Veterans Day 2024 freebies and discounts
Long Island stores and restaurants are offering veterans, active military members and their families special deals and discounts this Veterans Day to thank them for their service. Military ID may be required. Deals fall on Nov. 11 only, unless otherwise specified.
Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings
Guests who present their military ID when dining in the restaurant will receive a free 12-inch cheese pizza. More info: 8063 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury; 3430 Sunrise Hwy., Wantagh; 137 Old Country Rd., Carle Place; 6401 Jericho Tpke., Commack; 4180 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Bohemia, acfp.com.
Applebee's
Active military members and veterans receive one free meal when they dine in at the chain's participating locations. Items to choose from include a classic bacon cheeseburger, 6-ounce top sirloin, chicken tenders platters, "double crunch" shrimp, Fiesta lime chicken, oriental chicken salad, and three-cheese chicken penne. Veterans also receive a $5 discount card for a future visit within a three-week redemption window. More info: applebees.com.
Buffalo Wild Wings
Get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries when dining in the restaurant; offer is valid for past and present military members. More info: buffalowildwings.com.
BurgerFi
This burger spot will honor active military members and veterans with 20% off an order with military ID. More info: 6234 Jericho Tpke, Commack, burgerfi.com.
California Pizza Kitchen
Veterans and active military members with proof of service get a free entrée and complimentary drink from a prix-fixe menu when dining in. Those who purchase a pizza, pasta or salad will also receive a buy-one, get-one offer to redeem for a pizza, pasta or salad of equal or lesser value that is valid Nov. 12-25. More info: Walt Whitman Shops, 160 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station, cpk.com.
Chili's
Veterans and active service members get a free meal from a select menu. Available in-restaurant only at participating locations. More info: chilis.com.
Dave & Buster's
Veterans, active military and first responders will receive a 15% discount on food and nonalcoholic drinks for up to four people. More info: 1504 Old Country Rd., Westbury; 1856 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Islandia, daveandbusters.com.
Denny's
All active military and veterans will get a free original Grand Slam, 7 a.m. to noon when dining in the restaurant with a valid military ID. More info: 255 Centereach Mall, Centereach, dennys.com.
Dunkin’
Veterans and active military members will get a free doughnut of their choice at participating locations, no purchase necessary. More info: dunkindonuts.com.
Fire Island Lighthouse
All veterans are invited to climb the historic lighthouse for free, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Park at Robert Moses Field 5 and walk east to the lighthouse. More info: fireislandlighthouse.com 631-583-5901.
Friendly's
All veterans and active military will get a free breakfast or burger. More info: 4812 Sunrise Hwy., Massapequa Park; 1826 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow; 210 Montauk Hwy., Sayville, 201 Hallock Rd., Stony Brook; 2151 Jericho Tpke., Commack, 50 Montauk Hwy., East Islip, locations.friendlysrestaurants.com.
Home Depot
Military personnel and veterans are eligible for a 10% discount on regularly priced merchandise for in-store purchases at participating locations. Must register online at homedepot.com.
IHOP
Veterans and active military members get free red, white and blueberry pancakes or pancake combo, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. dine in only at participating locations, ihop.com.
Long Island Aquarium
Veterans get in free, and their families for half-off admission, when they present a valid ID. Not available to purchase online. More info: 431 E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com.
Office Depot and Office Max
Veterans and active-duty and retired military along with reservists and their dependents get 25% off qualifying regular and sale-priced purchases in stores. Must present valid military ID, military dependent ID or veteran ID; officedepot.com.
Longhorn Steakhouse
Get a free appetizer or dessert with no entrée necessary along with a 10% discount on your check if you dine in the restaurant. More info: 1000 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale, longhornsteakhouse.com.
Outback Steakhouse
Veterans and active-duty military will get a free Bloomin' Onion plus a beverage with purchase of an adult entrée. The restaurant is also offering a$10 bonus card for all military personnel; dine in only, one discount per table. More info: outback.com.
Panera Bread
Participating locations offer veterans and active military a free breakfast sandwich and hot coffee, 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. More info: panerabread.com.
Red Lobster
Members of the reserve forces, active military and veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free printed meal vouchers for Veterans Shrimp and Chips featuring six, hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce, fries and coleslaw. The offer is available for dine in guests, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info: 1700 The Arches, Deer Park; 1 Nevada St., Hicksville, 801 Sunrise Hwy., Copiague; redlobster.com.
Starbucks
Military service members, veterans and military spouses receive a free tall (12-ounce) hot or cold coffee at participating stores. More info: starbucks.com.
Taco Bell
Veterans and active-duty military will get 10% off order with valid military ID. More info: tacobell.com.
Target
The retailer is offering military members a 10% discount on purchases in-store and online. Guests must register in advance at target.com.
Qdoba
The eatery is offering 50% off any lunch or dinner entrée for active military and veterans with valid military ID. More info: qdoba.com.
The Greene Turtle
Nab a free meal up to $15 for dine in military members. More info: 1740 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow, thegreeneturtle.com.
Vanderbilt Museum
The museum offers veterans and active military personnel and their families free admission with proof of military service or active-duty military ID. More info: 180 Little Neck Rd., Centerport, vanderbiltmuseum.org.
White Castle
The hamburger joint is offering a free combo from its menu items for active military, retired military and veterans all day at participating locations. More info: 6207 Sunrise Hwy., Massapequa, whitecastle.com.
Wendy's
Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo including a sausage, egg and cheese English muffin, "honey buddy" chicken biscuit or a breakfast "Baconator." All combos include a drink and seasoned potatoes. Deal is available at participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. More info: wendys.com.