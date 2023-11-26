Seniors Calendar: Long Island events from Nov. 26-Dec. 3

Some listed events are virtual; please call ahead before going to any event.

PREVENTING BANKING SCAMS

Bellport: Learn about the scams used against the elderly and what not to do if you are in a similar situation, 2 p.m. Tuesday, South Country Library, 22 Station Rd., free, register at sctylib.org, 631-286-0818.

HISTORY OF DOO-WOP MUSIC

Hewlett: Discussion on the great doo-wop vocal groups of the 1950s, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, Hewlett-Woodmere Library, 1125 Broadway, free, 516-374-1967.

SAMMY DAVIS JR. AND THE CIVIL RIGHTS MOVEMENT

Dix Hills: Learn about the role entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. played in the Civil Rights Movement, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Half Hollow Hills Community Library, 55 Vanderbilt Pkwy., free, library cardholders may register to attend in-person or for a link at hhhlibrary.org, 631-421-4530.

FALL PREVENTION

Patchogue: A health professional from the Suffolk County Department of Health Services discusses fall risks, what to look for in your home and how to prevent injury, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Patchogue-Medford Library, 54-60 E. Main St., free, pmlib.org, 631-654-4700.

VIRTUAL SAGAMORE HILL TOUR

Westbury: A National Park Ranger presents a mini virtual tour of Sagamore Hill. Learn about the life and home of Theodore Roosevelt, as well as the National Park Service, 11 a.m. Thursday, Westbury Memorial Library, 445 Jefferson St., free, register at westburylibrary.org, 516-333-0176.

CLASSICAL MUSIC AND LOONEY TUNES

Elmont: Learn about the use of classical music in Looney Tunes cartoons, 2 p.m. Thursday, Elmont Memorial Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke., free, elmontlibrary.org, 516-354-5280.

ONLINE: ROBERT MOSES — HERO OR VILLAIN?

West Babylon: Learn about Robert Moses, once a very powerful man in New York State second only to the governor and responsible for building New York’s tunnels, bridges, parks and parkways. Decide for yourself if you think he was a genius or a tyrant, 7 p.m. Thursday, hosted by West Babylon Library, free, visit wbpl.us to register for a link, 631-669-5445.

THE BUSINESS OF AMERICAN THEATER

Port Washington: A panel of Broadway and off-Broadway experts discuss the current state of American theater and how the pandemic has affected the theater industry across the country, 7 p.m. Friday, Port Washington Library, 1 Library Dr., free, register at pwpl.org, 516-883-4400.

ONLINE: THE MAKING OF A CLASSIC

Middle Island: Learn about the making and history of the holiday film “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946, rated PG, 2:10), starring James Stewart and Donna Reed, 2 p.m. Friday, hosted by Longwood Library, free, register for a link at longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

GEORGE GERSHWIN

Syosset: An afternoon of piano music and learning about George Gershwin’s life, music, and living the American dream. Listen to performances and stories that bring to life a sample of Gershwin’s piano pieces, 3 p.m. Saturday, Syosset Library, 225 S. Oyster Bay Rd., free, library cardholders can register at syossetlibrary.org, 516 921-7161.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with LaToya Rodriguez and Daniel Variano