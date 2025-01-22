Popular chicken spot opens 2nd LI location

2025 might be the year of chicken tenders — one of Long Island's tastiest purveyors has opened a second location, in Babylon.

Yankee Doodle Dandy's is a patriotic-themed chicken spot that opened its first brick-and-mortar in Islip in 2023. The menu of chicken tenders and fried chicken sandwiches bears some similarities to Raising Cane's, the iconic Southern chain that's been teasing its Long Island debut for more than a year.

Yankee Doodle owner Josh Gatewood went to college and business school in the South and has eaten his fair share of Raising Cane's, along with another well-known chain, Zaxby's. After moving to New York to work in finance, he switched gears to pursue his food service dream. He bought his first food truck after winning $25,000 on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?," where he declared he wanted to "open an All-American chicken restaurant called Yankee Doodle Dandy’s."

To separate his business from the corporations, Yankee Doodle Dandy's seasons its chicken to give it more flavor, and fries it in peanut oil rather than the more common and cheaper canola oil. This results in a fresher, more flavorful tender. The fries are also piping hot and fresh out of the fryer. Overall, the Winner Winner combo meal ($14.49) with Texas Toast is supremely snackable and more satisfying than Cane's or Chick-fil-A.

"Cane's has captured the mystique. People say our chicken’s better," he said. "They have a better marketing budget. My hope is people would see that, but see we elevate it to the next level using better quality ingredients. We’re a local concept that improves the game."

The Babylon restaurant, which he runs with partners Ryan Giles and Sal Cataldo, opened in October in the former home of Key West lobster roll and fish sandwiches on Railroad Avenue. The trio replaced the tropical vibe with a red, white and blue color scheme. The wall surrounding the counter is decorated to look like a food truck, a reference to the original Yankee Doodle Dandy's trucks he started in Manhattan. The All-American concept was inspired by Gatewood's family ancestry, which he traces to 1600s Virginia. After arriving in Essex County, Virginia in 1666, his family later moved west and became cowboys, even owning a Wild West show. His grandfather Cliff Gatewood operated the Flying X Ranch and Rodeo, he said.

"The breading recipe we use goes back to the 18th century," he said. "It’s about as English as apple pie."

Yankee Doodle Dandy's, 14b Railroad Ave., Babylon, 631-314-4127, yankeedoodledandys.com. Open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday.