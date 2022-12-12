Winter Freestyle, Warped Tour Band, other non-holiday shows coming to Long Island 

Had it with the holidays? Take a break from the Yuletide and catch a show free of festiveness. Here are six happening this weekend:

NIGHTRAIN

Nightrain will put on a tribute to Guns N'Roses at the Suffolk Theater in Riverhead on Dec. 16. Credit: Josie Lynd Photography

Get ready to rock the house with Nightrain, which pays tribute to Guns N’Roses, at the Suffolk Theater in Riverhead on Friday. The band not only sounds like Guns N’Roses but each member even physically evokes the classic lineup.

“Our show is a two-hour, high-energy complete recreation of Guns N’Roses’ live show from the early ‘90s,” says guitarist John Bradford, who plays Slash.

Since Guns N’Roses reformed in 2016, Bradford has seen an increase in attendance.

“The younger generation is now exposed to Guns, which helps,” he says. “We now have kids at our shows in addition to their grandparents.”

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Dec. 16, 118 E. Main St., Riverhead

INFO 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

ADMISSION $43-$53

THE WARPED TOUR BAND

The Warped Tour Band playing at Mulcahy's in Wantagh. Credit: Daniel Goodrich

Bring back the late ‘90s and early 2000s with a night of emo and pop punk featuring The Warped Tour Band at Stereo Garden on Friday. The set list will be like a live mixtape of songs from Taking Back Sunday, Simple Plan, Sum 41, All Time Low, Brand New, Bowling for Soup and more. Tribute bands for Green Day (Dookie) and Blink-182 (All the Blink-Things) fill out this triple bill.

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Dec. 16, 9 Railroad Ave., Patchogue

INFO 631-416-7755, stereogardenli.com

ADMISSION $27.35-$43.80, 18 and over

WELLIE JACKSON

Comedian Wellie Jackson brings the funny to McGuire’s Comedy Club in Bohemia on Friday and Saturday. The Staten Island stand-up calls his comedy a roller coaster of emotions.

“We are going to go up first then we’ll take a drop,” says Jackson, who has toured as an opening act for Tracy Morgan. “That’s when the real fun begins.”

Jackson likes to talk about his life and whatever he’s currently going through.

“I say pretty much what everybody wants to say but they don’t,” he says. “I’m not out to offend anybody nor do I have any agenda when I get on stage. My goal is to have fun.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Dec. 16 and 7 p.m., Dec. 17, 1627 Smithtown Ave., Bohemia

INFO 631-467-5413, bohemia.govs.com

ADMISSION $22 plus 2 item minimum, 16 and over

GOLD DUST WOMAN

On Saturday, Janet Soluri of Lindenhurst will transform into Stevie Nicks when her seven-piece band Gold Dust Woman takes the stage at 89 North Music Venue in Patchogue.

“My whole life I’ve been told I sound like Stevie Nicks. I grew up loving her whole music catalog,” says Soluri. “From Fleetwood Mac to her solo material, Stevie’s music spans every generation. It’s quite amazing.”

Expect to hear solo hits like “Edge of Seventeen,” “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” and “Stand Back” as well as Fleetwood Mac classics like “Dreams,” “Gypsy” and, of course, “Gold Dust Woman.”

“We do the amped up live versions, which are not like the album tracks,” says Soluri. “It adds more electricity.”

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Dec. 17, 89 N. Ocean Ave., Patchogue

INFO 631-730-8992, 89northmusic.com

ADMISSION $16.52-$27, 21 & over

SINATRA BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

The New Millennial Jazz Band will be channeling Ol’ Blue Eyes when they perform a “Sinatra Birthday Celebration” at the Suffolk Theater on Saturday. This 17-piece jazz band features two vocalists Jim Altamore (“A Bronx Tale”) as well as Laura Laureano (“Shrek: the Musical”) of Ronkonkoma.

“We are going to bring out all the classics like ‘Come Fly with Me,’ ‘I’ve Got You Under My Skin,’ ‘I Get a Kick Out of You,’ ‘Summer Wind,’ ‘All or Nothing at All’ and more,” says director Steve Perrillo.

The dance floor in front of the stage will be open for those who wish to go for a spin.

“People bring their dancing shoes in a bag and slap them on when they arrive,” says Perrillo. “We keep it moving from one song to the next.”

WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Dec. 17, 118 E. Main St., Riverhead

INFO 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

ADMISSION $53-$63

WINTER FREESTYLE BASH

Cynthia performs at Northwell Health Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh. Credit: Morgan Campbell

If you are a fan of pop, disco, R&B and hip-hop, then head over to Mulcahy’s in Wantagh on Saturday for the “Winter Freestyle Bash” where all those music genres are blended into freestyle from the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. The evening will feature performances from TKA, George Lamond, Judy Torres, The Cover Girls, Cynthia and Sammy Zone with hosts Sal Abbatiello, Vinny Dice and Speedy.

“We all sing about falling in love, falling out of love, being betrayed by love, questioning love or getting a second chance at love,” says Torres, who is nicknamed the Queen of Freestyle. “It comes from pure innocence.”

WHEN | WHERE 9:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh

INFO 516-783-7500, muls.com

ADMISSION $59.62, 21 & over