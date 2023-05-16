Long Beach launches free Porch Festival this weekend

Traditionally, people swing on a porch, but in Long Beach, they will rock. At the inaugural, free Porch Festival on May 20, 12 bands will play on six porches in the city, all within walking or biking distance of each other.

“I thought Long Beach needed something like this. We want to bring people together through music,” says event chairperson Katie Mitchell, who serves as secretary of the executive board on the Arts Council for Long Beach, which is sponsoring the event. “This is a family-friendly festival. Those who aren’t able to make it out for nighttime music in the local bars and restaurants can bring their kids and enjoy some live music outside.”

Here are some of the artists who will be performing on a porch.

MAXINE VANDATE

Maxine Vandate vocalist Cai Radleigh and guitarist Howard Kunzinger rehearsing at the home of Howard Kunzinger in Long Beach on April 29. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Howard Kunzinger of Long Beach participated in musical theater with his friend Brianne Boyd of Ridge 15 years ago. In 2021, they ran into each other by chance at a trivia night Kunzinger was hosting and ended up starting a band. Together with Cai Radleigh of West Babylon, they called themselves Maxine Vandate (a play off of the post-COVID vaccine mandates) performing cover songs from the late '90s to early 2000s at venues like Industry Lounge & Gallery and Nag’s Head Ale House in Huntington. Now, they are looking forward to playing Porch Festival.

“There’s a block-party atmosphere to this event,” says Kunzinger. “Long Beach is incredibly community oriented. Everyone looks out for everyone else.”

LOCATION 133 W. Beech St., Long Beach

SET TIME 2 to 3:15 p.m.

THE WELLDIGGERS

The WellDiggers will perform at the Porch Festival in Long Beach on May 20. Credit: Steve Welner

Singer/songwriter Steve Welner, who grew up in Oceanside, has been writing original music since age 12.

“My dad turned me on to Bob Dylan and Woody Guthrie when I was a kid,” says Welner. “Being a baby boomer, I was also greatly influenced by The Beatles.”

Since 2008, Welner has fronted his own band, the WellDiggers, playing original Americana roots rock at places like The Cabana in Long Beach as well as local breweries.

“We’re not a jam band, but we don’t mind jammin’ a little bit,” says Welner. “Basically, we let our music do the talking.”

LOCATION 565 Washington Blvd., Long Beach

SET TIME 2 to 3:15 p.m.

THE MUTINEERS

Members of The Two of Us and The Mutineers perform together at Buoy Bar in Point Lookout. Credit: Tom Lambui

Over the past four years, the Mutineers have never played a Porch Festival but always wanted to participate in one.

“Rockville Centre and Bridgeport, CT have put on porch festivals. I thought it was an interesting concept,” says drummer Jack McCarthy of Long Beach. “Long Beach is a music-friendly town that’s pretty open-minded. I think the residents will take to it.”

The band’s set list focuses on covers of The Beatles, John Mellencamp, Green Day, the Rolling Stones, Tom Petty, Led Zeppelin, Van Halen and Oasis from an arsenal of 80 songs.

“We have fun when we play and our goal is to get people to share in that with us,” says McCarthy. “Or else … what’s the point?”

LOCATION 160 W. Olive St., Long Beach

SET TIME 3:30 to 5 p.m.

BREAKAWAY

Island Park band Breakaway is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Back in 1983, singer/songwriter and guitarist Howie Haber started working with guitarist Lou Carrollo. Today, the men are still together playing their special blend of original "American rock n blues n roll."

“We might start mellow or we might start rocking. It all depends on the vibe of the crowd,” says Haber. “Breakaway is the kind of band that shoots from the hip.”

Breakaway, who opened for the Doobie Brothers and Chicago at Jones Beach in 2012, recorded an album in Suffolk County called “Live at The Blues Warehouse” and will feature original tunes like “The American Dream,” “Get Out and Love Somebody,” “Hard Truth” and “Long Way Home” in its set.

“I want people to experience our music,” says Haber. “We play loose. Nothing’s ever rehearsed note-for-note.”

LOCATION 565 Washington Blvd., Long Beach

SET TIME 3:45 to 5 p.m.

LAST LICKS

Last Licks will perform at the Porch Festival in Long Beach on May 20.

The six members of Last Licks have been playing together for the past five years, gigging at places like the Shore House Bar & Grill as well as the Anchor Tavern in Long Beach. The band focuses on classic rock covers by Neil Young, Foo Fighters, The Pretenders, Bad Company and Deep Purple.

“We are excited about this,” says lead singer Abbie Golding of Long Beach, who is inspired by Chrissie Hynde, Fiona Apple, Susan Tedeschi and Bonnie Raitt. “The band is in it for the music and whatever we can do to help the community. I hope people get some joy out of the event.”

LOCATION 133 W. Beech St., Long Beach

SET TIME 3:45 to 5 p.m.

AFTER PARTY

Although there will be no refreshments served at the Porch Festival, all participants are invited to an after party at Bright Eye Beer Co. in Long Beach with no cover charge. Guests can enjoy freshly brewed beer and listen to rock, Americana and blues music from the Katie Mitchell Band.

Tickets will be sold for a 50/50 raffle and various raffle baskets plus donations will be collected for the Arts Council for Long Beach with all proceeds going toward children’s arts education.