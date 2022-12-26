Celebrate Kwanzaa at the Long Island Children's Museum 

Malachi Appiah, 13, and his sister Hillary, 11, can’t remember when they first started sharing their Kwanzaa celebrations with the public, but they can’t wait to do it again. After a two-year hiatus, the Dix Hills siblings are excited to head to the Long Island Children’s Museum (LICM) on Dec. 27 to share what day two of Kwanzaa: Kujichagulia (self-determination) and the other six days of this uplifting African American tradition are all about. There will be storytelling, music, dance, art, crafts and everything else that families like the Appiahs enjoy at home, only here, the public is invited to jump right in.

“It’s exciting because we get to show people what Kwanzaa is all about,” says Hillary. “Everyone can participate.”

The siblings’ mom, Cynthia Appiah, is Long Island geographic coordinator of Zeta Phi Beta, a 102-year-old sorority founded at Howard University in Washington, D.C. Her Zeta chapter — Rho Omega Zeta — has immersed itself in African culture and community service. Rho Omega Zeta first teamed up with LICM in 2011 to invite Long Islanders to experience Kwanzaa for themselves.

The partnership is part of the LICM’s mission to provide a home for Long Island communities to come together. “One of the things the museum aims to be is a community center,” says Maureen Mangan, director of communications at LICM. “We like to be able to present programming for the community to celebrate and others to learn, to create collaboration.”

The Seven Principles of Kwanzaa Kwanzaa begins on Dec. 26 and ends Jan. 1. Day 1 - Umoja (Unity) Day 2 - Kujichagulia (Self-determination) Day 3 - Ujima (Collective work and responsibility) Day 4 - Ujamaa (Cooperative economics) Day 5 - Nia (Purpose) Day 6 - Kuumba (Creativity) Day 7 - Imani (Faith)

So the event is hosted and the craft sponsored by the museum, but everything the visitor will see and experience is presented by the sorority, from the woven cloth that covers the tables to the artwork the sorority sisters have brought home from trips to Africa, to the music that is played by their families.

Denise Leary, of North Babylon, is Rho Omega Zeta VP in charge of community service. She explains that the objects are authentic family heirlooms. “As a chapter, we follow a belief in returning to our roots. We are women who have traveled to Africa, purchased art and have decided to bring these items back to our homes.”

For the sorority sisters, Kwanzaa — a nonreligious Pan-African and African American holiday created in 1966 by American activist and academic Maulenga Karenga — is a way to rediscover and affirm personal histories and bring folks together.

“We are a blended family in that my husband is from Ghana and my parents are from Haiti,” says Appiah. “This is a way of finding a celebration that celebrates everyone.”

Visitors to the museum will learn about the seven principles of Kwanzaa — one is celebrated each day — and how those principles are interpreted by individuals.

Malachi’s favorite day is Kuumba, day six, which means creativity. “I am very creative and having a day that represents me makes me feel good inside,” says the aspiring artist and performer. “It makes me express myself more.”

His sister, Hillary, has a different favorite: day three. “I like Ujima: collective work and responsibility. I am young, so maybe I don't have too many responsibilities right now, but I do work hard at school.” She adds, “I also like Umoja: unity. I like to be around people that I can interact with and become friends with. It helps me build more social self-esteem.”

Visitors will learn their African name. The sorority sisters will explain the symbolism in the African flag, the kinara (candle holder), mkeka (cloth mat) and everyone will receive a zawadi — gift.

For Malachi, the LICM Kwanzaa celebration is a place where the personal and the public happily intersect. He says, “I hope they take away the knowledge and understanding of what Kwanzaa is and a desire and a love to be ready to come back and celebrate it next year.”