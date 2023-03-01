Long Island Pet Expo brings 6 new attractions to Brentwood 

Happiness is a warm puppy, a cuddly kitten, a peppy parrot and a bouncing bunny as the Long Island Pet Expo returns to the Suffolk Federal Credit Union Arena at the Michael J. Grant Campus of Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood March 4 and 5 with a pack of new attractions and a Dr. Dolittle-style menagerie.

Inside the 50,000-square-foot space, you (and your well-behaved, leashed pet) can explore more than 85 exhibits including educational presentations, entertainment and “products and services for anything you can think of for your pet,” spokesman Richard Matthews says.

Potential pet parents can hang out with the expo’s collection of colorful birds, rodents, lizards and farm animals ranging from ponies to goats, donkeys and sheep, Matthews says.

Here are six new Pet Expo attractions to get your own tail wagging in glee.

Long Island Pet Expo WHEN | WHERE 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., March 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., March 5, Suffolk Federal Credit Union Arena at the Michael J. Grant Campus of Suffolk County Community College, Brentwood ADMISSION $15 at the door, $13 online in advance; $13 for seniors, $6 for children 4-12, $5 online; children 3 and under free. INFO 1001 Crooked Hill Rd., Brentwood; 631-423-0620, familypetshows.com

The Guide Dog Foundation (with puppies!)

The Smithtown-based nonprofit is making its expo debut with a passel of puppies on hand in an attempt to “recruit more applicants for guide dogs as well as volunteers to raise the dogs,” says spokesperson Allison Storck.

Stop by to meet three or four of the yellow-vest clad Labrador and golden retriever pups and learn how they’re being raised to be guide dogs. Petting is allowed with the handler’s permission, Storck says.

See rescue dogs perform impressive tricks

Gail Mirabella is a circus act veteran who specializes in training rescue dogs to perform astonishing tricks. Her show features Frisbee catches and acrobatic freestyle routines celebrating “the lives of rescues and what they can do,” Matthews says. Show times: 11 a.m., 2 and 5:15 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. 1:15 and 4 p.m. Sunday.

American Kennel Club (AKC) Canine Citizen testing and trick dog testing

Mirabella also hosts a new-this-year guide to canine manners and obedience skills. It’s open to pet owners and their friendly, nonaggressive dogs over 6 months old, 4 p.m. Saturday. Bring a small brush for use during testing. ($10 per dog)

The Long Island Dog Derby

Run, Snoopy, run! Small breeds weighing 25 pounds or less can compete for prizes awarded each day to the top three canine contestants contenders, 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. ($10 entry fee per dog; proceeds are donated to a local animal rescue organization of the pet parent’s choosing)

Cat show seminars

Learn about the popular British Shorthair breed on Saturday, and sit in on a class on cat genetics on Sunday. The cat seminars are part of an all-day cat show within the expo.

Children's story time with LI author and her pup

Children's book author Jean Derespina, of Farmingville, will read from her two children’s books "The Famous Phoebe of Long Island" based on South Shore and East End boating adventures with Phoebe the family dog 1:30 and 4:30 p.m., Saturday, and 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Sunday.