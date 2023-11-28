Nelly's Empanadas opens third Long Island location, in Glen Cove

Nelly Mourelle has had a busy three years. The prolific empanada entrepreneur, who has locations in West Babylon and Deer Park’s Tanger Outlets, has opened her third space on Bridge Street in downtown Glen Cove.

“I always wanted to open in Glen Cove because I began selling my empanadas in that community,” Mourelle said. The former guidance counselor originally sold at Glen Cove’s Deep Roots Farmers Market as a side hustle during the pandemic. With the intention of finding a more permanent space as the business grew, she landed her first store in West Babylon, providing vocational training for adults within the Winters Center for Autism.

A year later, she leased a space at Tanger Outlets in Deer Park. With a plan of opening “a new store every year,” Mourelle is meeting her goals and said she ecstatic to be back in Glen Cove. “All signs pointed to taking this space; I just couldn’t pass it up.”

Nelly’s offers the iconic Latin American handheld snack in 20 combinations ranging from a classic beef and potato to a rich four cheese to a playful, oozing spinach and artichoke. Breakfast fans should check out the bacon, egg and cheese empanadas, while cheeseburger empanadas are winners at lunchtime. There are jerk chicken and spicy buffalo chicken for spice-lovers, while taco fans will enjoy the birria (beef) and carnitas (pork) varieties. There are even seasonal empanadas, like the recent Thanksgiving offering that was loaded with turkey, sweet potato and stuffing.

Growing up in the Dominican Republic, Mourelle learned the art of making pastelitos, or Dominican-style empanadas, from her grandmother. When she married into an Argentine family, she was determined to master the recipe for Argentinian-style empanadas as well, which are baked, rather than fried.

Cozier and less industrial than her Deer Park store, the Glen Cove location will also be staffed by trainees from the Winters Center, continuing Mourelle’s mission of making “empanadas with a purpose.”

Empanadas are $5.99 each and boxes of six, 12 or more begin at $29.99.

Nelly's Artisan Argentinian Empanadas, 17 Bridge Street, Glen Cove, 516-945-3808, empanadas-nelly.com. Open Wednesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.