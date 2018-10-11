Rock A Taco opens in Rockville Centre

Long Island is in the throes of a taco boom — recent openings include Dirty Tacos and Tequila in Wantagh, Copper and Clay in Long Beach and Right Coast Taqueria in Deer Park — and the latest entry is Rock A Taco in Rockville Centre.

The shop takes over the former premises of Rice Box Chinese restaurant. The little dining room seats about 20 customers and is decorated with colorful murals and modern, industrial aluminum tables.

There are two categories of tacos here: “Street cart” tacos filled with steak, chorizo, chicken, shrimp or vegetables are garnished simply with cilantro and onions. “Rock’n” tacos are more elaborate affairs: The “chimi” features skirt steak, refried beans, fried onion strings and chimichurri; the fish taco contains fried flounder, red cabbage slaw and guacamole.

Tacos range from $3.95 to $5.95. For 95 cents, you can “flaco your taco” — substitute a lettuce wrap for the corn tortilla.

Also on the menu: quesadillas, burritos, taco salad, taquitos, empanadas and tamales. “Not-cho average fries” come, nacho style, smothered in cheese, pico de gallo and your choice of meats. Nothing costs more than $9.95.

Rock A Taco is at 280 Merrick Rd., Rockville Centre, 516-992-0477.