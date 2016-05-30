Farmingdale Restaurant Week: Hush Bistro, Library Cafe and more to offer deals

It’s a good time to check out an outdoor patio at Croxley’s or the new Parkside Christians in Farmingdale, since June 13-18 is restaurant week.

For dinners only, participating restaurants have set up varying offers. Many spots offer three courses for less than $25, including Mary’s Pizza & Pasta, The Nutty Irishman, The Original Cascarino’s, Lotus Restaurant, Library Cafe, Tre Scalini and Chichimecas.

Others request diners inquire within. La Bottega is participating, for example, while Hush Bistro has a weeknight-only deal.

For more information, go to farmingdalerestaurantweek.com