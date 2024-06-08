Kismet Coffee Co. expands at Ocean Beach Trading on Fire Island

Good news, Fire Island ferry riders: A new coffee outpost has opened in Ocean Beach right next to the terminal.

Located on Bayberry Walk, the Kismet Coffee Company has opened within the Ocean Beach Trading market, which closed after the 2023 season. Besides coffee, smoothies and BECs, the refreshed space features a custom salad bar, made-to-order sandwiches, barbecued meats and other packaged foods.

Kismet Coffee Company was founded in 2022 as a seasonal side-hustle by Long Island resident Jackson Davis, who grew up vacationing on the barrier island and "quickly got annoyed" with the lack of quality coffee when he spent extended time there working remotely during the pandemic.

“When I started three summers ago, there were a small handful of regulars,” Davis said. “Last summer that grew and it’s been great to see everyone after a long winter. But now, I get to teach an entirely new crop of baristas how to spread this nerdy coffee experience to the Ocean Beach masses.”

The expansion to Ocean Beach is a big step for the company, which first launched as a coffee stand within The Kismet Market, and then moved to The Pizza Shack on the ferry dock. The brand expanded to Bay Shore's Main Street earlier this year. “I think I’ve spent more time in Ocean Beach than I have at any point in my entire life because I’m such a Kismet homebody,” Davis said.

The new location is a partnership with Fire Island restaurateur Jon Randazzo who co-owns Ocean Beach spots Castaway, CJ’s, Taco Beach Cantina and The Landing Bistro with new partners, in addition to his own spots, Scoops and Beaches & Cream. The market will also soon be the new home of Bay Walk Cafe Açaí Bowls.

Beans are roasted in Farmingdale by Flux Coffee; drip coffee starts at $3.50, cold brew at $5, lattes at $6, with every kind of milk (including pistachio) available. Barista Owen Eubank makes sweet treats and pastries.

“I think the best part of starting Kismet Coffee has been getting other people excited about coffee and seeing my regulars go off on their own coffee journeys," Davis said. "My customers who tried new beans from Kenya, or got an espresso machine for Christmas, that makes it all worthwhile.”

Kismet Coffee Company, Ocean Beach Trading, 476 Bayberry Walk, Ocean Beach, kismetcoffeecompany.com; Open daily from 7 a.m. to the last ferry.