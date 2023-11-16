Deli Works opens in Melville
In New York, the first true test of a good deli comes at dawn when the griddle is fired up to make BECs — or bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches. Melville lost one of those spots with the recent closing of the News Stand Deli, which is being converted to a storage facility.
Diners in search of robust, quality sandwiches, not-too-strong, not-too-watered-down iced coffee, and, of course, a killer bacon, egg, and cheese can try the newly opened Deli Works on Walt Whitman Road.
Co-owned by SeaQua Deli partners Pat Spates and Steve Sanchez — who opened their Massapequa spot in 1983 — the duo doesn’t underestimate the location challenges of an industrial area in a post-pandemic time. “It’s a little sleepy because of COVID, so we’re hoping that comes back a little bit. Our biggest challenge is not being on Route 110, so we’re keeping the SeaQua logo out there for word-of-mouth,” Sanchez said.
There's no seating within, but Deli Works offers a massive selection of take-away options for breakfast, lunch and beyond. From sandwiches — panini ($12.49), wraps ($10.99), heroes and griddled choices like burgers (from $8.95), cheese steaks, quesadillas and grilled cheeses — to flatbread pizzas (from $10.99) and Italian-style strombolis ($7.99), selection abounds. Hot pasta specials from lasagna to penne alla vodka, and there's a full deli counter and custom-salad bar (from $8.99).
A make-your-own-coffee-bar features flavored and standard hot and cold coffee, iced tea and lemonade for guests to customize brews to their liking.
Back to the real question: How’s their BEC? With an opening special of a $4.99 breakfast sandwich (choice of sausage, ham, or bacon) with coffee, juice, iced tea or lemonade, now’s your chance to stop by and judge for yourself. We think it’s a keeper.
Deli Works, 1790 Walt Whitman Rd., Melville, 631-390-9055, deliworksmelville.com. Open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closed Sunday.