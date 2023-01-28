Long Island restaurants with fireplaces

Maybe it's a holdover from our cave-dwelling past, but when it's cold, humans like to gather 'round a fire. A well-tended fire inside a restaurant is a mark of how far we've come as a species in the last 10,000 years. Here are some civilized spots where you can get anything from an expertly pulled espresso to a 40-ounce Wagyu porterhouse.

North Fork Roasting Co.

55795 Main Rd., Southold

This homey Southold spot is an oasis on cold winter days. Cozy up by the fireplace and order from a menu of coffee, tea and speciality lattes topped with Instagram-ready foam art. More info: 631-876-5450, northforkroastingco.com

A mocha latte at North Fork Roasting Co. in Southold. Credit: Randee Daddona

Amici

304 Route 25A, Mount Sinai

Not one, not two but three fireplaces grace this sprawling Italian-American restaurant. Whether you prefer the bar, main dining room or back room, your Parm, Marsala or Francese will be served over pasta with a side of hearth. More info: 631-473-2400, amicirestaurant.org

Get the Feed Me newsletter. We know the best places to eat on LI. The essential guide to Long Island dining. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cassariano

348 E. Jericho Tpke., Mineola

Cozy needn’t be synonymous with old-fashioned. Case in point: Cassariano, a sleek, modern Italian restaurant whose two elegant dining areas are separated by a free-standing fireplace that illuminates both. The menu’s New American touches include swordfish carpaccio and roasted duck breast with fig risotto. More info: 516-280-8990, cassariano.crave.it

Barney’s

315 Buckram Rd., Locust Valley

Founded by Barney Burnett in 1893 (a literally larger-than-life figure whose 10-foot-long leather belt is displayed on the wall), this tavern is the perfect spot for a drink or a meal after a drive along the winding roads of Nassau’s Gold Coast. It’s been recently reinvigorated by new chef-owner Michael Caristo. More info: 516-671-6300, barneyslv.com

Barney's in Locust Valley. Credit: Raychel Brightman

Davenport Press

70 Main St., Mineola

Hard by the train tracks, this historic building began its life as a bank before becoming a printing press in 1924 and an easygoing American restaurant in 1978. The multi-roomed premises feature a collection of antiques and vintage photos; the big fireplace in the main dining room fits right in. More info: 516-248-8300, davenportpress.com

Nancy’s

25541 Jericho Tpke., Floral Park

The very model of a cozy restaurant, Nancy’s features a refined, comfort-food menu that is the perfect complement to the fireplace that dominates the chalet-style dining room. Chef-partner David Sanders grinds his own beef, hand-cuts his own fries and makes his own bread and pasta. More info: 718-343-4616, nancysrestaurant.net

Old Fields

81 Broadway, Greenlawn

This Greenlawn stalwart comes into its own in winter, when the weather outside is offset by the warmth of the brick-and-wood décor and comfort-heavy menu of grills and braises. Grab a booth or a high-top table in the lounge to be backlit by the enormous fireplace. More info: 631-754-9868, of1956.com

Old Fields in Greenlawn. Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

Primi Italian Steakhouse

999 Montauk Hwy., West Islip

This Italian steakhouse makes good on both promises and, during the cold months, adds a third feature: A huge fireplace that adds a flickering glow to the capacious bar and the front dining room. More info: 631-526-9779, primiitalian.com

Rothmann’s

6319 Northern Blvd., East Norwich

If you’re not warmed enough by the prime meats and drinks, the lounge at this venerable steakhouse provides a roaring fire as well. After a long hiatus, Rothmann’s brunch buffet (all you can eat lobster, oysters, prime rib, smoked salmon and much more for $59.95) has returned. More info: 516-922-2500, rothmannssteakhouse.com

Ristorante Gemelli

175 E Main St., Babylon

The Tuscan-fantasy-farmhouse décor of this dependable Italian restaurant is further rusticated by the fireplace set into the back wall of the vaulted dining room. It’s a perfect setting for enjoying pappardelle Bolognese, Mama Gemelli's meatball parmigiana or the stuffed veal chop. More info: 631-321-6392, gemellirestaurant.com