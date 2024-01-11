Roast Sandwich Shop opens first South Shore location, in Bellmore

Roast Sandwich House, the expanding mini-chain known for its fast casual soup, salad and sandwich combos, has opened its fifth store — and first on the South Shore — in Bellmore.

An immaculate storefront with 18 seats for dine-in, this shop mimics the lime green and blond wood palette of Roast’s Syosset, Mineola, Hicksville and Melville locations. “People were asking for a South Shore store, and we were finally able to deliver,” said Roast’s owner Joseph Cordaro. Although smaller than his other shops, a “little outdoor patio area will be coming in the spring.”

House-roasted meats and made-from-scratch soups are just a piece of the mix-and-match menu which also features all-day breakfast options including avocado toast, egg sandos, hash browns and oatmeal.

Bellmore has all the classic sandwiches Roast has become known for, from the crispy chicken alla vodka with mozzarella, basil, and pink sauce on a semolina roll ($14.95) to the Philly cheesesteak smoth ed with bell peppers, American, mozzarella and a garlic aioli on an onion hero roll ($14.99).

Salads range from a southwestern option gussied up with blackened chicken, tri-color crispy tortillas, Pepper Jack cheese, avocado and ranch ($16.99) to a chicken Caesar ($14.45), while soups include chicken tortellini and a tomato bisque, for which a mini-grilled cheese add-on awaits.

Half-portions of sandwiches, salads and soups can be paired in the restaurant’s $12.85-for-two deal. Current seasonal specials include a short rib grilled cheese ($15.99) and a French onion soup (from $5.90), while weekly specials recently included a crispy truffle chicken sandwich with spinach artichoke spread and matcha lemonade made in-house.

Roast Sandwich House, 2975 Merrick Rd, Bellmore, 516-804-8466, roastsandwichhouse.com. Open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.