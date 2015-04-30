Carvel offering free soft ice cream today for Free Cone Day

It's Free Cone Day!

Carvel is offering ice cream lovers free soft serve on Thursday, April 30, between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

At participating locations, customers can enjoy vanilla, chocolate or limited-edition Nutella junior cones and cups at no charge.

While the treats are free, Carvel hopes the promotion will help raise money for the American Red Cross.

“Free Cone Day is always an exciting time but this year is extra special because guests can try our wildly popular soft ice cream made with Nutella — absolutely free,” Carvel President Scott Colwell said in a news release. “We hope everyone visits their nearest participating Carvel shoppe to enjoy our delicious ice cream and help us support the American Red Cross.”

After indulging, customers can purchase a $2 coupon book that has more than $20 in savings inside. All proceeds from coupon book sales will go toward Carvel's $20,000 donation goal.