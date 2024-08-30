Bango opens in Hauppauge

Craving an acai, poke or grain bowl? Long Islanders are in luck; Bay Shore-based Bango, a "better for you" fast-casual health food option with four stores across the Island — Bay Shore, East Setauket, Massapequa and New Hyde Park — and two in Westchester, is expanding. The latest outpost in Hauppauge opened this month, with another imminent opening in Centereach.

Located in the former Dickey’s Barbecue Pit space on Wheeler Road, Bango Hauppauge mimics the menus of other Island shops. If you’re craving something sweet, go for their cold bowls featuring bases of acai, pitaya (or dragon fruit), or spinach (starting at $7.55 for 8 oz.), and smoothies (starting at $8.50 for 16 oz.), which comprise the original menu concept of the brand.

Add to that, salad bowls like Caesar Crunch with shredded kale, chopped romaine, roasted chicken, shaved Parmesan, pickled red onions. pita chips and Caesar dressing or a sweet potato Cobb ($13.50). Poke bowls are made with marinated sushi-grade salmon or tuna ($17.35), and grain bowls come inspired by the flavors of the Mediterranean, the Southwest and the local farmers market — this one full of seasonal veggies, kale, brown rice, mozzarella cheese, and roasted chicken ($14.50) with a pesto Parmesan dressing. There are handheld panini-like flatbreads for those averse to bowls, as well as various steel-cut oatmeal options for breakfast. Of course, for all categories, a make-your-own option exists.

With its bright, clean, tropical vibe, and selection of health-conscious options, Bango in Hauppauge is the first franchise location of the Bango brand, which has dropped the "bowls" from its name since expanding its menu. The business is owned by brothers, Eric Campan, of Holtsville, and Patrick Pyne, of Farmingville. CQ

"I've always been interested in franchises," explained Campan. "When I was younger, I thought maybe a Boar's Head route, maybe McDonald's, but I didn't necessarily have the resources at the time." Owner of a construction company, himself, the more he looked into Bango, the more it resonated, so he enlisted his brother as a partner. "Corporate signed three new franchisees and each franchisee signed on for three stores. The next one coming up for us is in Bayport, right next to Jersey Mike's."

Bango, 812 Wheeler Rd., Hauppauge, 631-406-7884, bangobowls.com; Open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.