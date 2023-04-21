Shrimpy's Burrito Bar opens in East Islip

Shrimpy's Burrito Bar, a fast-casual outlet known for its funky fusion burritos and "shrimpy sauce," recently opened its third Long Island location, in East Islip. Like the other two restaurants, the strip mall space has a bright, beachy vibe, a playful menu of tacos, burritos and quesadillas, as well as an "avocado bar" and desserts like fried Oreos and sweet chimichangas.

Ryan DiPaola and John Nasta Jr. opened the spot in late March. The two hail from the South Shore, but their menu is California Mexican with Baja flavors — avocado, chipotle-based sauce with an emphasis on fish and shrimp. (The avocado bar refers to the menu's avocado rice bowls, toast and salad.)

In true Cal-Mex style, Shrimpy's burritos pile on the ingredients with rice, pico de gallo, black beans and sour cream. Seared on the edges for some crisp, they arrive cut in half to showcase the off-kilter combinations. A shrimp po' boy burrito was loaded with so much rice and guacamole that it took several bites to get to the grilled shrimp with Cajun barbecue sauce ($13.99).

Shrimpy's is at its best when it's going full throttle into junk food creations. Making a case that California is no longer a vortex of diet culture, the "Legend" burrito ($13.99) is packed with the contents of a fried combo appetizer platter. It comes with chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks and French fries wedged around a creamy dollop of macaroni and cheese with melted queso and bacon. Surprisingly, the fried nuggets all retained their crisp. There was no salsa provided, but the Cholula hot sauce on the table really set it off.

In a similar vein, the "Reesarito" takes Arizona-style chimichangas to a sweet new level. A burrito is stuffed with peanut butter cups and marshmallow spread, then deep-fried and smothered with sticky hot fudge and caramel before getting a dusting of cinnamon sugar. The tortilla is fried so crisply that it's a little tough to get through without a sharp knife. If you're having trouble, just dig in to the fluffy vanilla ice cream instead. That is indeed, very easy to eat.

Shrimpy's Burrito Bar, 322 E. Main St., East Islip. Open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday; 631-888-3671, shrimpysburritobar.com.