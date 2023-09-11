Fall festivals, haunted houses and more ways to get into the fall spirit on Long Island 

Don't let shorter days and cooler nights stop you from enjoying a long list of fall activities. Mark your calendars and don't forget to make note of outdoor food festivals, haunted houses, cider tastings and corn maze adventures.

FOOD FESTIVALS

Taste the World

Enjoy a culinary adventure featuring dishes inspired by international cuisine. You'll find more than 60 food vendors serving up specialties, plus live music and a beer and wine lounge. Look for Cousins Main Lobster, La Braza, Knots of This World Pretzels, Rostacy’s Jamaican Food, Shrimpy's Burrito Bar and more. Cooking demonstrations, a vampire escape room, haunted house, ax-throwing and an art gallery add to the fun. 1-8 p.m. Oct. 6, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 7-9; $12, $5 ages 8-12. (Tanger Outlets Deer Park, Southeast parking lot, 152 The Arches Circle, Deer Park; famousfoodfestival.com)

Plates of oysters are stacked for customers during the annual Oyster Festival held in Oyster Bay. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Oyster Festival

The two-day waterfront festival pays homage to the bivalve and features booths selling specialty oyster stew, seafood gumbo and raw, fresh local oysters for sale along with other food. Other attractions include the historic John J. Harvey fireboat that served the FDNY from 1931 to 1994, carnival rides, live music, arts and crafts and a fireworks show at dusk Oct. 14. The festival runs 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 14 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 15. (Theodore Roosevelt Park, Oyster Bay; 516-455-3179, theoysterfestival.org)

GET SPOOKED

FOR KIDS

Spookyfest

Find out what's lurking in the woods besides zombie dinosaurs at the Center for Science Teaching and Learning this Halloween. The fest is a creepy walk in the woods featuring holiday scenes along with a meet-and-greet with merry monsters and a prince and princess during weekends in October. Try face painting or learn what your future holds with a fortune reading. You'll also find kids' arts and crafts and some "spooky bites" provided by food trucks. Admission is $20. (Center for Science Teaching and Learning, 1450 Tanglewood Rd., Rockville Centre; 516-764-0045, cstl.org)

Gateway's Haunted Playhouse

At this opened destination, "the Halloween production is built by Broadway designers and the performers are professional stage actors," says Scot Allen, director of public relations. Halloween characters including a mini witch, skeletons and friendly vampires greet you on a walk-thru scavenger hunt through a maze. The family-friendly Not So Scary Kids Adventure keeps the Halloween clock ticking. Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Oct. 14-29; $15. (215 S. Country Rd., Bellport; 631-286-1133, gatewayshauntedplayhouse.com)

FOR ADULTS

Chambers of Hell

Robert Frankenberg, co-owner of Chambers of Hell, says, "Long Island better get ready for an elevated level of fear in our haunt rooms, because this year, they're pitch black." Costumed actors escort you to individual haunted areas including Bourbon Street Massacre; Legends, featuring a lineup of your childhood nightmare characters; and the Inferno. Sept. 22-Oct. 31; $39.99; recommended for ages 13 and older. (1745 Express Dr. N., Hauppauge; 631-686-4424; chambersofhell.com)

JACK-O'-LANTERN TRAILS

The Great Jack-O'-Lantern Blaze at Old Bethpage Village Restoration

Visitors can stroll a pumpkin trail featuring thousands of hand-carved jack-o’-lanterns at Old Bethpage Village Restoration. The pumpkins are located around 19th-century buildings and historic barns and add a glow to the night with synchronized lighting. The Blaze runs evenings Sept. 22 -Nov. 5; advanced tickets are required for a time slot entry at pumpkinblaze.org; $29, $19 for ages 3-17. ( 1303 Round Swamp Rd., Old Bethpage; 914-366-6900, oldbethpagevillagerestoration.org).

Visitors can stroll a pumpkin trail and be surrounded by a Halloween wonderland featuring hand-carved jack-o'-lanterns at Old Bethpage Village Restoration. Credit: Tom Nycz/Historic Hudson Valley

Rise of the Jack-O'-Lanterns at Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts

Pumpkins are all designed and arranged by local artists with music playing behind them. It's a not-so-spooky, 4,200-foot trail appropriate for all age groups. Sept. 28-Nov. 5; $15-$35. ( 185 Colonial Springs Rd., Wheatley Heights; jackolanterns.com)

GO THROUGH A CORN MAZE

Stakey's Pumpkin Farm's

Try to escape the corn maze (almost 4 acres). Visitors can get a copy of the corn maze trivia game with clues guiding you to the next station. Noon-5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends and school holidays, through Oct. 29; $10. (Stakey's Pumpkin Farm, 270 West Lane, Aquebogue; 631-722-3467, stakeyspumpkinfarm.com)

Lauren and Christopher Chase of Smithtown, took their daughter Cassidy to Harbes Orchard in Riverhead. Credit: Randee Daddona

Harbes Orchard

The daytime Robin Hood trivia challenge maze at Harbes Orchard has live actors. Guests make their way through the paths while answering trivia questions on signs regarding the story of Robin Hood at six stations. The maze transforms from a trivia maze into a spooky maze with live characters on designated nights. Bring a flashlight or use your cellphone. The daytime maze is included in a combo value pass for $23-29; night maze is $23. Daytime maze (through Oct. 29) is open 9 a.m. with last entry at 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and holidays and 10 a.m. Monday and Friday with last entry 4 p.m.; night maze (Oct. 7-29) is open 7 p.m. with last entry at 9:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (Harbes Orchard, 5698 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-683-8388, harbesorchard.com)

RESTAURANTS WITH HALLOWEEN SPIRIT

Haunted House of Hamburgers in Farmingdale. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Haunted House of Hamburgers

For a not-so-scary Halloween meal, head to this eatery, where it's Halloween all year at this spooky eatery. Patrons can spot classic characters like Dracula and the Mummy. Festive menu items to try include Horror-Q burger, Haunted House fries and a Blue Monster mocktail. (330 Fulton St., Farmingdale; 516-777-1031, hhhamburgers.com)

Harbor Mist Restaurant

Legend has it that there's a ghost in the historic restaurant, built in the early 1800s. The establishment was originally a bar frequented by local and cross-sound whalers and it's said ghosts from that era still lurk on second floor. The restaurant serves Italian American food. (105 Harbor Rd., Cold Spring Harbor; 631-659-3888, harbormistrestaurantli.com)

Katie's of Smithtown

Featured on an episode of Travel Channel's "Ghost Adventures" and A&E's "The Paranormal State," The restaurant, once a hospital, a hotel and also a store, has been known to have a "creepy" stairwell, basement and a men's restroom where staffers have spotted a male figure in a derby hat. (145 W Main St., Smithtown; 631-360-8556, katiesofsmithtown.com)

SIP CIDER

Riverhead Ciderhouse

Try a Honeycrisp Bolt or Apple Annie hard cider along with local beers and wines. The tasting room is open noon-8 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, noon-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. There's also patio seating, weather permitting. (2711 Sound Ave., Calverton; 631-591-0217, riverheadcider.com)

Visitors can buy apples and apple cider donuts at Jericho Cider Mill. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Jericho Cider Mill

The spot offers a taste of fall fun right off Jericho-Oyster Bay Road. The venue turns its parking lot 10-6 p.m. daily mid-September through December into a fun spot with tents featuring free games for kids and photo-ops 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily mid-September through December. Cider doughnuts are for purchase, as well as the popular crumb doughnuts (flavors include apple, apple blueberry, apple raspberry, apple raisin, banana, chocolate banana and pumpkin). New this year is ice cream by the scoop along with doughnuts made into ice cream sandwiches. (213 Rte. 106, Jericho; 516-433-3360, jerichocider.com)