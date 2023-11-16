Deli Works opens in Melville

In New York, the first true test of a good deli comes at dawn when the griddle is fired up to make BECs — or bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches. Melville lost one of those spots with the recent closing of the News Stand Deli, which is being converted to a storage facility.

Diners in search of robust, quality sandwiches, not-too-strong, not-too-watered-down iced coffee, and, of course, a killer bacon, egg, and cheese can try the newly opened Deli Works on Walt Whitman Road.

Co-owned by SeaQua Deli partners Pat Spates and Steve Sanchez — who opened their Massapequa spot in 1983 — the duo doesn’t underestimate the location challenges of an industrial area in a post-pandemic time. “It’s a little sleepy because of COVID, so we’re hoping that comes back a little bit. Our biggest challenge is not being on Route 110, so we’re keeping the SeaQua logo out there for word-of-mouth,” Sanchez said.

There's no seating within, but Deli Works offers a massive selection of take-away options for breakfast, lunch and beyond. From sandwiches — panini ($12.49), wraps ($10.99), heroes and griddled choices like burgers (from $8.95), cheese steaks, quesadillas and grilled cheeses — to flatbread pizzas (from $10.99) and Italian-style strombolis ($7.99), selection abounds. Hot pasta specials from lasagna to penne alla vodka, and there's a full deli counter and custom-salad bar (from $8.99).

A make-your-own-coffee-bar features flavored and standard hot and cold coffee, iced tea and lemonade for guests to customize brews to their liking.

Get the Feed Me newsletter. We know the best places to eat on LI. The essential guide to Long Island dining. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Back to the real question: How’s their BEC? With an opening special of a $4.99 breakfast sandwich (choice of sausage, ham, or bacon) with coffee, juice, iced tea or lemonade, now’s your chance to stop by and judge for yourself. We think it’s a keeper.

Deli Works, 1790 Walt Whitman Rd., Melville, 631-390-9055, deliworksmelville.com. Open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closed Sunday.