter Horse and The Belle Curves, 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill. The event will also include children’s activities like face painting, crafts, food, beer and spirits vendors. Tickets start at $32.05, children 12 and under are free; 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville, maydaymusicfestival.com.

SPRING FARM FESTIVAL

Celebrate life on a farm with children’s games and crafts, pony rides and a petting zoo and more at the Spring Farm Festival at Smithtown Historical Society on May 13. Credit: Colleen Kelly

Celebrate spring with children’s games, crafts, pony rides and a petting zoo. Food available includes Mister Softee and Belgiorno Family Mobile Wood Fired Pizza. Local vendors, including Curiously Creative Candles and Sun Salutations Sun Catchers, sell items on-site, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Smithtown Historical Society. Admission is $5; 239 E. Main St., Smithtown, smithtownhistorical.org, 631-265-6768.