Maison Close Montauk destroyed by fire before planned Memorial Day weekend opening 

A fire ravaged East End French bistro Maison Close Montauk early Friday, a day before its scheduled Memorial Day weekend opening

Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze that gutted the structure on East Lake Drive. East Hampton Fire Department dispatch received a call reporting the fire at 12:14 a.m., Suffolk County Fire Rescue Services officials said.

The Montauk Fire Department, as well as East Hampton, Springs and Aquebogue, responded to the blaze

An image taken from cell phone video shows a fire, early May 26, that destroyed the new Montauk restaurant Maison Close, slated to open Memorial Day weekend.

Early Friday, the restaurant's PR team Rogers & Cowan PMK sent an email alerting their followers that Maison Close would not be opening as planned Saturday.

"We are sorry to announce that last night a fire claimed Maison Close Montauk last night at 435 E. Lake Drive,'' the statement read. ''The team is thankful that no one was hurt and for the assistance and bravery of the Montauk Fire Department. They are cooperating with authorities as they investigate the matter.''

The restaurant, in the former home of Rick’s Crabby Cowboy Cafe, alerted followers on Instagram to thank the community and hint at plans to return.

"We were looking forward to bring the unique Maison Close experience to Montauk. We will be back," the Instagram post stated.

A second location of a popular concept in SoHo, the restaurant was recently highlighted in The New York Times as proof that "French cuisine is alive and well in New York." The kitchen was to be headed by chef Geoffrey Lechantoux, who previously worked alongside chefs Alain Ducasse and Gordon Ramsay at Michelin-starred restaurants and had created a menu with dishes like a lobster roll croissant and a meunière of Dover Sole, fileted tableside.

Maison Close, a spacious property that was to feature 22 dock and dine slips for guests arriving by boat and an outdoor area on the water, was one of two Rogers & Cowan PMK sister restaurants set to open this weekend in Montauk. Also headed by chef Lechantoux, new spot Talya (161 2nd House Road) serves Mediterranean cuisine and promises a "sultry jungle feel while the woven fabrics, hanging lanterns, and firepits of the outdoor lounge area incorporate a distinct Montauk energy into the space," according to a news release. That restaurant is accepting reservations through its Instagram page.