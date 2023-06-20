New waterside restaurants to try this summer on Long Island

Summer's here — and so is the newest crop of Long Island restaurants with outdoor seating by the water. While the Hamptons has its own spree of new summer restaurants, you can dig into a platter of local clams and sip a summer drink at this newly opened spots further west, from Freeport's Nautical Mile to the Patchogue River.

Catcher’s Fish House

301 Woodcleft Ave., Freeport

The revamped eatery's patio and veranda can seat up to 150 diners who are close enough to the water's edge to wave to passing boats from tableclothed perches or beneath hanging baskets of purple-and-white verbena. The dining room, which seats 75, has also been handsomely outfitted with dark wood farmhouse chairs and moody yellow light from exposed bulbs.

One the menu: seafood towers of various heights ($59-$110), but also tall mounds of tuna tartare goosed by bits of mango and avocado and crowned with a wild frisée of fried onions ($25). There's a luscious collaboration of crab, bucatini and tomato cream resulting in a great bowl of noodles, itself a minor Nautical Mile miracle ($31). In the perennial contest between seafood and spud that goes by the name of clam chowder, for once the potatoes don’t win ($11), and while a brioche loses its own battle with the pricey burger ($26), most any bun would buckle under the weight of Catcher’s dry-aged beef and bacon combo. — Scott Vogel

More info: 516-600-9698, catchersfishhouseny.com

Crab Bucatini at Catcher's Fish House in Freeport. Credit: Linda Rosier

The Sunset Club at Tappen Beach

494 Prospect Ave., Sea Cliff

North Shore clams taste even fresher when you're sitting on a lounge chair by the sand, looking out onto the tranquil waters of Hempstead Harbor. Placed on a bed of ice with horseradish and a mini Tabasco bottle, the plump beauties are brimming with the flavors of the sea ($2 per clam). Normally you wouldn't expect this level of presentation from a beachside food shack, but open air Sunset Club has higher aspirations.

The new concept from Rustan Lundstrum of Coach Meeting House in Bayville is all about seafood and bistro fare like lettuce wedge salads. There's also an emphasis on the bar with alcoholic slushies and simple cocktails like the cucumber tequila drink, The Hot Jeff Spritz, served in a plastic cup. (And around sunset, they'll also be live music.)

The restaurant is replaces the Mexican inspired Blu Iguana, which lost its contract through The Oyster Bay Town Board this March, spurring a legal dispute between the town and the previous restaurant's operators. Tappen Beach itself is open only to Oyster Bay residents, but restaurant customers permitted to park. Ultimately, it's a pretty sweet spot to enjoy a lobster roll. — Andi Berlin

More info: 607-228-3664

A Maine lobster roll at The Sunset Club at Tappen Beach in Sea Cliff. Credit: Newsday/Andi Berlin

ITA Kitchen

215 Atlantic Ave., East Moriches

The spectacular setting on Moriches Bay threatens to outshine the food at the newest location of ITA Kitchen. The dining room offers views on three sides. To your right is serene Tuthill Cove, its shore is dotted with stately homes, most with private docks. And in front of you is Moriches Bay and, beyond that, the barrier island that extends from Cupsogue Beach County Park in the west to the storied West Hampton Dunes.

The restaurant makes the most of its location, with umbrella-ed tables planted in the wide gravel lawn that extends to the water and a lounge area where people can await takeout orders or enjoy a drink — or both.

Among the dishes added to the lineup are Blue Point oysters on the half shell, tuna tartare, sesame-encrusted tuna and a cold lobster roll. More ITA-ish are the tower of shrimp and colossal crabmeat with smashed avocado and cherry-pepper aioli, and the pan-seared scallops with capers onion, red peppers, zucchini and risotto. Some non-seafood dishes are also unique to East Moriches, such as the ITA smashburger with two smashed patties topped with mozzarella, stracciatella, candied prosciutto, tomatoes, arugula and cherry-pepper aioli on a brioche bun. — Erica Marcus

More info: 631-973-4548, itakitchen.com

ITA Kitchen in East Moriches. Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

Baja Boathouse

31 Baker Place, Patchogue

The Latin-influenced cantina's massive 3-acre space (formerly Off Key Tikki) is a meeting spot for dinner, drinks or just watching the ships go by. Anchored by a 37-slip marina, the multilevel space has indoor-outdoor dining, a sandy lounge full of low-slung Adirondack chairs and multiple bars.

Chef Felipe Silva crafted a limited menu — with plans for a larger menu, including BBQ and brick oven pizza — that’s big on Latin staples but with an American twist. There's plenty of seafood, including fresh drunken clams ($17) with a nice chunk of toasted bread to soak up the prosecco and herb sauce, tuna ceviche in a soy ginger marinade ($20), and panko-fried shrimp with pineapple cubes and lime crema ($17) to start. — Marie Elena Martinez

More info: 631-475-1723, bajaboathouse.com