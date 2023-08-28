20 Labor Day weekend events on Long Island
As summer starts to simmer down and September settles in, finish the season strong. Don’t let this Labor Day weekend sneak by without a fair, festival or concert.
LABOR DAY WEEKEND FESTIVALS
Chow down at the Food Festival at Tanger Outlets Deer Park
Bring your appetite to this food festival featuring 15 food trucks selling a variety of treats plus artisan vendors, a DJ and a giant kids' Fun Zone with face painting and tattoos, noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 1-4. Free entry; 152 Arches Circle, Deer Park, 516-476-7953, tanger.com
Check out the Feast of Mother Cabrini festival
Head over to Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood for the Feast of Mother Cabrini, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Enjoy rides, a full food court and live music, 6 to 11 p.m. Sept. 1, 4 to 11 p.m. Sept. 2-3 and 4 to 10 p.m. Sept. 4. On Sept. 2, there will be fireworks and the annual zeppole eating contest. “It’s pretty wild to watch because some people take it seriously,” says feast co-chair Sal Bisulca, president of the OSDIA Giuseppe A. Nigro Lodge No. 2234, Sons & Daughters Italy America. “They just dive right in stuffing them down real quick and getting white powder all over the place.” Free entry; Community College Drive, Brentwood, 631-499-6824
Browse the Eisenhower Park Art Craft and Gift Vendor Fair
Browse up to 100 vendors at the park's Field 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 2-3. Free; 1899 Park Blvd, Westbury, 516-442-6000, nassaucountyfairs.com
MORE LABOR DAY WEEKEND FUN
SHINNECOCK INDIAN POWWOW
The event features tribal dances, Native American crafts and food, dance and drum competitions, 3 to 11 p.m. Sept. 1; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 2-3; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 4; sunset fire lighting at dusk on Sept. 2-4. Bring blankets or seating, no pets allowed. $20, $10 ages 6-12, free ages younger than 5, Westgate Road off Montauk Highway, Southampton, shinnecock-nsn.gov, 631-283-6143.
HAMPTON CLASSIC HORSE SHOW
Weekend of world-class jumping competition, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Sept. 3 in Bridgehampton. There will also be shopping, a petting zoo, an international food court and hands-on children’s activities on Kids Day Sept. 2. $20 per carload; $55 bucket seat for reserved grandstand (cash only); 240 Snake Hollow Rd., Bridgehampton, hamptonclassic.com, 631-537-3177.
Hang at the Ronkonkoma Street Fair
The event will feature more than 200 arts and crafts vendors plus live entertainment, food, children’s rides and more, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 3. Free entry; Hawkins Avenue, Ronkonkoma, 631-963-2796, ronkonkomachamber.com
Outdoor activities
Explore Montauk Point State Park
Take a hike on the Point Woods Loop Trail in Montauk Point State Park from sunrise to sunset Sept. 1-4. Explore nature on this 3.1-mile trail, which takes about an hour to complete. $8 parking fee; 2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk, 631-668-3781, parks.ny.gov
Cheer on the Long Island Ducks
Go see a baseball game at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip when the team takes on the Lancaster Barnstormers, 6:35 p.m. Sept. 2. The day concludes with a fireworks show. $18; 3 Court House Dr., Central Islip, 631-940-3825, liducks.com
Go fishing in Freeport
Fish for black sea bass on a 3/4-day trip leaving from the Nautical Mile, 6 a.m. to noon Sept. 3. $65, $35 for ages 12 and under; 31 Woodcleft Ave., Freeport, 516-623-5823, captloufleet.com
Run the 10th annual Nicholas Pedone 5K
Sign up for the 10th annual run/walk which steps off at Glen Cove High School, 9 a.m. Sept. 3. All funds go toward children fighting cancer. $35; 150 Dosoris Lane, Glen Cove, 516-531-3323, events.elitefeats.com
Take a sunset cruise on the East End
Jump on a two-hour cruise on the American Beauty II, a 44-foot Chesapeake deadrise powerboat, leaving from the Long Wharf in Sag Harbor 6 p.m. Sept. 3. The journey will take you along Noyac Bay or Gardiners Bay. Bringing aboard a picnic is encouraged. $50, $35 for kids 12 and under; 1 Wharf St., Sag Harbor, 631-725-0397, americanbeautycruises.com
Join the Robert C. McAvoy Labor Day 5K in Long Beach
The 5-mile race on the boardwalk is open to all ages, starting at 8 a.m. Sept. 4. $45; boardwalk at Laurelton Boulevard, 516-431-3890, longbeachny.gov
Concerts and live entertainment
Sign up for open-mic night at Governor’s Comedy Club
Try your hand at stand-up comedy at the Stars of Tomorrow open-mic night, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1. “We welcome any type of comic, from someone doing it as a dare, or fulfilling a bucket list, to someone who wants to pursue the art of comedy,” says emcee/organizer John Trueson. “The shows usually run from 90-minutes to two hours. which includes each comic getting seven minutes for their performance.” $17 plus two-item minimum, must be 16 and over; 90 Division Ave., Levittown, 516-731-3358, govs.com
See a Taylor Swift laser show at Vanderbilt Reichert Planetarium
Experience the singers biggest hits as a laser light show brings them to life, 4 p.m. Sept. 1-3. Tickets are $18; 180 Little Neck Rd., Centerport, vanderbiltmuseum.org, 631-854-5579.
Groove to the Summer of Love Concert at the Suffolk Theater
Glen Burtnik’s Summer of Love Concert features 16 musicians performing songs from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, The Doors, Marvin Gaye, Joe Cocker, Santana, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, The Temptations, Creedence Clearwater Revival and more, 8 p.m. Sept. 1. Tickets range $59-$79; 118 East Main St., Riverhead, 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org
See Peat Moss and the Fertilizers at Planting Fields Arboretum
Bring a chair or a blanket and enjoy a picnic as you take in the sounds, noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 3. $8 parking fee; 1395 Planting Fields Rd., Oyster Bay, 516-922-8680, plantingfields.org
Rock out with James Taylor at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Watch the legendary singer/songwriter and his All-Star Band, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3. Expect to hear classics like “Fire & Rain,” "Carolina in My Mind” and “Sweet Baby James.” Tickets range $54-$538; 895 Bay Pkwy, Wantagh, 516-221-1000, livenation.com
Jam with Sugar Ray at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre in Eisenhower Park
Recall the '90s, 8 p.m.; Field 6, 1899 Hempstead Tpke., 516-572-0201, nassaucountyny.gov.
Day and night parties
Party at Flynn's
Spend the weekend in Fire Island where there’s an event happening every night at this hot spot. Kick off the weekend with DJ ERoc who spins for happy hour on Feel-Good Friday 5 p.m. Sept. 1, then rock out at a concert by Sublime tribute band Badfish 4 p.m. Sept. 2. On Sept. 3 from noon to 8 p.m., dance the day away with DJs Fotsbeats, Bad, City with a special guest set by Blake. Finish with DJ Pookie on the beach for “Monday Funday,” noon to 8 p.m. Sept. 4. Admission: Free on Sept. 1; starting at approx. $15 Sept. 2; $18 on Sept. 3; $7 on Sept. 4; 1 Cayuga St., Ocean Bay Park, 631-583-5000, flynnsfireislandny.com
Enjoy a five-course meal at Gurney’s Resort in Montauk
Splurge on a wine dinner created by Chef Christopher Watts at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 1. The meal is made from locally farmed produce paired with wines from the Château d'Esclans collection followed by post dinner bonfire on the beach. $275 per person; 290 Old Montauk Hwy., Montauk, 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com
Travel back in time at Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall
Get down during this throwback concert to the '90s and 2000s, 9 p.m. Sept. 1. DJ Mike Savage will be spinning throwback tunes from Britney Spears, Sean Paul, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, the Notorious B.I.G., Lady Gaga and more. “This will be a night filled with songs from arguably two of the best decades of hip-hop, pop, reggae, dance and club music,” says Savage. $10, must be 21 and over; 3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh, 516-783-7500, muls.com
Attend the Silent Disco Dance Party at Guild Hall
Participate in this quiet disco in East Hampton, 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 2. Dance outside under the stars while wearing wireless headphones playing songs from the past five decades as drinks and snacks are sold at the front lobby. $15; 158 Main St., East Hampton, 631-324-0806, guildhall.org