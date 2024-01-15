Long Island winter dining guide: Best soup, hot chocolate and more

Winter is here and it's time to get cozy. Whether you're looking to have happy hour in a heated igloo, dine by a fireplace or warm up with some stellar hot chocolate, we've got your ultimate guide to eating out this season on Long Island.

Use the links below to explore what interests you most.

IGLOOS AND PRIVATE DINING ● NEW WINTER RESTAURANTS ● HOT CHOCOLATE ● SOUP ● RESTAURANTS WITH FIREPLACES

IGLOOS AND PRIVATE DINING

The Better Man Distilling Co.

161 River Ave., Patchogue

Gamer cave, jungle adventure, winter wonderland, disco fever or ladies’ night — what’s your style? Better Man offers five themed (and heated) igloos set up on its grass area, all of which come equipped with board games, a Bluetooth speaker, comfy seating split between chairs, couches and bean bags and a cocktail specific to each igloo. Small plates are available to nosh on, too. Fitting up to eight people comfortably, igloos have a $25 rental fee for a three-hour slot; book in advance. More info: 631-708-7405, thebettermandistillingco.com

The Oar

264 West Ave., Patchogue

Located along the Patchogue River, the deck space here is wrapped in open skies and water views — it’s sun-soaked in the day, and under dark, starry skies at night. The six heated igloos — each featuring electric fireplaces and a cozy lounge setting — make these views much easier to enjoy when the notorious winter winds blow through. A special seasonal menu is offered; guests should bring their own blankets. Igloos seat two to six people and cost $50 for two hours Tuesday through Thursday; $75 for Friday through Sunday. More info: 631-654-8266, theoar.com

Gurney's Montauk Resort

290 Old Montauk Hwy, Montauk

Back for its 98th year, the luxury resort perched right beside the Atlantic Ocean has always been a winter respite. Montauk has year-round cache which includes Gurney’s heated “Igloos by the Sea,” set upon the spot’s lofty deck that overlooks the beach and waves. Up to six people can fit in igloos that are serviced with food, cocktails, wine and beer. Bookings for up to two hours can be made online for a $50 reservation fee that will be donated to local organizations; with a minimum food and beverage tab that starts at $100 (subject to rise on holidays or select dates). Igloos are open Fridays through Sundays from noon to 8 p.m. (2 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays). More info: 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com

Gurney's features a deck with a fire pit and heated outdoor igloos. Credit: Gurney's Montauk

Pietro’s

476 East Meadow Ave., East Meadow

At this Italian restaurant-pizzeria, now in its third generation of family ownership, diners can have a meal in one of seven new polycarbonate igloos set up out back under string lights and its signature red and white umbrellas. Eight to 10 people fit comfortably in domes that are equipped with both overhead infrared heating and electric fireplaces. Music plays on the patio and can be heard from inside the igloos. Available daily for up to 2 hours, igloos must be booked via Pietro’s website. More info: 516-794-8820, pietros-pizza.com

La Estacion

22 1st Ave, Brentwood

Featuring a halal menu that fuses American, Pakistani and Hispanic foods, La Estacion has three heated igloos in its courtyard for seven to nine people. One is arranged with seating in Divan (or Takht) style — using mattresses — while the other two seat diners at tables and chairs. Reservations are accepted, but the igloos are otherwise available daily first-come, first-served. Seating are two hours with a $10 fee to cover the heating. More info: 631-231-3131, laestaciondeli.com

Coach Meeting House

160 Mill River Rd., Oyster Bay

The winter igloo village is back at the cozy tavern along a quiet, residential street. There’s a courtyard dressed in string lights with heated igloos, each with its own fire pit, so patrons can lounge inside or out. Each igloo has a couch, chairs and Roku-equipped TV for further entertainment. Igloo diners scan a QR code to access the menu and order drinks and food from their phones. Spiked slushies and hot drinks are available too. A two-hour $40 bottomless brunch, now with a DJ, is offered on weekends and includes self-serve mimosas and Bellinis. Igloos seat six to 10 people. Reservations go for two-hour sessions and require a minimum $200 spend. More info: 516-588-9288; coachgrillandtavernoysterbay.com

Sit by the fire pit or hang in a heated igloo at Coach Meeting House in Oyster Bay. Credit: Howard Simmons

Nunzi's

125 Secatogue Ave., Farmingdale

Found a few footsteps from the village’s LIRR station, this Italian eatery had added a pair of igloos seating up to eight people along its front sidewalk. Both are available for diners from open until close, but the heat only gets turned on starting at 4:30 p.m. There's no additional fee to dine in the igloos Mondays through Thursdays; but it’s $25 per person plus a $300 minimum spend Thursdays through Sundays. Each igloo is equipped with Bluetooth connections so diners can play their own tunes. Call in advance to reserve. More info: 516-586-8447, nunzis1274.com

The Baker House 1650

181 Main St, East Hampton

With a history that dates back to the 17th century, this bed-and-breakfast's restaurant is open to the public, including the use of its sole igloo. Heated and reservable for up to two hours daily, sessions costs $30 a person to use and include use of board games. Menu items include meat, cheese and crudite boards as well as lighter fare. Roses and chocolate-covered strawberries can be ordered ahead for special occasions. Reserve in advance through the front desk. More info: 631-324-4081, bakerhouse1650.com

Smuggler Jack’s

157 Forest Ave., Massapequa

Igloo season at Smuggler Jack's features sheltered, private dining with views of the adjacent Schmidt Canal. Its four igloos seat up to eight people each and can be reserved for two-hour windows beginning at noon daily: two are arranged with couches and coffee tables for a laid-back hang, the other two with dining tables intended for full meals. Open Wednesdays through Sundays, the igloos are free to use from noon to 4 p.m. (Sundays until 3 p.m.), then $10 a person after. More info: 516-798-6000, smugglerjacks.com

Four igloos are available for outdoor dining at Smuggler Jack's in Massapequa with views of the adjacent Schmidt Canal. Credit: Ian J. Stark

Bedell Cellars

36225 Main Rd, Cutchogue

Visitors to this North Fork vineyard can reserve its heated igloo for up to 90 minutes Fridays through Sundays at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The igloo seats up to six people and is tended by a private server for wine tasting alongside meat and cheese plates. A $25 deposit is required toward the $125 fee to use the space (nonrefundable less than 24 hours before the reservation). More info: 631-734-5788, bedellcellars.com

NEW WINTER RESTAURANTS

Gioia

94 South St., Oyster Bay

Jesse Schenker, the resident chef at the helm of transforming Oyster Bay into a serious dining destination since the opening of 2 Spring in 2018, has unveiled Gioia, a love letter to the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy in the form of an intimate 10-table restaurant. “I love everything about Emilia-Romagna — mortadella, gnocco fritto, prosciutto, Parmigiano-Reggiano; I love the use of butter and stuffed pastas,” he said. “To me, the food of this region is equal parts comfort and culinary delight.” And Gioia is just that — cozy and comfortable, full of rustic, satisfying plates. More info: 516-922-1660, gioianewyork.com

The shrimp appetizer at Gioia in Oyster Bay. Credit: Linda Rosier

Ruta Oaxaca

8025 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury

This top Mexican restaurant has opened another Long Island location, in Woodbury. As with all Rutas, the Woodbury menu features starters such as shrimp flautas, guacamole customized to heat preference and spinach-and-corn empanadas; taco trios of birria, carnitas and al pastor; quesadillas; entrees such as grilled octopus; and daily brunch favorites like huevos rancheros and chilaquiles. But it’s the restaurant’s passion for and execution of Oaxacan dishes, especially those with Oaxacan mole, that have put Ruta on the map. The chicken mole enchiladas are definitive, their tortillas heavily stuffed and heavily smothered by a sauce redolent of cinnamon and smoke, its flavor drawn from weeks of kitchen prep time and centuries of southern Mexican cooking. More info: 516-515-9620, rutaoaxacamex.com

Cinnabar

45 Carmans Rd., Massapequa

Despite the name that sounds like an alcoholic cinnamon roll shop, Cinnabar is quite dazzling. The new Asian fusion spot excels at dim sum, Sichuan cuisine and sushi alike, and the bar even punches above its weight with unexpected cocktails like the Open Sesame, which works sesame oil into a sweet citrus vodka drink rimmed with sugar. More info: 516-308-4648

Wuyang Casa Japanese BBQ

2880 Middle Country Rd., Lake Grove

After the pandemic led to a four-year delay on the project, the team behind Stony Brook's Red Tiger Dumpling House has gone all out with their new restaurant. Inside the cavernous red temple of a dining room, roaming dim sum carts are filled with strikingly colorful buns. State-of-the-art barbecue grills inside the tables suck up the smoke, and the food menu is unbound by the traditional confines of cuisine. Is it Japanese? A hybrid of Korean and Chinese flavors? The definitions are murky, but the restaurant takes some cues from the corporate Japanese barbecue chain Gyu-Kaku, which has locations in Manhattan and Flushing, Queens. Both use the same nifty golden barbecue grills and invite you to toast your own s'mores for dessert. More info: 631-619-6502

The vegan chicken gondola at Wuyang Casa BBQ in Lake Grove. Credit: Randee Daddona

The Restaurant at Northport Hotel

225 Main St., Northport

For Kevin O’Neill, the opening of the restaurant at the Northport Hotel is the culmination of more than seven years of demolition, construction, legal wrangling, supply-chain woes and staffing challenges. It was 2016 when he and partner Richard Dolce purchased the property with the goal of providing Northport with a destination boutique hotel that would complement their other village venue, the John W. Engeman Theater. The hotel finally debuted in July and, shortly thereafter, the restaurant relaunched in September led by executive chef Michael Ross. Ross’ opening menu acknowledges Northport’s maritime history, with lots of seafood: Lobster salad with Asian pears and Kaluga caviar; grilled octopus with chickpeas and red-pepper hummus; malfadine pasta with lobster, crabmeat and spinach; seafood stew with saffron-ginger butter; and pan-blackened swordfish with sweet potatoes, shrimp hash and brandy-étouffée sauce. More info: 631-628-7000, thenorthporthotel.com

Pietro's

25 Main St., Roslyn

After the 66-year-old Jolly Fisherman closed in May 2023, the bread baskets were barely cold when Pietro’s of Manhattan announced that it would be taking over the pond-side location. Now it has opened its doors to the public. The menu is straight-ahead Italian American, featuring baked clams, Caesar salad, spaghetti with meatballs, linguine with clam sauce and more. More info: 516-407-3255, pietroslongisland.com

HOT CHOCOLATE

The French Workshop

191 7th St., Garden City

This French-style bakery brings three types of hot cocoa to the table: classic hot, white chocolate and Nutella. The shop uses authentic chocolate — Monin for the white and Valrhona for the classic — for a tasty, rich cup of cocoa. Nutella is combined with steamed milk and ice for the third offering. Top your drink off with a sprinkle of cinnamon or classic whipped cream. (Other locations at 417 S. Oyster Bay Rd. in Plainview and 1187 Wantagh Ave. in Wantagh.) More info: 516-248-6800, thefrenchworkshop.com

Druthers Coffee

1113 North Country Rd., Stony Brook

Melted-down Callebaut white chocolate and oat milk are infused with camomile, lavender, spearmint, lemon myrtle and butterfly pea flower to create Druthers’ aptly named blue cocoa. This season, customers will also find a spicy cocoa with dark chocolate, cayenne and aleppo peppers. If you want to stick to the basics, there’s also a classic hot chocolate made with oat milk. Served hot or cold. More info: druthers.coffee

For Five Coffee Roasters

292 Plandome Rd., Manhasset

The sleek For Five cafe may be known for its coffee, but don't overlook the hot chocolate (made with chocolate ganache and steamed milk). Come winter, you'll notice a peppermint version of the Gotham hot chocolate, too. Before it's served, a barista will finish it with an Instagram-worthy design. (Additional locations in Garden City, Port Washington and Roslyn) More info: 516-918-9488, forfivecoffee.com

Gotham hot chocolate at For Five Coffee Roasters in Manhasset. Credit: Newsday/Joann Vaglica

Grindstone Coffee & Donuts

7A Main St., Sag Harbor

On top of its creative doughy creations, this hipster doughnut shop offers an impressive drinks list. Try a traditional hot chocolate or kick it up a notch with a spicy creation, the Mexican Mocha, made with Monin dark chocolate syrup, steamed whole milk, Saigon cinnamon and cayenne pepper, topped with a dusting of cocoa powder. More info: 631-808-3370, grindstonedonuts.com

Coffee Booths

226 Middle Country Rd., Selden

Specialty lattes are just the tip of the iceberg at this hidden gem. The family-owned and operated spot has a housemade hot chocolate on the menu (melted Belgian chocolate, sugar and a hint of Ghiradelli Classic White vanilla chips mixed with milk and steamed; topped with whipped cream and drizzling of chocolate), but any of its 15 specialty lattes can instead be made with a hot chocolate base. Options may include such rich flavors as s’mores, spicy dark chocolate, chocolate-dunked pretzel, Rice Krispies Treat and black-and-white cookie. Cash only. More info: 631-846-1966, coffeebooths.business.site

Whiskey Down Diner

252 Main St., Farmingdale

Sister and brother duo Alyson and John Kanaras are slinging more than just pancakes and eggs at their diner. Ahead of the holidays each year, the duo extends its drink menu to include Scott Calvin’s Boozy Hot Chocolate Bar (an homage to Tim Allen's character in “The Santa Clause.”) It consists of five spiked hot chocolates — peppermint, s’mores, peanut butter, salted caramel and rainbow cookie; $13 each — and is available through the winter. The drinks are made with a Nestle rich cocoa base, then jazzed up with liquor and toppings unique to each flavor. A flight of three five-ounce versions for dine-in only is $17. More info: 516-927-8264, whiskeydowndiner.com

A boozy hot chocolate flight at Whiskey Down Diner in Farmingdale. Credit: Brittainy Newman

Toast Coffeehouse

9 S. Park Ave., Bay Shore

This carnival-themed breakfast-and-lunch spot offers a standard hot chocolate, also available with specialty options like s'mores and salted caramel. Hot chocolate here is served in a unique mug and can be spiked with coconut rum. (Other locations in Port Jefferson Station, Patchogue and Long Beach.) More info: 631-647-9560, toastcoffeehouse.com

Witches Brew Coffee House

311 Hempstead Tpke., West Hempstead

This Gothic Victorian cafe offers hot chocolate in 30 flavors — cocoa powder is infused with hot water and steamed milk, then mixed with syrup, allowing customers to choose from flavors like peanut butter, chocolate cupcake, raspberry and caramel. For a caffeine boost, try the half cocoa-half coffee (café au lait with cocoa powder and steamed milk). All drinks can be topped with marshmallows, shredded toasted coconut, sprinkles, housemade whipped cream and more. More info: 516-489-9482

Soul Brew

556 Route 25A, Saint James

Since its inception in 2016, this coffee shop has been creating whimsical cups of joe. The same rings true for its hot chocolates, sometimes topped with Oreos, whipped cream, cinnamon, sprinkles or cereals. Standards on the menu include s’mores, peanut butter cup and banana, but turn to its extensive latte menu for more adventurous flavors like Cinnabon, apple pie, Crunch Berries, rainbow cookie or peanut butter. (For a hot chocolate, the base of the drink is swapped from espresso to Ghirardelli chocolate sauce.) Available hot or chilled. (Other locations at 2718 Grand Ave. in Bellmore and 387 New York Ave. in Huntington.) More info: 631-250-9238, soulbrew.coffee

A cinnamon gingerbread hot chocolate at Soul Brew. Credit: Kristin Lambros

SOUP

Avli

461 Hempstead Tpke, West Hempstead

Avgolemono, a heavenly Greek amalgamation of lemon and tempered eggs, is here augmented by a hearty amount of breast meat and contributions of carrots and orzo suspended in a thick and creamy velouté. (Other location at 2449 Jerusalem Ave., North Bellmore). More info: 516-564-7575, avligreek.com

Avgolemono at Avli in West Hempstead. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

NY Soup Exchange

945 Franklin Ave., Garden City

Ken Kaplan’s Galveston gumbo is as hearty as it gets. Expect bountiful portions of pork sausage and chicken to lose themselves in Cajun splendor and heat, assisted mightily by a buttery roux studded with onions and okra. You’ll find no better cure for the winter blues. Or blocked sinuses, for that matter. More info: 516-742-7687, nysoupexchange.com

Luso

133 W. Main St., Smithtown

Caldo verde, a Portuguese soup, is the very definition of rib-sticking, particularly at this churrasqueira, where the verde-ness comes not from kale but mellower collard greens, which join forces with an exceptionally creamy potato base, kicky vinegar, and a few thin slices of smoky chouriço scattered here and there. More info: 631-406-6820, lusorodizio.com

Little Mexico

3253 Horseblock Rd., Medford

At this supersized Mexican restaurant in Medford (a younger-but-bigger sibling to the original Little Mexico in Middle Island), warm up with a bowl of pozole, the hearty soup made from a chili-rich broth, big hunks of pork and the eponymous pozole (hominy), kernels of corn that have been plumped and tenderized by a soak in a mild lye solution. More info: 631-730-8199

At Little Mexico in Medford, pozole is served with homemade tortillas. Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

Pine Aire Fish & Deli

140 Pine Aire Dr., Bay Shore

At Pine Aire Fish & Deli, a Salvadoran seafood restaurant adjacent to a fish market, the two-meal-sized sopa de pescado comes with shrimp, a few clams and a whole red snapper in a heady brew, fragrant with cilantro. More info: 631-231-1655, pineairedeli.com

Saigon Casa

4747 Nesconset Hwy., Port Jefferson Station

In addition to a fine, fragrant pho, Saigon Casa makes the great noodle soup from the north Vietnamese city of Hue, bun bo Hue. It starts with pho broth that is fortified with chili paste, fermented shrimp paste and various bits and bobs of meat. The noodles for bun bo Hue are, as in pho, made with rice, but they are much thicker — almost as thick as Japanese udon — which suits the soup’s robust character. More info: 631-509-1000

Dun Huang

8 Cold Spring Rd., Syosset

This restaurant specializes in the hand-pulled wheat noodles of the Gansu province in Northwest China. The signature dish here is Lanzhou beef noodles, named for the province’s capital, which features noodles in a beef broth slicked with a layer of chili oil, along with slices of beef tendon and radish. Noodles are also available extra-thin, wide and extra wide. More info: 516-921-7060

Signature Lanzhou beef noodles at Dun Huang in Syosset. Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

Bigelow’s

79 N. Long Beach Rd., Rockville Centre

While fried clams take center stage at this South Shore stalwart, in-the-know customers commence with clam chowder. The white is all creamy New England luxuriance while the red is that rare bird, a Manhattan clam chowder that doesn't taste like minestrone with a few clams thrown in. Don't care for clams? The suave seafood bisque features crab, shrimp and scallops. More info: 516-678-3878, bigelows-rvc.com

Yamaguchi

49 Main St., Port Washington

Among the classics at this long-standing Japanese restaurant is nabeyaki udon, thick wheat noodles in a crystal-clear broth along with chunks of chicken, shrimp tempura, sliced fish cakes, scallions and shiitake mushrooms. Thanks to its cast-iron pot, the soup stays hot for as long as it takes you to finish it. More info: 516-883-3500, restaurantyamaguchi.com

RESTAURANTS WITH FIREPLACES

North Fork Roasting Co.

55795 Main Rd., Southold

This homey Southold spot is an oasis on cold winter days. Cozy up by the fireplace and order from a menu of coffee, tea and specialty lattes topped with Instagram-ready foam art. More info: 631-876-5450, northforkroastingco.com

A mocha latte at North Fork Roasting Co. in Southold. Credit: Randee Daddona

Craft Kitchen & Taphouse

363 New York Ave., Huntington

With locations in Lynbrook and Wantagh, Huntington’s new Craft Kitchen & Taphouse opened just in time for fireside dining. At the back of the cavernous location (formerly Honu), is a cozy dining area in front of a big, brick fireplace. More info: 631-421-6900, craftkitchenandtaphouse.com

Amici

304 Route 25A, Mount Sinai

Not one, not two but three fireplaces grace this sprawling Italian American restaurant. Whether you prefer the bar, main dining room or back room, your Parm, Marsala or Francese will be served over pasta with a side of hearth. More info: 631-473-2400, amicirestaurant.org

Ristorante Gemelli

175 E Main St., Babylon

The Tuscan-fantasy-farmhouse décor of this dependable Italian restaurant is further rusticated by the fireplace set into the back wall of the vaulted dining room. It’s a perfect setting for enjoying pappardelle Bolognese, Mama Gemelli's meatball parmigiana or the stuffed veal chop. More info: 631-321-6392, gemellirestaurant.com

Ristorante Gemelli in Babylon. Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

Cassariano

348 E. Jericho Tpke., Mineola

Cozy needn’t be synonymous with old-fashioned. Case in point: Cassariano, a sleek, modern Italian restaurant whose two elegant dining areas are separated by a free-standing fireplace that illuminates both. The menu’s New American touches include swordfish carpaccio and roasted duck breast with fig risotto. More info: 516-280-8990, cassariano.crave.it

Davenport Press

70 Main St., Mineola

Hard by the train tracks, this historic building began its life as a bank before becoming a printing press in 1924 and an easygoing American restaurant in 1978. The multi-roomed premises feature a collection of antiques and vintage photos; the big fireplace in the main dining room fits right in. More info: 516-248-8300, davenportpress.com

Old Fields

81 Broadway, Greenlawn

This Greenlawn stalwart comes into its own in winter, when the weather outside is offset by the warmth of the brick-and-wood décor and comfort-heavy menu of grills and braises. Grab a booth or a high-top table in the lounge to be backlit by the enormous fireplace. More info: 631-754-9868, of1956.com

Old Fields in Greenlawn. Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

Nancy’s

25541 Jericho Tpke., Floral Park

The very model of a cozy restaurant, Nancy’s features a refined, comfort-food menu that is the perfect complement to the fireplace that dominates the chalet-style dining room. Chef-partner David Sanders grinds his own beef, hand-cuts his own fries and makes his own bread and pasta. More info: 718-343-4616, nancysrestaurant.net

Primi Italian Steakhouse

999 Montauk Hwy., West Islip

This Italian steakhouse makes good on both promises and, during the cold months, adds a third feature: A huge fireplace that adds a flickering glow to the capacious bar and the front dining room. More info: 631-526-9779, primiitalian.com

Barney’s

315 Buckram Rd, Locust Valley

Founded by Barney Burnett in 1893 (a literally larger-than-life figure whose 10-foot-long leather belt is displayed on the wall), this tavern is the perfect spot for a drink or a meal after a drive along the winding roads of Nassau’s Gold Coast. It’s been recently reinvigorated by new chef-owner Michael Caristo. More info: 516-671-6300, barneyslv.com

Barney’s in Locust Valley. Credit: Raychel Brightman

Rothmann’s

6319 Northern Blvd., East Norwich

If you’re not warmed enough by the prime meats and drinks, the lounge at this venerable steakhouse provides a roaring fire as well. After a long hiatus, Rothmann’s brunch buffet (all you can eat lobster, oysters, prime rib, smoked salmon and much more for $59.95) has returned. More info: 516-922-2500, rothmannssteakhouse.com





