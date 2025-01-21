2025 Lunar New Year events on Long Island

On Jan. 29, Lunar New Year will kick off by honoring the Year of the Snake, representing new beginnings, self-improvement and growth. For those who follow the lunisolar calendar, the event is marked by celebrations including banquet feasts, craft workshops, lion dance performances, live music with authentic instruments and art displays.

Here are ways to ring in Lunar New Year with friends and family:

Jan. 23: Read a children's book about the holiday

2 Paper Mill Rd., Roslyn

Maria Wen Adcock, of Huntington, with her book, “It’s Chinese New Year, Curious George.” Credit: Maria Wen Adcock

Author Maria Wen Adcock will host a reading of her children's book, "It’s Chinese New Year Curious George," for grades 3 to 12 at 6 p.m. at Bryant Library.

The Year of the Snake will also be highlighted during an art display by Mrs. Zhou Art Studio in Williston Park from Jan. 28 through March 6. For hands-on fun, those celebrating the holiday can create a Chinese lacquer fan, 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 2.

COST Free

MORE INFO bryantlibrary.org, 516-621-2240, ext. 230

Jan. 25: Discover the wonders of the lunar calendar

Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Uniondale

Learn the origin of the lunar calendar and explore space telescopes like the Hubble and James Webb, noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Cradle of Aviation Museum.

COST $18, $16 ages 2-12

MORE INFO cradleofaviation.org, 516-572-4111.

Jan. 25-26: Make a festive craft with the family

11 Davis Ave., Uniondale

Enhance this year's energy by creating a feng shui coin necklace and lion hat to attract positive energy and good luck. Credit: Long Island Children’s Museum

The two-day festival features sugar painting and calligraphy demonstrations, noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 25-26 at the Long Island Children's Museum. Kids can make a snake lantern, design a dragon dance hat and create a feng shui coin necklace during craft workshops. Families can ring in the new year and watch a lion and ribbon dance performance and hear traditional music.

COST Free with museum admission: $18

MORE INFO licm.org, 516-224-5800.

Jan. 26: Gather with the community

77 Polo Rd., Great Neck

This Lunar New Year celebration features singing, poetry readings, a lion dance and a yo-yo dance performed by members of the community, 2 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at Great Neck North Middle School.

COST $15 ages 3 and older

MORE INFO gnca.org.

Jan. 29: Meet a real snake

1526 North Plandome Rd., Manhasset

In honor of the Year of the Snake, the Science Museum of Long Island gets you up-close and personal with resident reptiles during workshops and science lessons, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 29.

COST $100 per child, advanced registration required; Bring lunch for a recess break; for ages pre-K through grade 5.

MORE INFO app.amilia.com, 516-627-9400.

Jan. 31: Learn about the importance of the holiday with a craft

2478 Main St., Bridgehampton

Make a snake craft while learning about the Lunar New Year at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Hampton Library.

COST Free, recommended for ages 5-7, advanced registration required

MORE INFO myhamptonlibrary.org, 631-537-0015.

Jan. 31: Sing along to a K-pop performance

Syosset High School, 70 S. Woods Rd., Syosset

Ring in the Lunar New Year with a performance by Sitan Tai Chi and Martial Arts. Credit: Olivia Rosenkrantz

Artwork by Syosset students grades K-12 will be on display 6 p.m. Jan. 31. Kids can make mini hanbok dresses and paper lanterns. Festivities continue 7 p.m. on the main stage with martial arts demonstrations by Sitan Tai Chi and Martial Arts, student K-pop and C-pop performances along with traditional dance and harp music.

COST Free

MORE INFO 516-364-5724

Feb. 1: Attend a Lunar New Year Festival

720 Northern Blvd., Brookville

The event features more than 20 indoor cultural exhibits including a dragon boat jewelry demonstration, calligraphy on display, sugar painting and more, noon to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts. There will also be a lantern giveaway and dance performances by local students from the Yixin Dance Center, the Yes I Can Performing Arts Center, Little Swan Dance Art Center, X-Space Dance and Prime Fitness Dance Group starting at 3 p.m.

COST Free, advanced registration required

MORE INFO 516-572-2244.

Feb. 8: Try Chinese dishes and listen to traditional tunes

300 Forest Dr., Greenvale

Celebrate the Year of the Snake with Chinese dishes like pork, fish or vegetarian and musical performances by local students, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at Sid Jacobson Jewish Community Center hosted by Greater Roslyn Association for Chinese Enrichment.

COST $20, $15 ages 11 and younger

MORE INFO roslyngrace.org.

Feb. 8: Learn folk rhymes

999 Old Country Rd., Plainview

The event features dancing and Chinese folk rhymes performed and read by local community members, 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 8 at Plainview-Old Bethpage Public Library.

COST Free; tickets are required and available for residents beginning on Jan. 27 and Feb. 3 for nonresidents

MORE INFO poblib.org, 516-938-0077.

Feb. 9: Enjoy traditional song and dance

232 Main St., Port Washington

Linda Quach will perform a Chinese yo-yo dance at the Lunar New Year celebration at the Landmark on Main Street and the Jeanne Rimsky Theater. Credit: Linda Quach/Glow Cultural Center

The Lunar New Year celebration includes performances by the Oriental Operatic Artists Association, the New York Chinese Chorus, XingHai Art Center, Great Neck Hulusi Ensemble, X-Space Dance, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at Landmark on Main Street and the Jeanne Rimsky Theater. Watch Linda Quach perform a yo-yo dance and Michael Mei sing a Chinese pop song before learning tai chi or making traditional crafts using calligraphy, paper-cutting and ink-sealing. Buy festive snacks including chun bing, spring pancakes served with fillings that symbolize renewal.

COST Free

MORE INFO landmarkonmainstreet.org, 516-767-6444.

Feb. 9: See dance troupes perform

141 Garden St., Westbury

See traditional dance troupes and a lion dance performance, 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 9 at the "Yes We Can" Community Center.

COST Free

MORE INFO northhempsteadyny.gov.

Feb. 11: Cheers the new year at a cocktail party

1 Clubhouse Dr., Commack

T.O.A. Taste of Asia and #YAAAS Tea will provide Asian fusion dishes at this cocktail party celebrating Lunar New Year. Credit: Evan Chen

The Lunar New Year banquet includes a cocktail hour with sushi and a main-course buffet with more than 25 dishes featuring shrimp, lobster, beef and chicken by T.O.A. Asian Fusion and #YAAAS Tea, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Hamlet Golf and Country Club. Guests can enjoy a lion dance and win raffle prizes.

COST $150 per person, advanced registration required

MORE INFO asianjade.org, 631-631-499-5200.

Feb. 20: Groove with Sangjaru

Stony Brook University, 100 Nicolls Rd., Stony Brook

See a Korean folk fusion band performs a blend of traditional Korean music with jazz, funk and rock. Credit: Korean Studies at Stony Brook Un/Seungryul Na

The Korean folk fusion band performs a blend of traditional Korean music with jazz, funk and rock featuring players Cho Sungyoon on guitar, Kwon Hyochang on janggu (hourglass drum) and kkwaenggwari (small gong) and Nam Seonghun on ajaeng (bowed zither), 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Charles B. Wang Center.

COST $20, $15 ages 6-12

MORE INFO stonybrook.edu, 631-632-4400.