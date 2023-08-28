20 Labor Day weekend events on Long Island

As summer starts to simmer down and September settles in, finish the season strong. Don’t let this Labor Day weekend sneak by without a fair, festival or concert.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND FESTIVALS

Chow down at the Food Festival at Tanger Outlets Deer Park

Bring your appetite to this food festival featuring 15 food trucks selling a variety of treats plus artisan vendors, a DJ and a giant kids' Fun Zone with face painting and tattoos, noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 1-4. Free entry; 152 Arches Circle, Deer Park, 516-476-7953, tanger.com

Check out the Feast of Mother Cabrini festival

Sisters Tatiana and Jennifer Velazquez of Brentwood at the Feast of Mother Cabrini at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood. Credit: Jeff Bachner

Head over to Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood for the Feast of Mother Cabrini, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Enjoy rides, a full food court and live music, 6 to 11 p.m. Sept. 1, 4 to 11 p.m. Sept. 2-3 and 4 to 10 p.m. Sept. 4. On Sept. 2, there will be fireworks and the annual zeppole eating contest. “It’s pretty wild to watch because some people take it seriously,” says feast co-chair Sal Bisulca, president of the OSDIA Giuseppe A. Nigro Lodge No. 2234, Sons & Daughters Italy America. “They just dive right in stuffing them down real quick and getting white powder all over the place.” Free entry; Community College Drive, Brentwood, 631-499-6824

Browse the Eisenhower Park Art Craft and Gift Vendor Fair

Browse up to 100 vendors at the park's Field 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 2-3. Free; 1899 Park Blvd, Westbury, 516-442-6000, nassaucountyfairs.com

MORE LABOR DAY WEEKEND FUN SHINNECOCK INDIAN POWWOW

The event features tribal dances, Native American crafts and food, dance and drum competitions, 3 to 11 p.m. Sept. 1; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 2-3; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 4; sunset fire lighting at dusk on Sept. 2-4. Bring blankets or seating, no pets allowed. $20, $10 ages 6-12, free ages younger than 5, Westgate Road off Montauk Highway, Southampton, shinnecock-nsn.gov, 631-283-6143. HAMPTON CLASSIC HORSE SHOW

Weekend of world-class jumping competition, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Sept. 3 in Bridgehampton. There will also be shopping, a petting zoo, an international food court and hands-on children’s activities on Kids Day Sept. 2. $20 per carload; $55 bucket seat for reserved grandstand (cash only); 240 Snake Hollow Rd., Bridgehampton, hamptonclassic.com, 631-537-3177.

Hang at the Ronkonkoma Street Fair

Damian Jackson, of Mastic Beach, gets a multi-colored balloon hat at Ronkonkoma Street Fair. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

The event will feature more than 200 arts and crafts vendors plus live entertainment, food, children’s rides and more, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 3. Free entry; Hawkins Avenue, Ronkonkoma, 631-963-2796, ronkonkomachamber.com

Outdoor activities

Explore Montauk Point State Park

Montauk Point State Park offers a range of terrain on its trail, through marsh and beach and sandy dunes. Credit: Randee Daddona

Take a hike on the Point Woods Loop Trail in Montauk Point State Park from sunrise to sunset Sept. 1-4. Explore nature on this 3.1-mile trail, which takes about an hour to complete. $8 parking fee; 2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk, 631-668-3781, parks.ny.gov

Cheer on the Long Island Ducks

The Long Island Ducks mascot cheers on fans during a game at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Go see a baseball game at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip when the team takes on the Lancaster Barnstormers, 6:35 p.m. Sept. 2. The day concludes with a fireworks show. $18; 3 Court House Dr., Central Islip, 631-940-3825, liducks.com

Go fishing in Freeport

Fish for black sea bass on a 3/4-day trip leaving from the Nautical Mile, 6 a.m. to noon Sept. 3. $65, $35 for ages 12 and under; 31 Woodcleft Ave., Freeport, 516-623-5823, captloufleet.com

Run the 10th annual Nicholas Pedone 5K

Sign up for the 10th annual run/walk which steps off at Glen Cove High School, 9 a.m. Sept. 3. All funds go toward children fighting cancer. $35; 150 Dosoris Lane, Glen Cove, 516-531-3323, events.elitefeats.com

Take a sunset cruise on the East End

Jump on a two-hour cruise on the American Beauty II, a 44-foot Chesapeake deadrise powerboat, leaving from the Long Wharf in Sag Harbor 6 p.m. Sept. 3. The journey will take you along Noyac Bay or Gardiners Bay. Bringing aboard a picnic is encouraged. $50, $35 for kids 12 and under; 1 Wharf St., Sag Harbor, 631-725-0397, americanbeautycruises.com

Join the Robert C. McAvoy Labor Day 5K in Long Beach

Runners will go through their paces for the annual Robert C. McAvoy run in Long Beach on Labor Day. Credit: Howard Schnapp

The 5-mile race on the boardwalk is open to all ages, starting at 8 a.m. Sept. 4. $45; boardwalk at Laurelton Boulevard, 516-431-3890, longbeachny.gov

Concerts and live entertainment

Sign up for open-mic night at Governor’s Comedy Club

Comedian Sean Brown performs his stand-up act at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown. Credit: Howard Simmons

Try your hand at stand-up comedy at the Stars of Tomorrow open-mic night, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1. “We welcome any type of comic, from someone doing it as a dare, or fulfilling a bucket list, to someone who wants to pursue the art of comedy,” says emcee/organizer John Trueson. “The shows usually run from 90-minutes to two hours. which includes each comic getting seven minutes for their performance.” $17 plus two-item minimum, must be 16 and over; 90 Division Ave., Levittown, 516-731-3358, govs.com

See a Taylor Swift laser show at Vanderbilt Reichert Planetarium

Experience the singers biggest hits as a laser light show brings them to life, 4 p.m. Sept. 1-3. Tickets are $18; 180 Little Neck Rd., Centerport, vanderbiltmuseum.org, 631-854-5579.

Groove to the Summer of Love Concert at the Suffolk Theater

Glen Burtnik’s Summer of Love Concert features 16 musicians performing songs from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, The Doors, Marvin Gaye, Joe Cocker, Santana, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, The Temptations, Creedence Clearwater Revival and more, 8 p.m. Sept. 1. Tickets range $59-$79; 118 East Main St., Riverhead, 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

See Peat Moss and the Fertilizers at Planting Fields Arboretum

Bring a chair or a blanket and enjoy a picnic as you take in the sounds, noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 3. $8 parking fee; 1395 Planting Fields Rd., Oyster Bay, 516-922-8680, plantingfields.org

Rock out with James Taylor at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Northwell Health Jones Beach Theater. Credit: Randee Daddona

Watch the legendary singer/songwriter and his All-Star Band, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3. Expect to hear classics like “Fire & Rain,” "Carolina in My Mind” and “Sweet Baby James.” Tickets range $54-$538; 895 Bay Pkwy, Wantagh, 516-221-1000, livenation.com

Jam with Sugar Ray at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre in Eisenhower Park

Recall the '90s, 8 p.m.; Field 6, 1899 Hempstead Tpke., 516-572-0201, nassaucountyny.gov.

Day and night parties

Party at Flynn's

Check out live music or grab a meal at Flynn’s Ocean Bay Park on Fire Island. Credit: Newsday/Lynn Petry

Spend the weekend in Fire Island where there’s an event happening every night at this hot spot. Kick off the weekend with DJ ERoc who spins for happy hour on Feel-Good Friday 5 p.m. Sept. 1, then rock out at a concert by Sublime tribute band Badfish 4 p.m. Sept. 2. On Sept. 3 from noon to 8 p.m., dance the day away with DJs Fotsbeats, Bad, City with a special guest set by Blake. Finish with DJ Pookie on the beach for “Monday Funday,” noon to 8 p.m. Sept. 4. Admission: Free on Sept. 1; starting at approx. $15 Sept. 2; $18 on Sept. 3; $7 on Sept. 4; 1 Cayuga St., Ocean Bay Park, 631-583-5000, flynnsfireislandny.com

Enjoy a five-course meal at Gurney’s Resort in Montauk

Splurge on a wine dinner created by Chef Christopher Watts at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 1. The meal is made from locally farmed produce paired with wines from the Château d'Esclans collection followed by post dinner bonfire on the beach. $275 per person; 290 Old Montauk Hwy., Montauk, 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com

Travel back in time at Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall

Head to Mulcahy's in Wantagh for live entertainment. Credit: Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall/Gary Hahn

Get down during this throwback concert to the '90s and 2000s, 9 p.m. Sept. 1. DJ Mike Savage will be spinning throwback tunes from Britney Spears, Sean Paul, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, the Notorious B.I.G., Lady Gaga and more. “This will be a night filled with songs from arguably two of the best decades of hip-hop, pop, reggae, dance and club music,” says Savage. $10, must be 21 and over; 3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh, 516-783-7500, muls.com

Attend the Silent Disco Dance Party at Guild Hall

Participate in this quiet disco in East Hampton, 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 2. Dance outside under the stars while wearing wireless headphones playing songs from the past five decades as drinks and snacks are sold at the front lobby. $15; 158 Main St., East Hampton, 631-324-0806, guildhall.org