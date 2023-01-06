The ultimate guide to winter dining on Long Island
Winter is here and it's time to get cozy. Whether you're looking to have happy hour in a heated igloo, dine by a fireplace or warm up with some stellar hot chocolate, we've got your ultimate guide to eating out this season on Long Island.
IGLOOS AND PRIVATE DINING
Betterman Distilling
161 River Ave., Patchogue
Gamer cave, jungle adventure, winter wonderland, basement hang or ladies’ night — what’s your style? Betterman offers five themed (and heated) igloos set up on its patio, all of which come equipped with board games, a Bluetooth speaker, comfy seating split between chairs, couches and bean bags and a cocktail specific to each igloo. Small plates are available to nosh on, too. Fitting up to eight people comfortably, igloos have an $50 rental fee for a three-hour slot; book in advance. More info: 631-708-7405, thebettermandistillingco.com
Smuggler Jack’s
157 Forest Ave., Massapequa
Igloo season at Smuggler Jack's features sheltered, private dining with views of the adjacent Schmidt Canal. Igloos seat six to eight people and can be reserved for two-hour windows beginning at noon daily. A $25 fee applies all-day Sundays and after 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; $50 Fridays-Saturdays. More info: 516-798-6000, smugglerjacks.com
Mirabelle Tavern
150 Main St., Stony Brook
Mirabelle's lone outdoor igloos this year is available for dining Wednesday through Sunday. Each igloo has cushioned wooden chairs, a coffee table, oversized pillows, shag décor and plenty of lighting. The restaurant's full menu is available and the igloo is sanitized after every reservation. Igloos seat six people. $150 for two hours ($200 on holidays). Includes a bottle of Prosecco with a food purchase. More info: 631-751-0555, lessings.com
ITA Kitchen
45 W. Main St., Bay Shore
This Italian restaurant has turned its side and back patios into outdoor dining wonderlands featuring five greenhouses — two small and three large--plus a dining tent. The same dining experience guests would get inside is brought outside, with some of the greenhouses surrounding the restaurant’s faux willow tree. The greenhouses are heated, and feature plenty of light. Order from the restaurant's full food and drink menu or opt for preset "greenhouse pack. Reservations are for two-hour slots. Small houses fit up to six people and large up to 12. Minimum spend of $200 Friday through Sunday. More info: 631-267-5916, itakitchenbayshore.com
The Oar
264 West Ave., Patchogue
Located along the Patchogue River, the deck space here is wrapped in open skies and water views — it’s sun-soaked in the day, and under dark, starry skies at night. The six heated igloos — each featuring electric fireplaces and a cozy lounge setting — make these views much easier to enjoy when the notorious winter winds blow through. Each is sanitized between uses. A special seasonal menu is offered; guests are asked to bring their own blankets. Igloos seat two to six people and cost $75 for two hours Tuesday through Thursday; $150 for Friday through Sunday. The rental fee includes the first round of drinks. More info: 631-654-8266, theoar.com
Coach Meeting House
160 Mill River Rd., Oyster Bay
The winter igloo village is back at the cozy taven along a quiet, residential street. There’s a courtyard dressed in holiday lights with heated igloos, each with its own fire pit, allowing guests the option to lounge inside or out. Each igloo has a couch, chairs and Roku-equipped TV for further entertainment. Once in an igloo, guests can use a scannable QR code menu to allow for contactless ordering via their phones, and the custom menu includes several of the spot’s popular dishes. Spiked slushies and hot drinks are available too. A two-hour $40 bottomless brunch is offered on weekends, now with a DJ, which includes self-serve mimosas and bellinis. Igloos seat six to 10 people. with reservations for a minimum of two hours and a minimum $200 spend. More info: 516-588-9288; coachgrillandtavernoysterbay.com
Harbor Mist
105 Harbor Rd., Cold Spring Harbor
Continental favorites can be had in one of three igloos at this waterside eatery overlooking the Cold Spring Harbor. Set up along a stretch of woods in the restaurant’s parking lot, each comes with a table and chairs, plus lighting and heat. It shares the lot with tented seating and traditional al fresco dining, too. The restaurant caps each reservation at 90 minutes or two hours. Igloos seat up to eight guests with a $200 minimum spend. Book a reservation on opentable.com. More info: 631-659-3888, harbormistrestaurant.com
Brew Cheese
40 Woodbine Ave., Northport
Just a short walk around the corner from Brew Cheese in an alley way near Sand City Brewing Co., the eatery has four yurts. Customers check in at the restaurant where they are expected to leave a credit card, and then are walked by staff to the yurts. A wooden picnic table with faux fur-lined seats sits on an area rug inside the circular tent, which also features greenery, lighting and a portable radiator. Customers order by calling the restaurant. Once the order is ready, a server brings it over. Reservations — 1 hour and 15 minutes each — are encouraged; no fees; seats up to six comfortably. More info: 631-239-1927, brew-cheese.com
NEW WINTER RESTAURANTS
Arlo Kitchen & Bar
1036 Fort Salonga Rd., Northport
The re-imagined former Crestwood Manor event space is a two-story supper club. Built onto the side of a hill above the winding streets of Northport, the building is stunning, like a glimpse of old New York seen through the eyes of an Instagram-savvy millennial. Retro dining carts move past the open kitchen carrying throwback desserts like a baked Alaska, flambéed with a blowtorch and covered with a glass bowl so that the smoke permeates the marshmallowy merengue. A golden-tinged bar area in the back fills up with special occasion revelers drinking from the 200-plus bottle wine list. And a hidden staircase leads up to a jazzy lounge with a grand piano and dramatic views of the forest trees that command the two-acre property. More info: 631-491-2756, arlokitchenandbar.com
Noema
7 Gerard St., Huntington
Noema is, at its core, a Greek restaurant but one whose food and décor aim to transcend the expected. Chef Nicholas Poulmentis, a Food Network "Chopped" champion, offers luxurious takes on Greek standards: Swordfish is skewered and accompanied by green salsa, baby spinach and grape tomatoes; taramasalata (herring roe) gets an assist from salmon caviar and black truffle powder; grilled octopus is served with black-eyed peas; crabcakes, with seaweed salad and orange-yogurt rémoulade. The tri-level space has marble panels, wicker wall coverings and decorative accents that have all been imported from Greece. More info: 631-629-7777, noemany.com
Slappin' Chick
19 N. Broadway, Hicksville
The new halal restaurant showcases Nashville hot chicken. There is a bare bones quality to both Slappin Chick’s 24-seat dining room and its menu, which features just four plates, all of them some combination of tenders, sliders, fries and slaw. But there’s nothing skimpy about any of them. Ordering a tender plate ($13) nets you two whole-breast portions, along with fries and pickle chips, while a two-slider plate, which also comes with slaw ($15), portends buns struggling to contain the large meat. More info: 718-569-5580
Sushi by Kuryu
444 Willis Ave., Roslyn Heights
Open for lunch only (or early dinner pickup) at the moment, this new sushi counter within Roslyn Seafood Gourmet offers just seven standard rolls, sushi boxes, plus omakase specials that range from $50-$100 and include an ever-changing assortment of fish. Born and raised in Nagoya, Japan, chef Teruo Yoshioka is the real deal, having worked for Nobu in downtown Manhattan for 16 years. More info: 646-283-9611, kuryunyc.com
HOT CHOCOLATE
South Shore Dive
65 Main St., West Sayville
At this trendy pub and restaurant, craft brews, cocktails and comfort food are the draw, and on Sunday nights through the winter, so is hot chocolate. Get a mug of traditional hot chocolate, which can be spiked with the likes of RumChata or Stoli vanilla, plus toppings like marshmallows, Teddy Grahams and gummy bears. Live music and a snow machine add to the vibe. More info: 631-218-6500, southshoredive.com
The French Workshop
191 7th St., Garden City
This French-style bakery brings three types of hot cocoa to the table: classic hot, white chocolate and Nutella. The shop uses authentic chocolate — Monin for the white and Valrhona for the classic — for a tasty, rich cup of cocoa. Nutella is combined with steamed milk and ice for the third offering. Top your drink off with a sprinkle of cinnamon or classic whipped cream. (Other locations at 417 S. Oyster Bay Rd. in Plainview and 1187 Wantagh Ave. in Wantagh.) More info: 516-248-6800, thefrenchworkshop.com
Druthers Coffee
1113 North Country Rd., Stony Brook
Melted-down Callebaut white chocolate and oat milk are infused with chamomile, lavender, spearmint, lemon myrtle and butterfly pea flower to create Druthers’ aptly named blue cocoa. This season, customers will also find a spicy cocoa with dark chocolate, cayenne and aleppo peppers. If you want to stick to the basics, there’s also a classic hot chocolate made with oat milk. Served hot or cold. More info: druthers.coffee
For Five Coffee Roasters
292 Plandome Rd., Manhasset
The sleek For Five cafe may be known for its coffee, but don't overlook the hot chocolate (made with chocolate ganache and steamed milk). Come winter, you'll notice a peppermint version of the Gotham hot chocolate, too. Before it's served, a barista will finish it with an Instagram-worthy design. (Other location at 147 Seventh St. in Garden City.) More info: 516-918-9488, forfivecoffee.com
Grindstone Coffee & Donuts
7A Main St., Sag Harbor
On top of its creative doughy creations, this hipster doughnut shop offers an impressive drinks list. Try a traditional hot chocolate or kick it up a notch with a spicy creation, the Mexican Mocha, made with Monin dark chocolate syrup, steamed whole milk, Saigon cinnamon and cayenne pepper, topped with a dusting of cocoa powder. More info: 631-808-3370, grindstonedonuts.com
Coffee Booths
226 Middle Country Rd., Selden
Specialty lattes are just the tip of the iceberg at this hidden gem. The family-owned and operated spot has a housemade hot chocolate on the menu (melted Belgian chocolate, sugar and a hint of Ghiradelli Classic White vanilla chips mixed with milk and steamed; topped with whipped cream and drizzling of chocolate), but any of its 15 specialty lattes can instead be made with a hot chocolate base. Options may include such rich flavors as s’mores, spicy dark chocolate, chocolate-dunked pretzel, Rice Krispies Treat and black-and-white cookie. Cash only. More info: 631-846-1966, coffeebooths.business.site
Whiskey Down Diner
252 Main St., Farmingdale
Sister and brother duo Alyson and John Kanaras are slinging more than just pancakes and eggs at their diner. Ahead of the holidays each year, the duo extends its drink menu to include Scott Calvin’s Boozy Hot Chocolate Bar (an homage to Tim Allen's character in "The Santa Clause.") It consists of five spiked hot chocolates — peppermint, s’mores, peanut butter, salted caramel and rainbow cookie; $12 each — and will be available through the winter. The drinks are made with a Nestle rich cocoa base, then jazzed up with liquor and toppings unique to each flavor. New this year: a flight of three five-ounce versions for dine-in only; $17 a flight. More info: 516-927-8264, whiskeydowndiner.com
Toast Coffeehouse
9 S. Park Ave., Bay Shore
This carnival-themed breakfast-and-lunch spot offers a standard hot chocolate, also available with specialty options like s'mores and salted caramel. Hot chocolate here is served in a unique mug and can be spiked with coconut rum. (Other locations at 650 Rte. 112 in Port Jefferson Station and 46 E. Main St. in Patchogue.) More info: 631-647-9560, toastcoffeehouse.com
Soul Brew
556 Route 25A, Saint James
Since its inception in 2016, this coffee shop has been creating whimsical cups of joe. The same rings true for its hot chocolates, sometimes topped with Oreos, whipped cream, cinnamon, sprinkles or cereals. Standards on the menu include s’mores, peanut butter cup and banana, but turn to its extensive latte menu for more adventurous flavors like Cinnabon, apple pie, Crunch Berries, rainbow cookie or peanut butter. (For a hot chocolate, the base of the drink is swapped from espresso to Ghirardelli chocolate sauce.) Available hot or chilled. (Other locations at 2718 Grand Ave. in Bellmore and 387 New York Ave. in Huntington.) More info: 631-250-9238, soulbrew.coffee
Witches Brew Coffee House
311 Hempstead Tpke., West Hempstead
This Gothic Victorian cafe offers hot chocolate in 30 flavors — cocoa powder is infused with hot water and steamed milk, then mixed with syrup, allowing customers to choose from flavors like peanut butter, chocolate cupcake, raspberry and caramel. For a caffeine boost, try the half cocoa-half coffee (café au lait with cocoa powder and steamed milk). All drinks can be topped with marshmallows, shredded toasted coconut, sprinkles, housemade whipped cream and more. More info: 516-489-9482
SOUP
Avli
461 Hempstead Tpke, West Hempstead
Avgolemono, a heavenly Greek amalgamation of lemon and tempered eggs, is here augmented by a hearty amount of breast meat and contributions of carrots and orzo suspended in a thick and creamy velouté. (Other location at 2449 Jerusalem Ave., North Bellmore). More info: 516-564-7575, avligreek.com
NY Soup Exchange
945 Franklin Ave., Garden City
Ken Kaplan’s Galveston gumbo is as hearty as it gets. Expect bountiful portions of pork sausage and chicken to lose themselves in Cajun splendor and heat, assisted mightily by a buttery roux studded with onions and okra. You’ll find no better cure for the winter blues. Or blocked sinuses, for that matter. More info: 516-742-7687, nysoupexchange.com
Luso
133 W. Main St., Smithtown
Caldo verde, a Portuguese soup, is the very definition of rib-sticking, particularly at this churrasqueira, where the verde-ness comes not from kale but mellower collard greens, which join forces with an exceptionally creamy potato base, kicky vinegar, and a few thin slices of smoky chouriço scattered here and there. More info: 631-406-6820, lusorodizio.com
Little Mexico
3253 Horseblock Rd., Medford
At this supersized Mexican restaurant in Medford (a younger-but-bigger sibling to the original Little Mexico in Middle Island), warm up with a bowl of pozole, the hearty soup made from a chili-rich broth, big hunks of pork and the eponymous pozole (hominy), kernels of corn that have been plumped and tenderized by a soak in a mild lye solution. More info: 631-730-8199
Pine Aire Fish & Deli
140 Pine Aire Dr., Bay Shore
At Pine Aire Fish & Deli, a Salvadoran seafood restaurant adjacent to a fish market, the two-meal-sized sopa de pescado comes with shrimp, a few clams and a whole red snapper in a heady brew, fragrant with cilantro. More info: 631-231-1655, pineairedeli.com
Saigon Casa
4747 Nesconset Hwy., Port Jefferson Station
In addition to a fine, fragrant pho, Saigon Casa makes the great noodle soup from the north Vietnamese city of Hue, bun bo Hue. It starts with pho broth that is fortified with chili paste, fermented shrimp paste and various bits and bobs of meat. The noodles for bun bo Hue are, as in pho, made with rice, but they are much thicker — almost as thick as Japanese udon — which suits the soup’s robust character. More info: 631-509-1000
Bigelow’s
79 N. Long Beach Rd., Rockville Centre
While fried clams take center stage at this South Shore stalwart, in-the-know customers commence with clam chowder. The white is all creamy New England luxuriance while the red is that rare bird, a Manhattan clam chowder that doesn't taste like minestrone with a few clams thrown in. Don't care for clams? The suave seafood bisque features crab, shrimp and scallops. More info: 516-678-3878, bigelows-rvc.com
Yamaguchi
49 Main St., Port Washington
Among the classics at this long-standing Japanese restaurant is nabeyaki udon, thick wheat noodles in a crystal-clear broth along with chunks of chicken, shrimp tempura, sliced fish cakes, scallions and shiitake mushrooms. Thanks to its cast-iron pot, the soup stays hot for as long as it takes you to finish it. More info: 516-883-3500, restaurantyamaguchi.com
Dun Huang
8 Cold Spring Rd., Syosset
This restaurant specializes in the hand-pulled wheat noodles of the Gansu province in Northwest China. The signature dish here is Lanzhou beef noodles, named for the province’s capital, which features noodles in a beef broth slicked with a layer of chili oil, along with slices of beef tendon and radish. Noodles are also available extra-thin, wide and extra wide. More info: 516-921-7060
RESTAURANTS WITH FIRE PLACES
North Fork Roasting Co.
55795 Main Rd., Southold
This homey Southold spot is an oasis on cold winter days. Cozy up by the fireplace and order from a menu of coffee, tea and speciality lattes topped with Instagram-ready foam art. More info: 631-876-5450, northforkroastingco.com
Amici
304 Route 25A, Mount Sinai
Not one, not two but three fireplaces grace this sprawling Italian-American restaurant. Whether you prefer the bar, main dining room or back room, your Parm, Marsala or Francese will be served over pasta with a side of hearth. More info: 631-473-2400, amicirestaurant.org
Cassariano
348 E. Jericho Tpke., Mineola
Cozy needn’t be synonymous with old-fashioned. Case in point: Cassariano, a sleek, modern Italian restaurant whose two elegant dining areas are separated by a free-standing fireplace that illuminates both. The menu’s New American touches include swordfish carpaccio and roasted duck breast with fig risotto. More info: 516-280-8990, cassariano.crave.it
Barney’s
315 Buckram Rd, Locust Valley
Founded by Barney Burnett in 1893 (a literally larger-than-life figure whose 10-foot-long leather belt is displayed on the wall), this tavern is the perfect spot for a drink or a meal after a drive along the winding roads of Nassau’s Gold Coast. It’s been recently reinvigorated by new chef-owner Michael Caristo. More info: 516-671-6300, barneyslv.com
Davenport Press
70 Main St., Mineola
Hard by the train tracks, this historic building began its life as a bank before becoming a printing press in 1924 and an easygoing American restaurant in 1978. The multi-roomed premises feature a collection of antiques and vintage photos; the big fireplace in the main dining room fits right in. More info: 516-248-8300, davenportpress.com
Nancy’s
25541 Jericho Tpke., Floral Park
The very model of a cozy restaurant, Nancy’s features a refined, comfort-food menu that is the perfect complement to the fireplace that dominates the chalet-style dining room. Chef-partner David Sanders grinds his own beef, hand-cuts his own fries and makes his own bread and pasta. More info: 718-343-4616, nancysrestaurant.net
Old Fields
81 Broadway, Greenlawn
This Greenlawn stalwart comes into its own in winter, when the weather outside is offset by the warmth of the brick-and-wood décor and comfort-heavy menu of grills and braises. Grab a booth or a high-top table in the lounge to be backlit by the enormous fireplace. More info: 631-754-9868, of1956.com
Primi Italian Steakhouse
999 Montauk Hwy., West Islip
This Italian steakhouse makes good on both promises and, during the cold months, adds a third feature: A huge fireplace that adds a flickering glow to the capacious bar and the front dining room. More info: 631-526-9779, primiitalian.com
Rothmann’s
6319 Northern Blvd., East Norwich
If you’re not warmed enough by the prime meats and drinks, the lounge at this venerable steakhouse provides a roaring fire as well. After a long hiatus, Rothmann’s brunch buffet (all you can eat lobster, oysters, prime rib, smoked salmon and much more for $59.95) has returned. More info: 516-922-2500, rothmannssteakhouse.com
Ristorante Gemelli
175 E Main St., Babylon
The Tuscan-fantasy-farmhouse décor of this dependable Italian restaurant is further rusticated by the fireplace set into the back wall of the vaulted dining room. It’s a perfect setting for enjoying pappardelle Bolognese, Mama Gemelli's meatball parmigiana or the stuffed veal chop. More info: 631-321-6392, gemellirestaurant.com
Compiled by Corin Hirsch, Erica Marcus, Ian Stark, Joann Vaglica and Scott Vogel