Bay Shore restaurant American Standard closing

It's last call at American Standard in Bay Shore. After tonight's New Year's Eve celebration, the whiskey, bourbon and Southern food-focused bar and grill will close.

Co-owner Anthony Tartaglia of the Costa Verde Hospitality Group — which also operates the nearby Verde Kitchen & Cocktails, Coastal Kitchen, Sweet Jane cocktail bar and the Brightwaters Inn — said the restaurant "wasn’t on the market," but when an unsolicited buyer came along "it made sense for us to take the offer on the table."

Opened in the former Corks and Taps space at 53 W. Main Street just over a year ago, American Standard was a joint venture between Costa Verde and brothers Jake and Ricky Guadagno. "We had our opening hiccups, but ultimately hit our stride," Tartaglia said. Featuring craft cocktails, 24 draft beers, high-end whiskeys and live music, the restaurant "was a fun side project, but in the shifting economy, we’re looking to focus more on the continued growth of the Costa Verde properties," Tartaglia said.

Costa Verde fans should know the much-loved Verde, a Mexican concept restaurant, has broken ground on its new location at 55 Main St., the former home of Peninsula Asian Fusion, with plans for an early 2026 opening.

American Standard is offering one last pour tonight for New Year's Eve. The restaurant opens for dinner and drinks at 3 p.m. An open bar party ($50) runs 9 p.m. to midnight highlighting all menu cocktails, beer, wine and mixed drinks. Tartaglia said unused American Standard gift cards can be redeemed at Coastal Kitchen and Daiquiri Bar.

Get the Feed Me newsletter. We know the best places to eat on LI. The essential guide to Long Island dining. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

As for who made that offer that Costa Verde couldn’t refuse? The Dark Horse Tavern is expanding to Bay Shore, joining existing locations in Massapequa, Rockville Centre and Farmingdale.