Juneteenth events on Long Island

Several events are planned around Long Island to mark Juneteenth — the federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans — including a street festival, art displays and live music.

JUNE 13

FREEPORT

Author Visit: Meet Kim Taylor, award-winning author of "A Flag for Juneteenth," which tells the story of a close-knit community of enslaved African Americans living and working on a plantation in Texas the day before the announcement that all enslaved people are free. Taylor shares her own words about this story and hosts an activity for the children, 7 p.m., Freeport Memorial Library, 144 W. Merrick Rd., free, register at freeportlibrary.info, 516-379-3274.

JUNE 15

AMITYVILLE

Presentation: Historian Martin H. Levinson discusses the history and importance of Juneteenth,,, 7 p.m. at the Amityville Library, 19 John St. The event is free, register by emailing adult@amityvillepubliclibrary.org, write "The Importance of Juneteenth" as the subject line, and include your full name in the body of the email, amityvillepubliclibrary.org, 631-264-0567.

JUNE 16

GARDEN CITY

Barbecue and program: Adelphi University's Juneteenth celebration, "Discovering Our Roots," features a program about the significance of June 19, 1865, and a barbecue. The program runs from noon to 2 p.m. at the Ruth S. Harley University Center at Adelphi University, 1 South Ave., in rooms 113-115. The event is free but registration is required at adelphi.edu/event-forms/register-juneteenth, 516-877-4980.

JUNE 17

ALBERTSON

Festival: Nassau Alumnae Chapter, along with local leaders and the community, presents a celebration of African American culture and features food, music, performances, games, and vendors. It runs from 2 to 6 p.m., at Clark Botanic Gardens, 193 I.U. Willets Rd. and is free. Bring blankets or chairs, facebook.com/NassauAlumnaeChapter, 516-571-6202.

GLEN COVE

Glen Cove Library, at 4 Glen Cove Ave., celebrates Juneteenth with a full day of events featuring lectures, artwork, a book signing, crafts, food, and music, all the events are free and you can register at glencovelibrary.org, 516-676-2130.

"Journey and Celebration of Black Experience through Plants": Visit the seed library demo garden from 9:30 to 10 a.m. to learn more about the deep connections between plants and the Black community. Program "The Harlem Hellfighters: Bigotry, Bravery, and Jazz": Learn about the establishment of the African American 15th New York National Guard unit in 1916, as well as the men from Glen Cove and nearby areas who volunteered and became members, held from 10 to 11 a.m.

"The Harlem Hellfighters: Bigotry, Bravery, and Jazz": Learn about the establishment of the African American 15th New York National Guard unit in 1916, as well as the men from Glen Cove and nearby areas who volunteered and became members, held from 10 to 11 a.m. Author visit Kim Taylor, a Long Island award-winning author, reads from her book "A Flag for Juneteenth" from 11 a.m. to noon in the children's room. For families with children of all ages; listeners can enter a raffle to win a copy of her book.

Kim Taylor, a Long Island award-winning author, reads from her book "A Flag for Juneteenth" from 11 a.m. to noon in the children's room. For families with children of all ages; listeners can enter a raffle to win a copy of her book. Exhibit and craft See story quilts made by the Quilters of Color, a diverse group of men and women dedicated to the creative process of sewing historical and contemporary American quilts, and make a craft with a quilt maker; 11 a.m. to noon on the main floor

See story quilts made by the Quilters of Color, a diverse group of men and women dedicated to the creative process of sewing historical and contemporary American quilts, and make a craft with a quilt maker; 11 a.m. to noon on the main floor Cookbook potluck Participants make a recipe from Marcus Samuelsson's cookbook, "The Rise: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food," at home and bring it to the library to share in a community potluck, 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Participants make a recipe from Marcus Samuelsson's cookbook, "The Rise: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food," at home and bring it to the library to share in a community potluck, 12:30 to 2 p.m. Presentation Learn about the life of William Joe Johnson, a Glen Cove native and member of the Tuskegee Airmen, who valiantly flew more than 15,000 individual sorties in Europe and North Africa and earned more than 150 Distinguished Flying Crosses, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Learn about the life of William Joe Johnson, a Glen Cove native and member of the Tuskegee Airmen, who valiantly flew more than 15,000 individual sorties in Europe and North Africa and earned more than 150 Distinguished Flying Crosses, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Spiritual and choir music presentation Members of the Glen Cove High School Select Chorale and the Adult Choir from the First Baptist Church perform music and songs influenced by African and religious traditions from 2:30 to 3 p.m. in the community room.

Members of the Glen Cove High School Select Chorale and the Adult Choir from the First Baptist Church perform music and songs influenced by African and religious traditions from 2:30 to 3 p.m. in the community room. Musical performance The Carl Bartlett Jr. Jazz Trio performs a jazz concert from 3 to 4 p.m. on the main floor.

ELMONT

Live music performance: Jerome "City" Smith and the City Sounds Music Ensemble sing songs of freedom, fun, joy, and jubilation. Wear your dancing shoes. This free event takes place at 2 p.m. in the theater at Elmont Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke., and is first-come, first-seated, elmontlibrary.org, 516-354-5280.

HICKSVILLE

Cultural festival: Black Legacy Partners in partnership with NAACP branches of Nassau County celebrate culture, entrepreneurship, love, pride and community from noon to 6 p.m. at the Hicksville LIRR with vendors, food trucks, and entertainment, blacklegacypartnersllc.com/events.

HUNTINGTON

Celebration: "Freedom Day" takes place from 1 to 7 p.m. at Heckscher Park, NY-25A and Prime Avenue, and features historic reflections, music, dancing, a drum circle, food trucks, cultural experiences, raffles and more; free, bring lawn chairs, huntingtonny.gov.

JUNE 18

Black History Walking Tour: Explore Northport’s Black History during Northport Historical Society's guided walking tour. The tour begins at Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., and offers attendees a new perspective on familiar locations and tells the stories of the generations of Black families who lived in and around Northport. Tickets are $10, reserve at northporthistorical.org/events.

JUNE 19-20

WAINSCOTT

Films, music and discussion: "Remembering Harry Belafonte" features films, music and conservation from 5 to 8 p.m. both days at LTV Studios, 75 Industrial Rd. Enjoy music and conversation, with complimentary food, and beer and wine available for purchase ($5 a serving). "Carmen Jones" (1945, not rated) will be screened at 6 p.m. June 19, and a screening of "Sing Your Song" takes place at 6 p.m. June 20; both are followed by a discussion. To reserve a seat text LTVHARRY to 41444 or visit ltveh.org/juneteenthcelebration, 631-537-2777.

DIX HILLS

Musical performance: Join Bassist Dezron Douglas for an evening performance June 19 at 7 p.m. at Half Hollow Hills Community Library in Dix Hills. Cost $5-$20. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. 55 Vanderbilt Parkway, Dix Hills. RSVP by emailing info@thecoltranehome.org.