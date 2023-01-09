Immersive 'Beetlejuice' movie experience in Hauppauge brings the classic film to life

For those who love the ghost with the most, it’s showtime in Hauppauge as the Chambers haunted attraction venue presents “The Beetlejuice Movie Experience” on Jan. 21 for two showings at 7 and 10 p.m.

“This isn’t just a movie screening. Our focus is on delivering an immersive experience,” says co-owner Robert “Doc” Frankenberg. “We want attendees to be able to walk into the movie and be a part of it, not just watch it.”

HIT THE WAITING ROOM

The adventure begins in the Waiting Room for the Recently Deceased, reenacting the waiting room scene from the 1988 Tim Burton movie.

“We’ll hand out a ‘Pamphlet for the Recently Deceased’ as a play off the film’s ‘Handbook for the Recently Deceased,’ which tells you how to deal with grief, make an appointment with the underworld secretary Juno and warn you to stay away from Beetlejuice,” says Frankenberg. “Juno’s assistant then hands out Beetlejuice’s business cards. Guests are also told to hold onto them for a surprise.”

ENTER THE THEATER

Attendees get ushered into the Theater of the Dead where a variety of activities take place for 45-minutes before the film being shown.

Get a drink at the Beetle Bar which sells signature cocktails ($13) like Snake Sauce — a green apple flavored drink with your choice of alcohol or the Beetlejuice — Tito’s vodka blended with cranberry juice topped with a rubber roach. There’s also popcorn ($6), candy ($3), soda and water ($3) available. Combo packages offer savings such as Deetz Deal ($10 — includes soda or water, candy and popcorn) or Otho’s Bundle ($20 — includes cocktail, candy and popcorn).

Photo-ops are available for selfies at a recreation of Beetlejuice’s grave site. Each photo can hold up to four people and is perfect for posting on social media.

“There will be a real coffin that people can lie in with life-size tombstones and special lighting,” says Frankenberg.

All attendees are encouraged to come dressed in a costume based on a character from the Tim Burton universe. A costume contest will be held before the film judged by undead host Mr. Wrathbone.

“We want everyone to show up in their best Tim Burton inspired outfits from any of his films ranging from ‘Beetlejuice’ to ‘Edward Scissorhands’ to ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ or anything they want,” says Frankenberg. “Everyone will come up on stage at the same time and line up so each costume can fully be seen. Each person gets a chance to talk on the mic about how they made their costume or where they got it.”

The winner gets awarded a prize — a Gothic basket filled with candy and tickets to upcoming Chambers events.

ROLL FILM

Although the 92-minute film plays straight through, there will be an interactive portion in the middle.

“During the famous dinner scene, the servers and Mr. Wrathbone will get everybody up and do the calypso with the crowd,” adds Frankenberg.

Once the film concludes, Mr. Wrathbone will ask people to pull out their Beetlejuice business cards and check the numbers on the back for a chance to win some raffle baskets. Then the “Miss Argentina” Dance Off takes place.

“In the Beetlejuice Broadway show, Miss Argentina gets her own dance number. It was such an awesome scene that we wanted to inject some of that flair and vibe into our movie experience,” says Frankenberg. “Whoever wants to come on stage, they each get 20 seconds to dance to some Latin music. The best dancer wins a prize.”

Next up will be a “Love Bites” Valentine’s Haunt with a vampire theme on Feb. 10 (9 and 11 p.m.) and Feb. 11 (7 and 9 p.m.). "Picture ‘From Dusk Till Dawn’ meets ‘Moulin Rouge’,” promises Frankenberg.