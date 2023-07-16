Raw bars on Long Island
Long Islanders tend to regard raw bars—fresh, local oysters and clams on the half shell along with lightly cooked seafood—as their birthright. And so you’ll find raw bar offerings on the menus of all sorts of restaurants, from swanky steakhouses to humble clam shacks. Get ready to roll up your sleeves and indulge.
NASSAU
Anchor Down
1960 Bayberry Ave. (at Open Bay Marina), Merrick
Anchor Down is open year-round, offering martinis, seafood towers and more. On weekends, the kitchen will shuck hundreds of oysters, sending them out with a red-wine mignonette made by the tub. You may need a lobster roll, too. More info: 516-544-4334, anchordownny.com
Clam Bar At Bridge Marine
40 Ludlam Ave., Bayville
This blink-and-you’ll-miss-it collection of covered tables plus an outdoor bar is tucked into a marina just over the bridge from Oyster Bay. Many boaters tie up to the floating dock for some of the freshest clams around, dug from the nearby harbor and ordered at the counter. More info: 866-628-8689, bridge-marina.com
Jeremy’s Ale House
239 Woodcleft Ave., Freeport
Jeremy’s may be the most low-key place overlooking Woodcleft Canal, but its clams take a back seat to no Nautical Mile restaurant. Order at the bar and be prepared to bus your own table. More info: 516-623-0204, jeremysalehousefreeport.com
Juniper
990 Corporate Dr., Westbury
Order tuna tartare, oysters and crab and shrimp cocktails from the raw bar menu at this relatively new New American spot. (It’s on the ground floor of the Vanderbilt, a high-end apartment complex.) The seafood platters also include crudo. Also: gin-forward cocktails, a satisfying bar menu, and accomplished mains that include a half chicken and Faroe Island salmon. More info: 516-820-1200, juniperlongisland.com
Peter’s Clam Bar
600 Long Beach Rd., Island Park
Almost every table has a breeze and a view at Peter’s, which has been serving seafood raw and cooked since 1939. The requisite fresh littlenecks, cherrystones and oysters all populate the raw bar. More info: 516-432-0505, petersclamhouse.com
Point Lookout Clam Bar
99 Bayside Dr., Point Lookout
This mellow spot along Reynolds Channel is pure Long Island. Go at sunset for clams on the half shell and shrimp cocktail, then move on to a fried combo platter or sushi from a Japanese-trained sushi chef. Take something home from the fish market, too. More info: 516-897-4024, pointlookoutclambar.com
Popei’s Clam Bar
384 N. Wantagh Ave., Bethpage
The vibe is neither maritime nor Italian, but this bustling clam bar has been turning out fine clams on the half shell for 40 years. Also: baked clams (oreganata or casino), pasta with clam sauce (red or white) and zuppa di clams (with shells). More info: 516-822-9169, popeisbethpage.com
Rothmann’s Steakhouse
6319 Northern Blvd., East Norwich
Maryland lump crabmeat and Maine lobster meet oysters, clams and shrimp at this venerable (since 1907) Long Island steakhouse. There is excellent sushi and sashimi too, along with the requisite porterhouses and tomahawks. More info: 516-922-2500, rothmannssteakhouse.com
Sea Bar
7 Great Neck Rd., Great Neck Plaza
At $45, the seafood plateau here is one of the Island’s best bargains, loaded as it is with a dozen oysters, a half dozen clams, steamed mussels, jumbo shrimp and crawfish. More info: 516-441-5708, seabar.life
Waterzooi Brasserie & Oyster Bar
1029 Port Washington Blvd. Port Washington and 850 Franklin Ave. Garden City
At this Belgian brasserie, the raw bar offerings include East and West Coast oysters, littlenecks, lobster/crab/shrimp cocktail. Or make a splash with Le Grande Plateau ($225), which also includes lobster, jumbo lump crab, ahi tuna tartare and Bloody Mary oyster shooters. More info: waterzooi.com
SUFFOLK
Bell & Anchor
3253 Noyack Rd., Sag Harbor
This low-key yet sophisticated place lies at the edge of a working marina, and seasonality and relationships with producers are paramount. Raw bar offerings include local clams, oysters from both East Coast and West served with cocktail and mignonette sauces, and a bacon oyster shooter. More info: 631-725-3400, bellandanchor.com
Catch Oyster Bar
63 N. Ocean Ave., Patchogue
Daily lots of oysters are listed on the chalkboard. Segue from raw oysters into steamed littlenecks or the house lobster roll. More info: 631-627-6860, catchoysterbar.com
Clam Bar At Napeague
2025 Montauk Hwy., Amagansett
At this casual, ever-popular roadside spot (translation: you may have to wait for a table), you’ll find clams and oysters on the half shell, steamers, lobster rolls and more. Open Apr.–Oct. More info: 631-267-6348, clambarhamptons.com
Claws Seafood Market
20 Main St., West Sayville
The patio of this fish market functions as a clam bar/crab shack, and you’ll find a full raw bar, steamers, mussels, lobsters and Maryland-style hard-shell crabs. More info: 631-256-5900, clawsseafoodmarket.com
Inlet Seafood
541 E. Lake Dr., Montauk
“From our boats to your table” has been this restaurant’s mantra ever since six local fishermen banded together to open it as a side hustle in 2006. Not surprisingly, exceptionally fresh shellfish, along with fluke and whatever else they happen to be catching are the stars of the menu. The place has an exceptional outdoor set-up on the edge of Montauk Harbor, with picnic tables and cornhole below and café tables above on a generous second-floor veranda. More info: 631-668-4272, inletseafood.com
Kingston’s Clam Bar
130 Atlantic Ave., West Sayville
Clams or oysters on the half shell, shrimp cocktail, even tuna poke taste better when your table overlooks a gaggle of moored boats and Great South Bay beyond. More info: 631-589-0888, kingstonsclam.com
Little Creek Oyster Farm & Market
37 Front St. (down Bootleg Alley), Greenport
Ian Wile and Rosalie Rung, the husband-and-wife team behind this harborside hangout offer a number of local oysters, which you can shuck yourself ... or not. More info: 631-477-6992, littlecreekoysters.com
Nicky’s Clam Bar
99 Maple Ave., Bay Shore
Raw bar offerings include clams (littlenecks, topnecks and cherrystones), oysters, jumbo shrimp cocktail and lump crabmeat cocktail. You can also enjoy fried whole belly (Ipswich) clams, shrimp salad and more while watching the ferries chug to and from Fire Island. More info: 631-665-6621, nickysclambar.com
Noah’s
136 Front St., Greenport
The accoutrements for various raw bar offerings include lemongrass mignonette and lemon aioli. You may want to work in an order of crab-stuffed deviled eggs as well. More info: 631-477-6720, chefnoahs.com
Restaurant Prime
117 N. New York Ave., Huntington
Surf equals turf at this grand waterfront landmark. The raw bar always includes a measure of Long Island oysters. More info: 631-385-1515, restaurantprime.com
Salt & Barrel
61 W. Main St., Bay Shore
There are typically a dozen oysters to choose from here, and they’re shucked to order at one end of the stunning bar. The cooked seafood dishes are polished and eclectic, and the cocktails are works of art. More info: 631-647-8818, saltandbarrel.com
Virgola
5 Village Green Way, Patchogue
There are three seafood towers here, of increasing size, and the largest ($125) comes with two kinds of fish roe and salmon crudo. Almost everything may be ordered à la carte as well, and there are usually four or more types of oysters on offer. More info: 631-714-5000, virgolausa.com