Taco Bell testing new Capt'n Crunch Delights

Taco Bell is at it again, with a new dessert item that takes a bite into nostalgia, while also prompting some questionable, yet delicious diet decisions.

The fast-food chain has teamed up with cereal brand Capt’n Crunch to present Capt’n Crunch Delights — a colorful bite of deep-fried dough sprinkled with Capt’n Crunch Berries cereal, Foodbeast reports. It even has a warm, white icing “milk” center, to complete the cereal-and-milk experience with a fast-food twist only the minds behind the Choco Taco and Cinnabon Delights can bring to the table.

You can’t find these balls of delight in New York just yet — right now, they’re only available in Bakersfield, Calif., selling in sets of two for $1 or a dozen for $4.49 as part of a test run, according to Foodbeast.

Along with their more popular crusades to put Doritos on everything and to explore the many things you can do with nacho cheese and Mountain Dew, Taco Bell has also delved into some other interesting fast-food experiments. Last year the chain partnered with Starburst to create the Starburst Freeze smoothie — an item which can still be found on the menu.

Taco Bell released their breakfast menu in 2014, which features items like the waffle taco and the grilled breakfast burrito.