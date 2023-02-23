Village Heros closes in Syosset

One of Long Island's oldest sandwich shops, Village Heros, has closed its doors.

Established in 1972, the shop had been a fixture of the Syosset community for 51 years. With its bright yellow sign and oversized meatball, chicken parm and Italian subs, it was a top pick for catered office lunches and Super Bowl parties in the area.

The property at 80 Jericho Tpke. had been threatened since late 2021 when the 5.7-acre site was purchased by Manhattan-based Simi Capital and Cerberus Capital Management, a company that specializes in outdoor storage, for almost $15 million.

A former mobile home park, the site was originally destined to become a mixed-use residential project for seniors and market-rate apartments, but the plan never came to fruition after developer Paul Laruccia was unable to get approval from the Oyster Bay Town Board. At the time of the sale, Village Heros owner Scott Merandi told Newsday that if he were forced to move his deli, he couldn't see it remaining in Syosset.

"Unfortunately this situation is out of our control at this point," reads a recent Facebook post from Village Heros about the closing. "We feel awful to have to do this to our long time faithful customers like yourselves but we have been left with no alternative. Please feel free to write or call your local congressman to express your disappointment in this unfortunate situation."

On Facebook, dozens of upset patrons chimed in with their memories of the beloved sandwich shop, and voiced hopes that it reopen in another location.