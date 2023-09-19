Taïm Mediterranean Kitchen opens first Long Island store, in Farmingdale

In New York City, it seems like there is a falafel shop in every neighborhood where hummus, fresh pitas and falafel sandwiches are available at any time of day. The universe has seeded the first Long Island location of Taïm — a fast-casual mini-chain in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia and D.C. — in Farmingdale.

Pronounced tah-EEM, Taïm uses fresh ingredients prepared daily — there are no microwaves or freezers on-site. It serves two kinds of falafel (green and harissa) and an entirely gluten free menu, 80% of which is vegan.

Whether you’re craving the original falafel pita ($11), a Mediterranean bowl ($13) or Impossible kebabs, you can customize your meal from a selection of bases (think cumin jasmine rice or turmeric pearled couscous) and toppings like olives, feta, hot peppers, pickled cabbage or onion. Get saucy with tzatziki, lemon mint vinaigrette, spicy green chile, harissa and tahini.

“We obsess over every detail that goes into our food by doing things like soaking our chickpeas for a full 24 hours to bring the perfect texture to our falafel and hummus," CEO Phil Petrilli said in a statement.

More for snacking, there’s warm pitas with hummus, red pepper babaganoush, or tzatziki, fries (which you should add to any pita creation), and baklava for dessert. Wash it down with fresh ginger mint lemonade.

Taïm’s next location is slated to opens Sept. 28 at in Plainview 397 South Oyster Bay Rd.

Taïm Mediterranean Kitchen 1024 Broadhollow Road, Farmingdale, 631-293-8796, taimkitchen.com; Open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.