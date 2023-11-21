Long Island 2023 holiday concert schedule 

Nothing kicks off the season like a concert full of holiday songs. Pick your style — rock, country, big band, folk, swing, rockabilly, R&B or opera — they are all available on Long Island this year. Here’s a dozen upcoming shows to put on your list of yuletide activities.

SAL VALENTINETTI

Crooner Sal Valentinetti of Bethpage will perform Christmas standards from the Great American Songbook at The Paramount in Huntington Nov. 30 with his nine-piece band.

“I want this show to get everyone in the true spirit of Christmas, being together, celebrating and singing along with each other,” says Valentinetti. “In this day and age, I think it’s what we need.”

INFO The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

ADMISSION $32.75-$135.70

KENNY G

Clarinetist Kenny G brings his instrumental magic to NYCB Theatre at Westbury Dec. 1 for the “Miracles: Holiday and Hits Tour.” The show will feature seasonal selections from his multiplatinum fan favorite, “Miracles: The Holiday Album” as well as songs from his new release, “Innocence,” featuring a cover of the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic, “Edelweiss.”

INFO NYCB Theatre at Westbury, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury; 516-247-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com

ADMISSION $53-$143.95

IL DIVO

Il Divo, formed by producer Simon Cowell (“American Idol,” “America’s Got Talent”), delivers “A New Day Holiday Tour” to NYCB Theatre at Westbury Dec. 3. The four-member male “Popera” group will draw from its 2005 platinum album, “The Christmas Collection” featuring “O Holy Night,” “Silent Night” and “Ave Maria.”

INFO NYCB Theatre at Westbury, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury; 516-247-5200, thetheatreatwestbury.com

ADMISSION $40-$276.50

DARLENE LOVE

It’s not officially Christmas until Darlene Love plays Long Island. This year, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member presents her “Love for the Holidays” show at the Landmark on Main Street — Jeanne Rimsky Theater in Port Washington Dec. 7. Expect to hear her hits “A Marshmallow World,” “All Alone on Christmas” as well as Love’s signature song, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”

INFO Landmark on Main Street - Jeanne Rimsky Theater, 232 Main St., Port Washington; 516-767-6444, landmarkonmainstreet.org

ADMISSION $76.43-$97.15

BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY

Put on your dancin’ shoes and get ready for Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s “Wild & Swing’n Holiday Party” at The Suffolk in Riverhead Dec. 8. Watch as these zoot-suited musicians from Southern California put their spin on “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” “Frosty the Snowman” and the ever popular, “Mr. Heatmiser.”

INFO The Suffolk, 118 E. Main St., Riverhead; 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

ADMISSION $49-$89

JOHN TESH

Although you may recognize his face from “Entertainment Tonight,” John Tesh is also an accomplished pianist who will be tickling the ivories at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts with “A Jazzy Swingin’ Christmas” Dec. 10.

INFO Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 E. Main St., Patchogue; 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

ADMISSION $59-$89

CHERISH THE LADIES

Take in a timeless tradition as Cherish the Ladies brings “A Celtic Christmas” to the Landmark on Main Street — Jeanne Rimsky Theater in Port Washington Dec. 10. This Irish folk fivesome, who was recognized by the BBC as Best Musical Group of The Year and named Top North American Celtic Group at The Irish Music Awards, plans to perform cuts from their holiday albums, “On Christmas Night,” “A Star in The East” and “Christmas in Ireland.”

INFO Landmark on Main Street - Jeanne Rimsky Theater, 232 Main St., Port Washington; 516-767-6444, landmarkonmainstreet.org

ADMISSION $42.78-$53.63

MY COUNTRY 96.1 FM’s 'SECRET HOLIDAY SHOW'

Call it a holiday surprise as My Country 96.1 FM (WJVC) will hold its “Secret Holiday Show” at Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall in Wantagh Dec. 15 where the country headliners are kept under wraps until they hit the stage. Past participants include the Eli Young Band, Kacey Musgraves, Locash, Dan + Shay and Darius Rucker.

“This night is one of the highlights of our year. It’s become probably the event people look forward to the most,” says morning DJ Phathead. “I think the artists like to play smaller, intimate venues from time to time. It has to be fun for them to get back to their roots, see those faces so close up and feel the energy in the building.”

INFO Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall, 3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh; 516-783-7500, muls.com

ADMISSION $38.02, 18 and over

ROCKABILLY XMAS

Come see local rockabilly band Gene Casey & the Lone Sharks play “Blue Christmas,” “Run Rudolph Run” and original tunes like, “Here Come the Holidays” at The Suffolk in Riverhead Dec. 15 with The Vendettas and Jason D. Williams for the annual “Rockabilly Xmas” triple bill.

“The show has that festive Christmas in New York vibe, which puts people in a good mood,” says lead singer/guitarist Gene Casey of Southold. “It always draws a substantial local following and we are grateful for that.”

INFO The Suffolk, 118 E. Main St., Riverhead; 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

ADMISSION $49-$55

LAURIE BERKNER

Bring the kids to The Paramount in Huntington to spend the afternoon with singer/songwriter Laurie Berkner for “A Live Holiday Concert” Dec. 17.

“This is such a special time to be able to come together to sing, hear music and experience it as a family,” says Berkner. “I like to make it as festive as possible.”

INFO The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

ADMISSION $34.25-$152.20

THE NEW YORK TENORS

Singers Andy Cooney, Christopher Macchio, Daniel Rodriguez and special guest Arianna Paz come together for “Christmas with The New York Tenors” at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts Dec. 18. The show will include a performance by The Hibernian Festival Singers & the H.I.M.S. & Her from Hope House Ministries as the evening serves as a fundraiser for this organization, which helps young people affected by addiction.

INFO Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 E. Main St., Patchogue; 631-207-1313, patchoguetheatre.org

ADMISSION $67-$77

TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA

Trans-Siberian Orchestra keeps tradition alive by making its annual trek to Nassau County Dec. 20 at UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont.

This year’s two-hour plus show will tell the classic TSO story of “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” complete with narration. Meanwhile the second half focuses on fan favorites and radio hits like “Wizards in Winter,” “Siberian Sleigh Ride” and “A Mad Russian’s Christmas.”

“It turns into a full-blown rock show with pyrotechnics, lasers, snow falling and people flying in the air,” says original drummer Jeff Plate. “The kids that came when we started in 1996 are now bringing their own children to the show. It’s being passed down from generation to generation.”

INFO UBS Arena, 2400 Hempstead Tpke., Elmont; 516-517-0640, ubsarena.com

ADMISSION $66.10-$138.50