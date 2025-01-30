Decades later, families of Flight 587 victims in NY reflect on new American Airlines tragedy

Families who lost loved ones in the nation’s last deadliest plane crash said they were sending quiet prayers Thursday to the passengers and relatives of those aboard an American Airlines jet that collided Wednesday night with an Army helicopter outside Washington, D.C. Like the 2001 American Airlines Flight 587 crash in the Belle Harbor section of Queens that killed all 260 people aboard, plus five people on the ground, authorities have said Wednesday night’s crash involving American Airlines Flight 5342, which departed from Wichita, Kansas, is believed to have no survivors. News of the crash immediately sent Belkis Lora back to Nov. 12, 2001, when Flight 587 crashed three minutes after taking off from Kennedy Airport. Bound for the Dominican Republic, her 44-year-old brother, Jose Lora, was among the passengers aboard. "My heart was breaking, for what we went through, and for those families, when they're going find out about what happened. I know how hard it’s going be for them as I experienced the same pain," Lora said in an interview Thursday. Wednesday's crash appears to be the deadliest U.S. air disaster since the 2001 tragedy, with all 64 people aboard Flight 5342 feared dead along with three soldiers on the helicopter. The jet plunged into the icy Potomac River, and was found flipped over in three chunks, according to authorities. Lora called the 2001 crash a nightmare she could not wake up from and said she was so moved to learn of Wednesday's crash that she penned a note for the families whose lives will be forever changed because of the loss of loved ones. "Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this incredibly difficult time, and we want you to know you are not alone," Lora wrote in the note shared with Newsday. The Flight 587 crash — just two months after the 9/11 attacks — ignited fears it was another terrorist attack. But investigators found it was caused by turbulence from another plane as well as the overreaction of a pilot who took "unnecessary actions, including making excessive control inputs," according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Lora, now president of the Committee in Memory of Flight 587, said she used her pain after the crash to work with the committee and remember the people lost. Joanne Kispert, 74, whose father, Joseph Huber, a Ridge resident, was on the Flight 587 along with his wife, Frances Huber, said Thursday that her thoughts and prayers are also with the families of Wednesday's crash, especially the young victims. Kispert, who lives in Bayside, Queens, recalled watching news of the 2001 jetliner crash flash on TV and, once realizing her father was on board, knew he would have perished instantly. But she also recalled how it took weeks for authorities to find his remains. She said in thinking about both airplane crashes, she was stuck on what those last terrifying moments must have been like for the victims. "What goes through their minds? Like it's so horrific to try to contemplate. I just feel so badly that there were young people, young athletes, on that plane," Kispert said of the Flight 5342 crash. U.S. and Russian figure skaters were among those aboard the jet. Fourteen skaters coming back from a national development camp following a U.S. Championships competition in Wichita died, Skating Club of Boston CEO Doug Zeghibe told The Associated Press. "Just the horror that the parents are going through — that blows me away," Kispert said. "It makes me so sad for the families." With AP

Families who lost loved ones in the nation’s last deadliest plane crash said they were sending quiet prayers Thursday to the passengers and relatives of those aboard an American Airlines jet that collided Wednesday night with an Army helicopter outside Washington, D.C.

Like the 2001 American Airlines Flight 587 crash in the Belle Harbor section of Queens that killed all 260 people aboard, plus five people on the ground, authorities have said Wednesday night’s crash involving American Airlines Flight 5342, which departed from Wichita, Kansas, is believed to have no survivors.

News of the crash immediately sent Belkis Lora back to Nov. 12, 2001, when Flight 587 crashed three minutes after taking off from Kennedy Airport. Bound for the Dominican Republic, her 44-year-old brother, Jose Lora, was among the passengers aboard.

"My heart was breaking, for what we went through, and for those families, when they're going find out about what happened. I know how hard it’s going be for them as I experienced the same pain," Lora said in an interview Thursday.

Wednesday's crash appears to be the deadliest U.S. air disaster since the 2001 tragedy, with all 64 people aboard Flight 5342 feared dead along with three soldiers on the helicopter. The jet plunged into the icy Potomac River, and was found flipped over in three chunks, according to authorities.

Lora called the 2001 crash a nightmare she could not wake up from and said she was so moved to learn of Wednesday's crash that she penned a note for the families whose lives will be forever changed because of the loss of loved ones.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this incredibly difficult time, and we want you to know you are not alone," Lora wrote in the note shared with Newsday.

Families of those who died in the crash of American Airlines Flight 587 on Nov. 12, 2001, gathered in November for an annual memorial ceremony. The plane crashed in the Belle Harbor section of Queens. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

The Flight 587 crash — just two months after the 9/11 attacks — ignited fears it was another terrorist attack. But investigators found it was caused by turbulence from another plane as well as the overreaction of a pilot who took "unnecessary actions, including making excessive control inputs," according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Lora, now president of the Committee in Memory of Flight 587, said she used her pain after the crash to work with the committee and remember the people lost.

Joanne Kispert, 74, whose father, Joseph Huber, a Ridge resident, was on the Flight 587 along with his wife, Frances Huber, said Thursday that her thoughts and prayers are also with the families of Wednesday's crash, especially the young victims.

Kispert, who lives in Bayside, Queens, recalled watching news of the 2001 jetliner crash flash on TV and, once realizing her father was on board, knew he would have perished instantly. But she also recalled how it took weeks for authorities to find his remains.

She said in thinking about both airplane crashes, she was stuck on what those last terrifying moments must have been like for the victims.

"What goes through their minds? Like it's so horrific to try to contemplate. I just feel so badly that there were young people, young athletes, on that plane," Kispert said of the Flight 5342 crash.

U.S. and Russian figure skaters were among those aboard the jet.

Fourteen skaters coming back from a national development camp following a U.S. Championships competition in Wichita died, Skating Club of Boston CEO Doug Zeghibe told The Associated Press.

"Just the horror that the parents are going through — that blows me away," Kispert said. "It makes me so sad for the families."

