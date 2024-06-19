Argyle Grill & Tavern closing in Babylon after 24 years

The Argyle Grill & Tavern, a stalwart of Babylon Village since 2000, is closing June 30. Co-owner Greg Bartolotta said he is retiring — “I’m a grandfather now; I don’t want to keep doing this” — and that his partner, Bill Wolfe, will be full-time at the pair’s other Babylon restaurant, Barrique Kitchen & Wine Bar, across the street.

Bartolotta attributed The Argyle’s longevity to his “great staff” and “this great village.” “I’ve had eight concepts since I started in this business, and the two here in Babylon were, by far, the best,” he said.

Whereas Barrique has had a Mediterranean bent since it opened in 2009, The Argyle has always been an unapologetically American restaurant, with classics such as clam chowder, skirt steak and fish and chips mixing it up with New American blackened tuna, coconut shrimp and chicken quesadillas.

Bartolotta, who owns the building, said the new tenant will be Dark Horse Tavern, the popular bar with locations in Rockville Centre, Farmingdale and Massapequa Park.

The Argyle will be honoring gift cards through its last service on June 30. Starting on July 15, any outstanding gift cards will be accepted at Barrique.

90 Deer Park Ave., Babylon, 631-321-4900, theargylegrill.com. Open Monday to Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday noon to 8:30 p.m.