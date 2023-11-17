Chip City opens in North Babylon

The proliferation of cookie chains offering warm, oversized, gooey-on-the-inside, crispy-on-the-outside cookies, made in whimsical, irresistible flavors continues to spread: Chip City has opened its fifth Long Island location in North Babylon.

Joining locations already open in Garden City, Oceanside, East Northport, and Merrick, the new North Babylon store is located in a spacious, stand-alone building off Deer Park Avenue with ample opportunities for cookie-fueled selfies under neon lights wishing patrons to “have a gooey day.” The playful cloud motif evokes the feeling that shoppers have entered cookie nirvana, and kids will love not only the cookies (duh!), but also the ability to top them with ice cream, as well as the on-site photo booth.

Like its predecessors, the North Babylon store features nearly 40 rotating flavors made up of both core cookies — chocolate chip, cookies n’ cream, and a decadent mocha — and fun cookies — peanut butter blackout (featuring Reese’s pieces), a vibrant purple and blue frosted wild berry strudel and Fluffernutter (a sugar cookie loaded with peanut butter chips and marshmallow cream). Additional choices at the new location include a creamy and tart Key lime pie cookie, a messy but delicious peanut butter and jelly cookie, and blueberry cheesecake. A dairy-free chocolate chip cookie is always on the menu.

Not into cookies as big as your hand? The Lil’ Chips are bundled 20-packs ($55) available in five flavors including dairy-free and regular chocolate chip, confetti, triple chocolate and cookies n’ cream.

Cookies, which start at $4.50, are best served with milk, so Chip City offers an assortment of milks with its cookies (whole, skim, almond, oat, chocolate, starting at $3.25), as well as coffee ($2.75) and espresso.

Started by childhood friends Peter Phillips and Teddy Gailas in Astoria, Queens, in 2017, there are now 26 locations of Chip City throughout the tristate area. Boasting an 18,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Queens, Chip City makes all of its own cookie dough in-house.

Chip City, 1240 Deer Park Ave., North Babylon, 631-203-6236, chipcitycookies.com; Open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.