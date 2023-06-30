Long Island restaurants with outdoor dining

Long Island has an al fresco setting to suit every mood. Whether you're looking for a sumptuous steak with a water view, or tacos and a margarita while you people-watch in town, or a basket of fried clams on the beach, or handmade pasta on a shady lawn — we've got you covered.

Use the links below to explore what interests you most.

RIGHT ON THE BEACH ● WATERSIDE CASUAL EATS ● WATERSIDE FINE-DINING ● GARDENS AND HIDDEN COURTYARDS ● ROOFTOPS ● CHARMING DOWNTOWNS ● PATIOS

RIGHT ON THE BEACH

The Boat Yard at Tobay Beach

1 Ocean Pkwy., Massapequa

An outdoor food hall on Tobay’s tranquil bay, The Boat Yard comprises five order-at-the-counter kiosks that cover a few continents' worth of menu items. Hit up the Dockside Grill kiosk for burgers and sandwiches; a few feet to the right, Bonanno’s Gourmet Pizza & Calzones serves personal pies and calzones. There’s Mexican street food at La Playa Taco Bar, seafood at Rudy’s Raw Bar & Chowder, and salads and bowls at Bayside Salad & Bowls. The Boat Yard's neighbor, Surf Shack, is a slightly more formal restaurant, though flip-flops are always welcome. More info: 516-324-8474, theboatyardny.com

Five Ocean

5 New York Ave., Long Beach

There are restaurants with water views, and then there is Five Ocean Bar & Grill, whose patio is built on the sands of Long Beach. Chef-owner Craig Attwood made a name for himself at fine-dining establishments such as Jedediah Hawkins Inn in Jamesport and East Hampton Point. In Long Beach, he is keeping it casual with local fish tacos, steamed littleneck clams and a bang-up buttermilk fried chicken with lime-chili sauce and jicama-cabbage slaw. Specials usually revolve around local seafood, of which Attwood is a champion. More info: 516-517-2828, fiveoceanlongbeach.com

Steamed littleneck clams with chorizo, lemon, and parsley at Five Ocean in Long Beach. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

Maliblue

1500 Lido Blvd., Lido Beach

The raw bar is an elemental part of this summer spot, but it also serves a lot of steamers, lobster tacos, lobster rolls, baked clams oreganata and pan-seared branzino to balance the burgers, po'boys and chicken-Caesar salad wraps. The umbrellas unfurl in front of the sleek, contemporary restaurant when it opens for the season Memorial Day weekend. More info: 516-442-2799, maliblueoysterbar.com

Ocean Restaurant at Crescent Beach Club

333 Bayville Ave., Bayville

Aruba has come to Bayville. The longtime catering hall's on-site restaurant, Ocean, is one of the rare places on Long Island where you can eat with your toes in the sand. Last season's menu included mahi-mahi tacos, lobster rolls and linguine with seafood in lobster cream sauce. More info: 516-628-3330, cometotheocean.com

Walls Wharf

18 Greenwich Ave., Bayville

Modest charm rules the day at this tiny but lively eatery with tables on the pebbly sand. The staff is enthusiastic and the menu packs some surprises, too: Bacon boosts the shrimp po’boys, horseradish truffle sauce boosts the salmon, fennel pollen boosts the cioppino — and everything gets a boost from Wall’s matchless North Shore sunsets. More info: 516-628-9696, wallswharf.com

Catcher’s Fish House

301 Woodcleft Ave., Freeport

Among the Nautical Mile’s newest arrivals is this attractive. Yes, it’s clearly haunted by the grillwork and Bourbon St. vibe of restaurants past, but the place has been spiffed up otherwise. Its burgers and chowders are a hit, as are the outdoor tableclothed seating, each worthy of a Venetian canal, not to mention a Woodcleft one. More info: 516-600-9698

Crab Bucatini at Catcher's Fish House in Freeport. Credit: Linda Rosier

The Sunset Club at Tappen Beach

494 Prospect Ave., Sea Cliff

North Shore clams taste even fresher when you're sitting on a lounge chair by the sand, looking out onto the tranquil waters of Hempstead Harbor. Placed on a bed of ice with horseradish and a mini Tabasco bottle, the plump beauties are brimming with the flavors of the sea. Normally you wouldn't expect this level of presentation from a beachside food shack, but open-air Sunset Club has higher aspirations. The new concept from Rustan Lundstrum of Coach Meeting House in Bayville is all about seafood and bistro fare like lettuce wedge salads. There's also an emphasis on the bar, with alcoholic slushies and simple cocktails like the cucumber tequila drink, The Hot Jeff Spritz, served in a plastic cup. (And around sunset, there'll also be live music.) More info: 607-228-3664

ITA Kitchen

215 Atlantic Ave., East Moriches

The spectacular setting on Moriches Bay threatens to outshine the food at the newest location of ITA Kitchen. The dining room offers views on three sides. The restaurant makes the most of its location, with umbrella-ed tables planted in the wide gravel lawn that extends to the water and a lounge area where customers can await takeout orders or enjoy a drink — or both. Among the dishes added to the regular ITA lineup are Blue Point oysters on the half shell, tuna tartare, sesame-encrusted tuna, a cold lobster roll, a tower of shrimp and colossal crabmeat with smashed avocado and cherry-pepper aioli, and the pan-seared scallops with capers, onions, red peppers, zucchini and risotto. Some non-seafood dishes are also unique to East Moriches, such as the ITA smashburger with two smashed patties topped with mozzarella, stracciatella, candied prosciutto, tomatoes, arugula and cherry-pepper aioli on a brioche bun. More info: 631-973-4548, itakitchen.com

Flynn’s Fire Island

1 Cayuga St., Ocean Bay Park

You go for the rocket fuel — the celebrated amaretto colada that locals insist was invented on-site — but stay for dancing on the deck at this beloved stalwart, a staple of dining and carousing since 1937. And speaking of dining, don’t overlook house specialties like the baked clams, chowders and a bevy of seafood options, all best enjoyed from perfect tables overlooking Great South Bay. More info: 631-583-5000, flynnsfireislandny.com

John Scott’s Surf Shack

540 Dune Rd., Westhampton Beach

“Where debris meets the sea” is the motto of this irresistible hangout for locals or anyone else drawn to stuffed quahogs with drawn butter, ginormous plates of nachos, John Daly cocktails (vodka+lemonade), worldwise bartenders just back from Panama, and more. The back patio is nothing short of glorious, just the spot for watching the sun melt into Moriches Bay. More info: 631-288-5810, johnscottssurfshack.com

NewsdayTV's Elisa DiStefano and Newsday food writer Scott Vogel checked out John Scott's Surf Shack in Westhampton Beach. Credit: Randee Daddona

Tiki Joe's Cedar Beach

223 Harbor Beach Rd., Mount Sinai

Right on the sand, this lively covered bar and waterside grill attracts a rainbow of humanity, from young families and day-trippers to couples on first dates, bikers and seemingly professional beer drinkers. You can belly up to the four-sided bar in a tankini to holler your order across live music or take a table on the relatively placid patio for the usual beach fare of cheeseburgers, fish and chips, baked clams and poke bowls. More info: 631-743-9410

Bodhi’s Beach Shack

1 Corey Ave., Blue Point

A legendary level of popularity clings to Aunt Fran’s baked clams at this colorful no-frills spot, colorful as in the fleet of Adirondack chairs lined up from bar to ocean, and the many deck-bound stools at this charming and coziest of beach spots. Expect further color from the patrons at the bar itself, which is festooned with an adult swing set that draws committed devotees of Montauk Wave Chaser IPA and host of tropically potent cocktails. More info: bodhisbeachshackny.com

On the Docks

177 Meeting House Creek Rd., Aquebogue

The perpetually packed bar may be the spiritual home of lotto-playing locals looking to catch up on area gossip, but it’s the dining room that most deserves your attention. There, a certain serenity exists consistent with views of Lighthouse Marina and Meeting House Creek, one best enjoyed with a pile of Blue Point oysters on ice. More info: 631-886-1160, onthedocksgrill.com

La Plage

131 Creek Rd., Wading River

La Plage (" the beach" in French), which sits steps away from the town beach, is a weathered low-slung structure with canopied tables spilling out from the dining room. Chef Wayne Wadington has owned it since it opened in 1996, and he has settled into a cooking style that blends high and low. One of his most popular items is the rigatoni, which on the one hand is essentially pasta and tomato sauce but on the other, involves sun-dried tomatoes, manchego cheese, shrimp and a final flambé. Other can’t-take-off-the-menu items include a green-apple salad with blue cheese, walnuts and mâche composed with care and dressed with a sherry vinaigrette, as well as house-smoked beef "carpaccio" and duck confit on fresh chive risotto. More info: 631-744-9200, laplagewadingriver.com

Navy Beach

16 Navy Rd., Montauk

Splashed across a 200-foot stretch of private beach overlooking Fort Pond Bay, the perennial East End favorite offers an eclectic menu that ranges from salmon tartare to seared sea scallops. Don’t miss the fried chicken. Enjoy all of this — plus a huge selection of rosé wines — while seated at a picnic table with your toes in the sand. More info: 631-668-6868, navybeach.com/montauk

Dining under umbrellas at Navy Beach in Montauk. Credit: Navy Beach/Noah Fecks

WATERSIDE CASUAL EATS

Point Lookout Clam Bar

99 Bayside Dr., Point Lookout

A left turn at the end of the Loop Parkway delivers you into sleepy Point Lookout, and a few more turns along Reynold’s Channel to this spot, where the catchphrase is "from our ships to your lips." True to the motto, you can sometimes watch boats tie up to the dock to unload a fresh haul. Clams on the half shell, crisp clam strips, shrimp cocktail, chowders, salad and a lobster roll — they’re all here, served at umbrella-covered tables with relaxing water views. Take some to go from the fish market, too. More info: 516-897-4024, pointlookoutclambar.com

Peter's Clam Bar

600 Long Beach Rd., Island Park

Almost every table has a view and a breeze at Peter’s, from the roadside high-tops to the seats on the expansive patio along Barnum Inlet. Peter’s has been serving seafood, raw and cooked, since 1939 — as its look suggests — and the requisite fresh littlenecks, cherrystones and oysters all populate the raw bar. For a more substantial summertime snack, choose from king crab legs, lobster tacos, lobster rolls or a haul of fried seafood, from flounder (served as fish and chips) to fried shrimp and scallops. More info: 516-432-0505, petersclamhouse.com

Lazy Lobster

10 Front St., East Rockaway

It’s a rollicking scene at this self-described "lobster beer garden" along the East Rockaway waterfront. Wash down the excellent lobster rolls (and tacos, nachos and sandwiches) with a Lazy Lobster frosé or Grandpa Marco’s secret family recipe for sangria. More info: 516-837-8484, lazylobsterny.com

The "Frose" at Lazy Lobster in East Rockaway. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

Clam Bar at Bridge Marine

40 Ludlam Ave., Bayville

Just across the bridge from Oyster Bay to Bayville, and tucked into a marina on West Harbor, is a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it area of covered tables, plus an outdoor bar and busy kitchen turning out clam chowder, burgers and more. Many visitors boat in and tie up to the Clam Bar’s 160-foot-long floating dock for some of the freshest clams around, dug right from the nearby harbor and ordered at the counter. More info: 516-628-8688, bridge-marina.com

Salt

3100 Whaleneck Dr., Merrick

Salt takes reservations for outdoor dining only, and an hour or two wait builds up on weekends. But it's worth sticking it out if you head past the host stand to the lounge area on the deck. The couch seating is remarkably low key and pretty quiet. For dinner, a table is an oasis, with plenty of elbow room and terrific bay views. Dine on casual eats like calamari, octopus small plates, lobster rolls or burgers. More info: 516-442-7470, saltonthewater.com

Butler's Flat

86 Orchard Beach Blvd., Port Washington

Named after a lighthouse in New Bedford, Massachusetts, this New England-style clam shack in Brewer Capri Marina West has a sweeping view of Manhasset Bay. Highlights include clam chowder, stuffed quahogs, lobster rolls, crab rolls, shrimp rolls and snack bar favorites like hot dogs and grilled cheese. Craft beer and wine, too. More info: 516-883-8330, butlersflat.com

Diners at Butler's Flat in Port Washington. Credit: Linda Rosier

Laura's BBQ

76 Shore Rd., Glen Cove

Located in a marina alongside Glen Cove Creek, this waterside barbecue spot turns out a memorable menu of Texas-style brisket, pulled pork, barbecued chicken, collard greens, mac-and-cheese and more. More info: 516-715-1500, lauras-bbq.com

Gilgo Beach Inn

4104 Gilgo Beach

Squint at the Gilgo Beach Inn to obscure the cellphones and you could be looking at a scene from any one of the institution's past eight decades. Gilgo occupies the narrow midpoint of the barrier island that extends from Jones Beach to Captree State Park. The 1,200-square-foot structure, facing the bay but just an underpass away from the ocean, functions as a snack bar, a community center, a relic and, ultimately, a living museum of itself. The menu still fits easily on one of those old-fashioned white boards with black press-on letters: 11 grill items and the same number of frozen sweets, plus beach cocktails and beers. More info: 631-826-3339, gilgoinn.com

There's a beachy come-as-you-are vibe at the Gilgo Beach Inn. Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa Loarca

Nicky's on the Bay

150 S. Clinton Ave., Bay Shore

Serving up salt air, sea vistas and sunsets is Nicky's on the Bay, a picture postcard of a seafood restaurant. In temperate weather, you'll want to sit on the outdoor deck, equipped with a canopied area at center. And before or after dinner, head up the stairs for drinks on the second level, where there's often live music. If you time it right, gorgeous sunsets, too. More info: 631-206-3311, nickysonthebay.com

Baja Boathouse

31 Baker Place, Patchogue

A Latin-influenced cantina has taken over the Off Key Tikki space on Patchogue’s waterfront. The three-acre meeting spot is anchored by a marina, multilevel indoor-outdoor dining, a sandy lounge, and multiple bars. Although the location has always been prime for summer imbibing, the focus will now be “on the food as much as the drinks," owner Lenny Oliva said. The limited menu — with plans for a larger one, including BBQ and brick oven pizza — is big on Latin staples from a tuna ceviche ($20) to panko-fried shrimp with pineapple cubes and lime crema ($17), to a stuffed Cubano ($17). Try the pineapple wasabi burger topped with Swiss cheese ($16) — a surprisingly great flavor combination — or opt for tacos ($13-15), which round out the menu. Daily live music and drink specials abound, while the weekend brings bottomless brunch. More info: 631-475-1723, bajaboathouse.com

Kingston’s Clam Bar

130 Atlantic Ave., West Sayville

At this waterside clam shack, which shares a terminus with the West Sayville Boat Basin, a deck runs the length of the dining room and umbrella-topped tables look out over bobbing boats. You can start with a half-dozen clams on the half shell, then move onto lobster rolls, a seafood platter or the fried-flounder Reuben. More info: 631-589-0888, kingstonsclam.com

Toomey's Tavern

251 S. Ketcham Ave., Amityville

There are few written roadside signs to direct you from Merrick Road to Toomey’s Tavern — you just sort of need to know about the place. By day, old-timers cluster along its relic-strewn bar, bottles of Bud in hand, swapping stories or drinking in silence before the younger crowd arrives. Outside, on the canal, rows of picnic tables and a gazebo with fishing nets strung underneath its eaves lend an uber-chill ambience. Tropical-hued libations — a rum punch or a Toomey’s Explosion, which is turquoise in color — pack a wallop. Boaters drift up to the dock and tie onto the pastel pylons, ready for wings, sliders and baked clams. There’s spotty cell service, ice-cold beer and a buttery, satisfying clam chowder. More info: 631-264-0564, toomeystavernamityville.com

The outdoor bar at Toomey's Tavern in Amityville. Credit: Randee Daddona

Whale's Tale

81 Fort Salonga Rd., Northport

Eat on the deck within view of both the yacht club pool and boatyard at tables shaded by umbrellas and awnings. Raw-bar items, wings, tacos, burgers, salads and the like comprise the menu. More info: 631-651-8844, thewhalestalenorthport.com

Little Creek Oyster Farm & Market

37 Front St., Greenport

Just a stone’s throw from the harbor, this decade-old friendly establishment is a love letter to the North Fork’s favorite mollusk, thanks to owner Ian Wile’s carefully curated, constantly-changing selection of local oysters. Snag any seat that’s free and pencil in a list to the kitchen, but don’t neglect the eatery’s smoked fish dips, shrimp and crab rolls. Wash it all down with the house G & T with cracked pepper. More info: 631-477-6992, littlecreekoysters.com

Turkuaz Grill

40 McDermott Ave., Riverhead

A skipping-stone’s throw from the boardwalk of Peconic Riverfront Park, this Turkish restaurant offers great food, views and even bird-watching. Dig into a vibrant shepherd's salad, an assortment of meze (small plates), housemade gyro and juicy kebabs. More info: 631-591-1757, turkuazgrillriverhead.com

Turkuaz Grill in Riverhead. Credit: Randee Daddona

Claudio’s

111 Main St., Greenport

There’s nothing more satisfying than an evening spent at this stalwart’s racetrack-sized oblong bar perched on the edge of Greenport Harbor, but seats can still be hard to come by. There are tables, too, of course, but this branch of the Claudio’s conglomerate is best appreciated while eavesdropping on bar talk and quaffing a dockside lemonade, a cocktail of dependable potency and even a little subtlety despite the unassuming name. Plates of littleneck clams on the half shell and North Fork oysters have a winning straight-from-the-ocean brine. Steamed clams arrive in a cobalt blue pot, bathed in garlic and white wine. Still, it’s the people — the heady mix of locals, tourists and a seemingly endless string of bachelorette party celebrants — that keep this place fun, interesting and full of life. More info: 631-477-0627, claudios.com

WATERSIDE FINE-DINING

Maverick's

51 S. Edgemere St., Montauk

Mavericks takes over a 100-year-old building, originally a hotel with a restaurant, that was most recently East by Northeast. The 200-seat dining room has a timeless, casual elegance with lots of warm wood and the good sense to know that no décor can compete with the 180-degree view west across Fort Pond. Executive chef Jeremy Blutstein uses local produce almost exclusively, and virtually all of the seafood — from the chilled Jonah crab claws served with fermented lemon aioli and smoked bluefish rillettes to the oysters (raw or grilled) and the whole fluke served a la meunière — were landed on the East End. More info: 631-668-8506, mavericksmontauk.com

Minnow at the Galley Ho

650 1st St., New Suffolk

Andrea Tese is taking culinary sustainability to new heights with her new North Fork restaurant, Minnow at the Galley Ho. Not only are most of the ingredients local and seasonal, not only does the kitchen eschew shrimp, salmon and any other sea creature that does not swim in these waters, but she and chef Cheo Avila are trying their hardest not to buy anything that is packaged in plastic. Among menu highlights are black bass crudo, blackfish amandine, Long Island duck with frites and pastries from NoFo Baker. With a generous porch offering panoramic views of Cutchogue Harbor, Tese hopes that people who are looking at the water will be compelled to want to protect it. More info: 631-734-8474, minnowrestaurant.com

The broad porch at Minnow at the Galley Ho in New Suffolk overlooks Cutchogue Harbor. Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

Dockers Waterside

94 Dune Rd., East Quogue

Coaxing half dollars of peach-pink splendor from umpteen littlenecks to the accompaniment of color-matching Spicy Summer Fling cocktails (tequila, jalapeño, watermelon juice) or blood orange margaritas is a rite of passage at this large and beautiful seafood haunt. Expect miso-glazed cod, mussels in a crazy prosecco butter sauce, and matchless views of Shinnecock Canal. More info: 631-653-0653, dockerswaterside.com

EHP Resort & Marina

295 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Rd., East Hampton

Made up of dining destinations Si Si, a Mediterranean bistro, and Sunset Harbor, newly imagined with a Japanese concept and sushi-driven menu, as well as Buongiorno Bakery, an Italian bakery and espresso bar that opens at 7 a.m. daily for take-away, this lush, renovated hotel property is a mecca for food lovers who love a waterfront perch. The menu at Sunset Harbor, where sunsets overlooking the serene and picturesque Three Mile Harbor reign supreme, includes items like toro sashimi paired with house kimchi, miso black cod and Japanese A5 wagyu. Whereas at Sí Sí, a dramatic, multilevel open-air restaurant on the same waterfront, features the delicacies of Italy, Greece, Spain and Morocco, including regional specialties like za’atar roasted cauliflower, a lamb burger, seafood and vegetarian frito misto, and a mezze platter. More info: ehpresort.com

A Lure

62300 Main Rd., Southold

A self-described "chowder house and oyster-ia," A Lure boasts an immense deck overlooking Port of Egypt Marina and Peconic Bay. Executive chef Tom Schaudel tours the world of seafood with crabcakes with tomato rémoulade, Baja-style fish tacos, macadamia-coconut-crusted flounder, pan-roasted salmon and plenty of classic steamed and raw dishes, too, plus an extensive wine list with many North Fork selections. More info: 631-876-5300, alurenorthfork.com

Diners sit on the outdoor deck at A Lure in Southold. Credit: Randee Daddona

The Beacon

8 West Water St., Sag Harbor

Celebrating their 25th season, this fine-dining mainstay gazes out over Sag Harbor Cover Yacht Club and Sag Harbor Bay beyond, and offers diners an incredible sunset to pair with a glass of wine and the New American fare that comes from its kitchen. Starters range from tuna tartare to mussels to pork belly pretzel buns with hoisin and a kohlrabi slaw, while entrees like roasted chicken with smoked bacon risotto and a pork Milanese offset seafood options including lobster rigatoni, a sesame crusted tuna with soba noodles, halibut baked in parchment with sun-dried tomatoes and a loaded bouillabaisse in tomato-saffron broth. Tip: If they’re featuring soft shell crabs as a special, get them. More info: 631-725-7088, beaconsagharbor.com

Felice

1382 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn

With prime real estate on Roslyn Pond, this offshoot of Manhattan’s trendiest Italian restaurant chain is a bustling, lively spot with serene water views. Open for brunch on weekends and dinner weekdays, this popular eatery offers Tuscan-style dining accompanied by wines — Chardonnay, Sangiovese, Rosato — grown on Italian vineyard, Fattoria Sardi. Feast like you’re in the Italian countryside on charcuterie plates heaped with salumi, prosciutto, and imported cheeses, ricotta or chicken liver topped crostini, fried baby artichokes and calamari, truffled pizzetta and polpettine, or veal meatballs. A selection of house made pastas, including spinach ravioli in brown butter and sage, a fusilli with San Marzano tomatoes and burrata, and addictive lasagna with a veal ragú are staples. Chicken Milanese, a 12-ounce sliced sirloin, and branzino offset the carbs. More info: 516-933-5432, felicerestaurants.com

The LakeHouse

135 Maple Ave., Bay Shore

A well-appointed deck at the water's edge offers a view of the Fire Island ferries chugging across the Great South Bay. Order from the regular menu of innovative New American dishes, or a bar menu composed of crowd-pleasers like burgers and steamed mussels. More info: 631-666-0995, thelakehouserest.com

The LakeHouse in Bay Shore has a waterfront deck and tented patio that's open for diners. Credit: Randee Daddona

Mill Pond House

437 E. Main St., Centerport

There’s been an eatery in this historic structure for at least 70 years; it was 2003 when Dean Philippis purchased the old Mill Pond Inn, upgrading the restaurant to match the stunningly serene location on the southern edge of Mill Pond. The menu contains multitudes — steaks and chops, Italian pastas and Parms, New American, classic and fusion seafood, continental classics (like duck a l’orange), sushi and even caviar service. Lunch is more casual, with hearty fare such as "The King" Dino's Steak Sandwich, with sirloin, sauteed onions, mushrooms and mozzarella on a toasted buttered hero. More info: 631-261-7663, millpondrestaurant.com

Nikkei of Peru

55 Shore Rd., Port Washington

Sushi bars with outdoor seating are a rarity on Long Island. Nikkei of Peru goes above and beyond with Peruvian-influenced Japanese cuisine and a stunning view of Manhasset Bay. (Try to snag a seat facing the bay to witness one of the Island's loveliest sunsets.) Chef-partner Hermanto Jong sharpened his knives and skills during a decade at Nobu 57 in Manhattan, so consider forgoing the typical California roll for the chef's signature creations. More info: 516-439-4201, nikkeiofperu.com

Louie's Grill & Liquors

395 Main St., Port Washington

The name changes slightly and chefs come and go, now steering Louie’s in a slightly Asian direction, now toward New American. What doesn’t change is a lineup of seafood classics — chowder, raw bar, fried calamari, baked clams, crabcakes, fish and chips, lobsters and lobster rolls. You’ll also find steaks and unparalleled views of Manhasset Bay, especially at sunset. More info: 516-883-4242, louiessince1905.com

Louie's Grill & Liquors in Port Washington. Credit: Danielle Finkelstein

Nino’s Beach

43 Orchard Beach Blvd., Port Washington

Safe Harbor Capri East, the marina overlooking Manhasset Bay has hosted a series of outdoor restaurants over the past half century, none of them lasting more than a few summers, but the latest incarnation, Nino’s Beach, looks to have staying power. Owners and brothers Franco and Michael Vendome gutted the facility and installed a sparkling venue — in tones of stone, alabaster, marble and brass — that boasts two dining rooms, a bar, an oyster bar and, of course, a deck overlooking the water. The Mediterranean menu is serious, too, featuring homemade pastas; artisanal pizzas; starters such as hamachi crudo with pickled rhubarb or grilled Portuguese octopus with squash puree and green mango. Mains include a 14-ounce New York strip, double-cut pork chops and seared yellowfin tuna. More info: 516-502-0441, ninosbeach.com

Prime: An American Kitchen and Bar

117 New York Ave., Huntington

Huntington’s waterfront is largely inaccessible; Prime is the luxurious exception. Come by car or by boat (slips available) for some of Long Island’s most acclaimed cooking, with steaks, sushi, raw bar and New American dishes. More info: 631-385-1515, restaurantprime.com

Trumpets on the Bay

58 S. Bay Ave., Eastport

Diners at the two-dozen tables on the porch enjoy one of the most dramatic views on Long Island. Bordered by marsh, the restaurant is at the tip of one of the fingers of Moriches Bay. The restaurant offers everything from jumbo shrimp cocktail to pan-seared salmon. More info: 631-325-2900, trumpetsonthebay.com

Diners on the side outdoor dining deck at Trumpets on the Bay in Eastport. Credit: Gordon M. Grant

View

3 Consuelo Place, Oakdale

In fine weather, the capacious dining room spills out onto an equally ample waterfront patio at the mouth of the Connetquot River, with a panoramic view of the Great South Bay beyond. The restaurant could not be more aptly named, and Bill Muzio’s kitchen looks out to the sea as well with a globe-trotting menu featuring a raw bar, crispy Thai calamari, crabcakes and more. More info: 631-589-2694, viewoakdale.com

Anchor Down Dockside

2479 Adler Ct., Seaford

Stephen Rosenbluth’s laid-back canal-side restauranthas a fish-centric menu that blends New American and global influences with classics such as baked/fried/raw clams, fish and chips, blackened swordfish, sesame-crusted tuna and lobster rolls — plus a few steaks, chops and burgers. The menu is very similar to that of Rosenbluth’s original Anchor Down, still trucking on the water in Merrick. More info: 516-785-2390, anchordowndockside.com

GARDENS AND HIDDEN COURTYARDS

Salvatore’s of Elmont

312 Meacham Ave., Elmont

It looks like a tiny pizzeria from the front, but follow the sign along the side of the building pointing to “garden” and you find yourself in a warren of tents whose white nylon “walls” are festooned with lights and garlands and floral sprays, glitter and sequins. There’s even a tiny waterfall. Before you even order, you’ll receive a big plate of garlic knots and another of Sicilian pizza (cut into decorous bite-sized pieces) along with goblets of house wine. The menu offers all of your Italian American favorites — there are well over 250 items and they range from perfectly simple meatballs with escarole and white beans and perfectly Sicilian panelle (chickpea pancakes) with ricotta to perfectly over-the-top grilled prime filet mignon with shrimp scampi and the salmon fettuccine oreganata special. Always a festive venue, the live music on Friday nights turns Salvatore’s into a proper party. More info: 516-488-8484, salvatoresofelmontmenu.com

Fresno

11 Fresno Pl., East Hampton

Enjoy everything from garbanzo and jalapeno-lime hummus to steak frites in the sun-dappled interior courtyard of this East End eatery. More info: 631-324-8700, fresnorestaurant.com

The patio at Fresno in East Hampton. Credit: Fresno Restaurant/Ashley Fresa

Amici

304 Route 25A, Mount Sinai

This Italian restaurant’s 800-square-foot patio, which can seat up to 32 people, is enclosed by a tent and a wood-paneling perimeter. Joining the patio is a makeshift 4,000-square-foot outdoor dining space that’s set up with more than 30 tables, some under a tent and others — each with umbrellas — spaciously scattered throughout the area. More info: 631-473-2400, amicirestaurant.org

Churrasqueira Bairrada

144 Jericho Tpke., Mineola

This landmark Portuguese restaurant (est. 1992) remodeled its dining room after a 2019 fire; and the 2020 pandemic shutdown inspired the Carvalho family to carve out a portion of the parking lot to erect a tented, bi-level dining area, ringed by shrubs and outfitted with white-tableclothed tables and comfortable chairs. Settle in for rodizio, an onslaught of meat cooked over a massive grill. For about $42 a person, you can eat your fill of beef short ribs, sirloin and medallions; pork ribs, loin and sausages; chicken drumettes and bacon-wrapped turkey. These will be brought to your table still threaded onto industrial-sized skewers and then ceremonially sliced off onto your plate. And if you want more, they will be brought back again and again. More info: 516-739-3856, churrasqueira.com

The Harrison

86 S. Tyson Ave., Floral Park

From the street, you'd wouldn't know about it, but this stylish restaurant in the heart of Floral Park harbors a walled, brick-lined patio with ample charm, lots of greenery and its own outdoor bar. The new-American menu has a steakhouse bent and something for everyone, from oysters on the half shell to soy-glazed roasted sea bass and steak frites. The bar batches old-fashioned cocktails such as rum punch and Manhattans, while the Ketel One-spiked frosé has its own following. Reservations are a must. More info: 516-775-2682, theharrisonfp.com

Il Giardino

739 Main Rd., Aquebogue

"Giardino" means "garden" in Italian, and this North Fork restaurant lives up to its name: The garden of the 1830 building has been outfitted with trellises and pergolas and a fire pit. The menu is composed of Italian favorites, with a lot of seafood, befitting the location. More info: 631-779-3900, ilgiardinoaquebogue.com

The backyard garden of Il Giardino in Aquebogue. Credit: Daniel Brennan

Lola

113a Middle Neck Rd., Great Neck

The outdoor space behind Lola's has been transformed into a romantic walled courtyard, complete with hanging lights and candles tucked into a concrete wall. Chef Lenny Messina’s menu has been condensed to better serve takeout customers; it comprises six salads and dips, five versions of hummus, three versions of malawach (flaky Middle Eastern pizza) and four main dishes: grilled branzino with soft herbs, pan-seared salmon with smoked labneh, chicken schnitzel with lemon-potato purée and roast chicken with apricot couscous and truffle pan gravy. More info: 516-466-5666, restaurantlola.com

Lucharitos

177 Main St., Center Moriches

The local Mexican chain's Center Moriches eatery is like dining on a farm sprawled over more than an acre. It comprises multiple outdoor dining areas — cafe tables on a patio, picnic tables in a field, a long communal table under an open-sided, wooden-slat Quonset hut. The picnic tables have a fine view of a field planted with peppers, onions, tomatillos, tomatoes, broccoli, corn, watermelon, cantaloupe, strawberries, cilantro and rosemary. There's also lawn games and a vintage Airstream trailer for parties of up to a dozen people. More info: 631-400-9625, lucharitos.com

Mangia Bene

14 S. Park Ave., Rockville Centre

Maurizio Vendittelli’s rustic Italian trattoria boasts an expansive, tented "giardino" out back where heaters and fans carry it through most changes in the weather. The kitchen is equally adept at homemade pasta and artisanal pizza. Don’t miss the bucatini carbonara or the Calabrese pie, with crumbled hot sausage and Calabrese chilies. More info: 516-447-6744, mangiabenervc.com

Maria's Mexican & Latin Cuisine

211 Smithtown Blvd., Smithtown

Driving down Smithtown Blvd. in Nesconset, it's hard not to do a double-take at the oasis of tropicalia that lurks on the east side of the road. Blooming hibiscus, palm trees and strings of twinkling lights rise from the front stone patio of Maria's, lending it a tucked-away-in-full-sight vibe. Wedged into the patio's nooks, and against the front of the restaurant, are outdoor tables seemingly built for trysts. A long roster of margaritas deepens the Caribbean vibe, while the menu bounces across so many countries, you can devour tamales, Cubana-style quesadillas, shrimp ceviche and Argentine-style churrasco steak in the same meal. For a final romantic flourish, share a churro sundae. More info: 631-979-7724, marias211.com

The outdoor dining area at Maria's Mexican & Latin Cuisine in Nesconset has 8 tables filled with lush plants to separate patrons. Credit: Randee Daddona

Orto

90 North Country Rd., Miller Place

There’s no more picturesque setting for an Italian meal on Long Island than Orto. Eric Lomando’s restaurant occupies a 200-year-old house whose original owner was the great-grandson of Andrew Miller, the first permanent European settler in the area and who gave his name to the village. In warm weather, tables spill from the spacious dining room onto a side deck and the spruce-shaded front lawn. Bread is baked on the premises and served with a dish of fresh-and-fruity olive oil from Spoleto. The menu changes daily but almost always features a stellar fritto misto, plus expertly wrought pasta, fish, meat and vegetables. The references here are clearly from Italy, but they converge with ingredients and surroundings that are completely American. Wine lovers should know that Orto has a concise list of bottles and glasses both interesting and well-priced — or you can bring your own wine and pay no corkage fee. No credit cards. More info: 631-473-0014, restaurantorto.com

Pietro Cucina Italiana

404 N. Country Rd., St. James

In 2018, Pietro took over the rambling St. James venue that had housed first Mirabelle and then Kitchen A Bistro — two tough acts to follow. Owner Pietro Moldendini turned the property into an ode to his native Italy, with a wide-ranging menu that draws from the whole boot: north (Speck della Valtellina), central (porchetta alla Romana) and south (arancini alla Siciliana). The dining room is dwarfed by a covered patio that seats 60 and a sprawling garden that seats 100. On Wednesday nights, bottle of wine over $50 are half price and there’s live jazz on Fridays. More info: 631-862-6129, pietro631.com

Spaghettini Pizza Trattoria

106 Mineola Blvd., Mineola

During the pandemic, the brothers who own this spot, Pat and Joe Vetrano, converted their back courtyard into a dining area adorned with hanging lights and ferns. Bounded in on all sides by two- and three-story buildings, at dusk it takes on the feel of a café patio in Brooklyn, albeit only a few steps from the Mineola train station. The pizza recipe goes back 40 years — to the first trattoria owned by the Vetranos' parents — but there's also epic portions of shrimp scampi, chicken scarpariello and pastas galore. More info: 516-750-8044, spaghettinipizza.com

La Estacion Deli & Pizzeria

22 1st Ave., Brentwood

This halal restaurant serving traditional Pakistani food, plus pizza, burgers, heroes, tacos, quesadillas, rotisserie chicken, Peruvian specialties, fresh juices and breakfast. On weekends there’s also a buffet and barbecue starting at noon. Where to sit? Where not to sit? There’s a large dining room, a large tent, a still-larger patio and an enormous lawn featuring picnic tables, private igloos and inflatable bounce houses with slides. Owners Shah and Haroon Majid took over the decommissioned Brentwood LIRR station, turned it into this eatery for all seasons and dubbed it, fittingly, La Estacion. Shah said that the spot can accommodate up to 400 people and is already a popular party spot. More info: 631-231-3131, laestaciondeli.com

The chicken karahi with sesame naan and salad at La Estacion in Brentwood. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

ROOFTOPS

Rhum

13 E. Main St., Patchogue

Take a trip to the tropics without leaving Long Island. Patchogue’s tri-level Island-inspired eatery and rum bar features a rooftop swing bar that opens up to an uncovered deck that boasts all-around views of Patchogue. The deck offers both seating by tables and chairs under string lights and by swing benches under a pergola. Caribbean-ish dishes include Dominican ribs, island burgers, jerk chicken tacos and coconut risotto. More info: 631-569-5944, rhumpatchogue.com

The rooftop bar at Rhum in Patchogue. Credit: Daniel Brennan

Mannino's Italian Kitchen

2158 Jericho Tpke., Commack

This sleek Italian destination offers a spacious upstairs deck with a commanding view of Jericho Turnpike. The menu boasts all the Italian favorites, plus a couple of ringers such as salumi boards; a bacon-tomato tower with aged balsamic; gnocchi bianco with spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, hot and sweet sausage and Gorgonzola cream; and a few dry-aged steaks. More info: 631-462-0909, manninosrestaurant.com

Rooftop 32 at Kasey's Kitchen & Cocktails

23 N Park Ave., Rockville Centre

It takes 32 steps to reach Rooftop 32, an aerie that puts you in your own little world under the umbrellas. The bar and restaurant seal you off from the surrounding area with walls and trees, and depending on the night, there might be live music or a DJ. New American dominates the menu, which ranges from casual fish tacos and lobster rolls to seared tuna and more upscale fare. More info: 516-766-5049, kaseysrvcny.com

Shipwreck Tavern

10 Bayville Ave., Bayville

Across the street from this second-story roof deck spreads the expanse of Long Island Sound. With a tiki bar, lounge seating, an outdoor fire pit and umbrella tables, the kitschy nautical spot draws both a family and a bar crowd. It's a lively scene with upbeat music On the menu: fish and chips, linguine with clam sauce, steamed lobster, lobster rolls, burgers and salads. 516-628-2628, shipwreckpub.com

The roof deck patio of Shipwreck Tavern in Bayville. Credit: Linda Rosier

CHARMING DOWNTOWNS

The Ugly Duckling

906 W. Beech St., Long Beach

This duck-themed eatery (all cocktails and grub come with a rubber duck), offers al fresco dining next to its front door, right on Wisconsin street (away from the busier stretch on West Beech Street). Five tables — room for up to six people at each — are divided by tall, lush box planters. Overhead lights and a retractable awning make up the rest of the area, along with a row of large glass windows, which makes it possible for diners on the outside to watch TV on the plethora of flat screens hanging above the bar inside. The kitchen turns out everything from pulled duck nachos, tacos and wings to salads, burgers and more. More info: 516-208-3383, theuglyducklinglb.com

Birdies

17 N. Ocean Ave., Patchogue

On the inside, Birdies is comprised of a long, handsome cocktail bar, cozy velvet booths and two levels of golf simulation bays. Outside, the expansive beer garden, smack in the heart of downtown Patchogue, is the place to see and be seen, or just throw down for a game of cornhole. Drinks come from the outdoor bar and a food truck, Rollin Birdies, serves vittles such as pulled-pork sandwiches, burgers, fish tacos, lobster rolls and sugar-dusted sweet corn nuggets. More info: 631-654-4652, birdiesli.com

From left, Nicole Puglissi, Ashley Fay and Zoe Francis at Birdies in Patchogue. Credit: Linda Rosier

2 Spring

2 Spring St., Oyster Bay

Inside this polished New American restaurant, it’s evident ownership pays very close attention to detail — and that goes double for outside: An L-shaped patio is decked out with scaffolding covered by burlap, plus dried flowers, herbs, decorative woods, twigs, ferns and string lights throughout. It’s a great place to enjoy chef Jesse Schenker’s innovative farm-to-table menu. Reservations are strongly suggested. More info: 516-624-2411, 2springstreet.com

Pinons Pizza Company

23 Birch Hill Rd., Locust Valley

The outdoor area at Andrew Robinson’s neo-pizzeria-wine bar features custom-built coffee tables, high-top tables and picnic tables, with a capacity that approaches 40. In addition to creative personal pizzas and tempting small plates and salads, Pinons is that rare establishment that has managed to snag Youngs Farm pies for dessert. Robinson, who also owns Cold Spring Harbor Wine Shoppe, always has an interesting selection of wines and beers. More info: 516-801-3200, pinonspizza.com

Pork meatballs with fresh herbs, grana padano, organic tomato sauce and homemade flatbread at Pinon's Pizza Company in Locust Valley. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

Campagne House

339 Broadway, Bethpage

For gastropub fare and plenty of space to hang out, there's the 30-seat patio at Campagne House, right in the heart of downtown Bethpage. The wide-ranging menu features modern takes on bar snacks (Cantonese wings, filet mignon tacos, Old Chesapeake crab bites) as well as salads, fish, steaks and chops. More info: 516-261-9300, campagnehouse.com

Restoration Kitchen

49 E. Hoffman Ave., Lindenhurst

The restaurant's enclosed deck and paved patio space welcomes diners for burgers, creative quesadillas, bacon-topped guacamole and creative cocktails. There's live music some nights and the restaurant, which is a stone's throw from the Long Island Rail Road station, is a good launch point to hit other destinations in the village, such as Sand City South brewery tasting room. More info: 631-592-1905, restorationli.com

Besito

402 New York Ave., Huntington

All three Long Island Besitos offer a modern take on Mexican cuisine — the tableside guacamole is a must-order — served in swank surroundings. With tables set up along New York Avenue, the Huntington location ups the ante with great people watching. More info: 631-549-0100, besitomexican.com

Diners at Besito in Huntington. Credit: Linda Rosier

Vauxhall

26 Clinton Ave., Huntington

For a perch to see and be seen, grab a picnic table on the sidewalk outside Vauxhall, the Huntington spot for fine burgers and satisfying options for your vegan and vegetarian friends. Drinks do not disappoint, from compelling cocktails to more canned beers than you can imagine. More info: 631-425-0222, vauxhallhuntington.com

Tim's Shipwreck Diner (46 Main St., Northport): In the charming backyard courtyard shielded from the bustle of downtown Northport, regulars order cheese blintzes, the "wreckfest" burrito, eggs Benedict, Belgian waffles, pancakes, French toast, corned beef hash and eggs, burgers, hot open sandwiches (including meatloaf and roast beef), grilled cheese, club sandwiches and the elemental Monte Cristo sandwich. More info: 631-754-1797

La Tavola

183 W. Main St., Sayville

Enjoy a rustic Italian meal on the pretty front porch or the tree-shaded patio at this Sayville favorite. Lights strung from branches give the outdoor space a romantic glow. Neapolitan pizzas from a brick oven, topped with combinations like figs and Gorgonzola or artichokes and shrimp, are good for sharing on a warm summer evening. There is a large selection of pastas. Enticing entrees like pan-roasted salmon with shaved fennel and orange round out the menu. More info: 631-750-6900, latavolasayville.com

The Pizzeria

11 Maple Ave., Bay Shore

This is the sleekest location in the growing Pizzeria constellation, and the only one with both a bar and a stone patio (with drop-away windows between the two) which look out over busy Maple Avenue. In the morning, the laptop brigade can settle in with coffee and pastries; in the evening, gin cocktails, meatball-burrata pies and zeppoles rule, and there's live music each weekend. More info: thepizzeriany.com

Outdoor seating at The Pizzeria in Bay Shore. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

American Beech

300 Main St., Greenport

This hotel-restaurant anchors Greenport’s Stirling Square and the merriment spills out from the outdoor tables alongside the dining room to the bar that’s built around a massive beech tree to the patio beyond. Start with local oysters, crawfish arancini or octopus a la plancha, then move on to black sea bass, ricotta gnocchi, 16-ounce rib-eye or the "AB" burger. More info: 631-477-5939, americanbeech.com

Daphne’s

115 Main St., Westhampton Beach

Westhampton Beach comes into its own on summer nights, with most of the town’s restaurants spilling onto the sidewalk. New this year is Daphne’s, a chic, New American spot whose intimate dining room and lively bar are supplemented with capacious decks in front and in back. The menu skews pescatarian (raw bar, local fish crudo, lobster rolls and a lobster Cobb salad, seared tuna, pan-roasted branzino, slow-roasted arctic char) and vegetarian / vegan (cauliflower steak with craisin-walnut relish, roasted lion’s mane mushroom with shiro miso and eggplant) but you can also sink your teeth into burgers (beef or lamb) or a classic steak frites. Daphne’s dessert and drinks games are also strong. More info: 631-998-0868, daphnesny.com

Flora

149 Main St., Westhampton Beach

The reconstruction of Westhampton Beach’s Main Street was completed in 2020 and, defining the eastern limit is one of the prettiest traffic circles on Long Island. That’s the setting for Flora, the newest venture from the Rooted Hospitality Group, which operates al fresco powerhouses Rumba and Cowfish in Hampton Bays, Rhum in Patchogue and Flora's sister restaurant, Fauna, around the corner. The whole restaurant evinces the expected floral theme, but nowhere so much as on the covered patio, a perfect perch for people-watching (not to mention BMW- and Jaguar-watching). Flora’s menu features a contemporary lineup of multi-element dishes such as pickled deviled eggs with pancetta, Fresno peppers, chives and celery ribbons; warm lobster roll with tarragon aioli; the Flora burger with havarti, pickled onion, black-garlic aioli, truffled arugula and tomatoes; grilled filet mignon with wild-mushroom demi-glace and mashed potatoes. More info: 631-998-9600, florawhb.com

Outdoor dining at Flora in Westhampton Beach. Credit: flora

PATIOS

Bigelow’s

79 N. Long Beach Rd., Rockville Centre

The pandemic had at least one upside: It inspired the owners of Bigelow’s to build an outdoor dining room. Since 1938, seats at Long Island’s epicenter of Ipswich (fried whole-belly) clams — and other fantastic fried fish — were limited to the cramped counter, so the Andreolas brothers erected a 36-seat pavilion in the parking lot that can be zipped up and heated in the winter, peeled down to the screens in the summer. Also on offer: craft beer and a small selection of desserts from nearby Front Street Bakery. More info: 516-678-3878, bigelows-rvc.com

Ruta Oaxaca

30 E. Main St., Patchogue

The secluded, 60-seat patio out back is decorated like a Mexican courtyard. It’s a perfect place to knock back one of the eight beers on tap, 11 specialty margaritas, or dozens of artisanal tequilas and mezcals. But don’t forgo the food. Chefs (and brothers) Carlos and Felipe Arellanos aim to present all the complexities and refinements of the authentic Mexican kitchen with a focus on their hometown of Oaxaca (pronounced “wah-HAH-kah”) in the country’s south, renowned for its intricate, chili-based sauces called moles. More info: 631-569-2233, rutaoaxacamex.com

Rachel Escobar, left, and Kayra Barreto, both of Riverhead, dine on the patio at Ruta Oaxaca in Patchogue. Credit: Linda Rosier

Park Place

1218 Jericho Tpke., New Hyde Park

Shielded from Jericho Turnpike by a stone wall and privacy trees, Park Place 2.0 is turning out tuna tacos, lobster macaroni-and-cheese, braised beef short ribs and paella, among other items, in its 100-person patio that also features a full bar and lounge area equipped with fire pits. Reservations are required. More info: 516-775-9004, parkplacefp.com

Umberto's Pizzeria and Restaurant

633 Jericho Tpke., New Hyde Park

For a glass of wine, a tricolor salad and a grandma slice or two, head to Umberto's Pizzeria, where tables await, shaded by umbrellas. The 30-seat patio is dressed up with groomed planters and vines cascading over the sides. Large parties can call ahead to reserve seats. More info: 516-437-9424, originalumbertos.com

Hunter the Restaurant

1053 Oyster Bay Rd., East Norwich

At this upscale French-inspired bistro, the brick patio out front is set up with a little more than a handful of tables that can fit up to 22 people. Cantilever umbrellas and plants, too, make up the inviting, earthy space where customers can nosh on chef-owner Hunter Wells’ straightforward approach to classic dishes like steak frites, bouillabaisse, paella and duck a l’orange. More info: 516-624-8330, hunterrestaurant.com

Metropolitan Restaurant & Bar

3 Pratt Blvd., Glen Cove

Like a number of the Island’s catering halls, this long-standing facility has pivoted toward restauranting of late, attractively repurposing two capacious halls into socially distant dining rooms. But don’t overlook the new eatery’s quaint outdoor area. The fenced-in patio, which seats just 20, is unavoidably intimate yet a fine choice for longish happy hours after work, thanks to a straightforward cocktail list and chef Anthony Falco’s menu, featuring small plates like tuna tartare and pan-seared diver scallops, shareable cauliflower crust pizzas, plates of tacos and more. More info: 516-671-4444

Revel

835 Franklin Ave., Garden City

On Revel's 50-seat patio, snowflake chandeliers twinkle above wicker-and-metal chairs, and plastic wisteria vines hang heavily, like they’ve sprouted from the ceiling. Best bets for dining here include eggplant chips, chargrilled branzino and boneless short ribs. More info: 516-246-9111, revelrestaurant.com

Revel's outdoor dining area in Garden City. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

Uncle Bacala's

2370 Jericho Tpke., Garden City Park

Enjoy Uncle Bacala's crowd-pleasing, Italian American cuisine on this spacious patio, which has been cleverly designed to block out the view (and most of the noise) from Jericho Turnpike. Favorites range from spaghetti frutti di mare and cavatelli alla Norma to sweet and sour roasted salmon with eggplant and honey-balsamic grilled skirt steak. More info: 516-739-0505, unclebacala.com

Serra Provisions

7 Sintsink Dr. E., Port Washington

Snake your way through Manorhaven’s light-industrial zone and, right before you hit the marina on Manhasset Bay, you’ll see a low-slung, shipshape building that bears the legend: Salumeria / Italian specialty / Artisanal shop / Paninoteca. This is the workshop of former NYC chef Jesse Olson, who moved to the area from Brooklyn. Inside you’ll find housemade fresh and dried pasta and sauces, exquisite imported groceries, prepared salads and side, fresh sandwiches and, on weekdays, pizza from a wood-fired oven. All the food can be enjoyed outside at the shop’s picnic tables. The shop is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. More info: 516-321-9393, serraprovisions.com

Bluebird Kitchen

2405 Merrick Rd., Bellmore

The core of the menu is elevated takes on American comfort favorites: parkerhouse rolls are made in house; the pigs in blankets are kosher franks wrapped in puff pastry that’s been seeded in homemade everything spice; the Bluebird burger is topped with Adirondack Cheddar and served with hand-cut fries. There are also a handful of dishes that would be at home in a much fancier restaurant such as a dry-aged porterhouse steak for two and a pan-roasted black sea bass whose elegant presentation relies on the chef’s ability to wield cauliflower three ways: raw slivers, roasted florets and a luxuriant, buttery purée. More info: 516-962-9600, bluebirdkitchenli.com

Food on display at the outdoor patio at Bluebird Kitchen in Bellmore. Credit: Brittainy Newman

Prime 1024

1024 Northern Blvd., Roslyn

This Italian steakhouse might not bring you ocean views, but it’s bringing you cabanas — five of them facing Northern Boulevard and another five that wrap around the side of the building, facing its parking lot. The front-facing cabanas are more private, separated from others by large partitions. Each has sliding doors with fairly tall curtains draped across. The side-facing cabanas are less private and separated only by smaller partitions. The wide-ranging menu encompasses Italian, both traditional and innovative, a raw bar, pizza, steaks and chops. Reservations required. More info: 516-621-1024, prime1024.com

Stone Creek Inn

405 Montauk Hwy., East Quogue

The patio here features 46-by-65 feet of sailcloth stupendousness that’s as beautiful to look at as it is to eat under. More to the point, the tent — along with Stone Creek’s army of top-drawer young staffers and Chef Christian Mir’s confident cooking — credibly transports an exquisite indoor experience to the great outdoors. More info: 631-653-6770, stonecreekinn.com

Fried softshell crab at Stone Creek Inn in East Quogue. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

Cena 081

103 Post Ave., Westbury

The hidden outdoor patio offers an eyeful of attractions, from a moderately sized waterfall to a wood-burning oven that churns out calzones, focaccia and pizza, including Buffalo-chicken-bacon; "Quattro Stagioni," with capocollo, anchovies, olives and mushrooms; and an artichoke, spinach, Gorgonzola pie. More info: 516-385-3795, cena081.com

H2O Seafood & Sushi

215 W. Main St., Smithtown

Seafood, raw and cooked, is the focus of H2O Seafood & Sushi, whose expansive outdoor patio is pretty enough to make you forget you're on Jericho Turnpike. From the sushi bar come imaginative rolls, including a few "tornado rolls" wrapped in fried potato. The kitchen has a particular skill for lobster: lobster chopped salad, lobster mac and cheese, and lobster roll with Old Bay fries. There are steamed lobsters, too, as well as traditional and more fanciful takes on fish and shellfish. More info: 631-361-6464, h2oseafoodsushi.com

Centro Trattoria

336 W. Montauk Hwy., Hampton Bays

Centro Trattoria's outdoor expanse features a fireplace that creates a measure of coziness on chilly evenings, and a gravel "piazza" that builds a case for warm summer ones too. Strings of party lights swoop down from blond wood beams, bringing a friendly glow to the white tablecloth dining area. Menu standouts include fried baby artichokes, cavatelli carbonara and shrimp saltimbocca. More info: 631-594-5744, centrohamptons.com

Diners on the outside patio at Centro Trattoria in Hampton Bays. Credit: Gordon M. Grant

Blackstone Steakhouse

10 Pinelawn Rd., Melville

In addition to its lavish stone patio (with retractable roof), the steakhouse has erected a state-of-the-art tent in its parking lot; total outdoor capacity approaches 100. Menu standouts include sashimi, sushi, the seafood plateau, grilled whole fish, crabcake, sliders, Japanese long bone Kurobuta pork chops, and lobster macaroni and cheese. More info: 631-271-7780, blackstonesteakhouse.com

The Shed

54 New St., Huntington

The original Shed is still the owner of one of the sweetest lil patios in Huntington, a few beats from the main drag. A stylishly understated place of bleached woods and manicured greenery, it's a relaxing spot for The Shed's legendary brunch of brioche French toast, "shegg" sandwiches and arugula and roasted tomato eggs Benedict. The Bloody Mary here looks like a summer garden, but there are also fruity mocktails. More info: 631-385-7433, intheshed.com

Calissa

1020 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill

The much-coveted and festive patio (some of it tented) is a can’t-miss element at this upscale Greek establishment, though you might be forgiven for thinking otherwise at sunset, when clever, and cleverly named, cocktails from the bar (try a Mexican Bus Ride) are bathed in the amber glow of magic hour. So are the patrons, an eclectic mix of celebs, posers and regular folks, that make this Water Mill restaurant, which debuted in 2017, a people-watcher’s dream. (Broadway types regularly show up to keep their voices in tune on a makeshift outdoor stage.) In the mezze/appetizer department, there's a deliciously otherworldly avocado tzatziki, which is the preferred destination of vegans, and Calissa’s housemade pita, although the addictive zucchini chips will happily dip their way in that direction as well. And any fish is likely a winner as well, all of it served simply like the branzino filet, which needs only lemon and a side dressing of olives and greens for completion. More info: 631-500-9292, calissahamptons.com

Outside dining at Calissa in Watermill. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

