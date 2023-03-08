Angela Pollina testifies she agreed to send Valva boys to garage the night before Thomas Valva died

Angela Pollina testified that she agreed with Michael Valva to banish 8-year-old Thomas Valva and his brother to the garage on the night before Thomas died from hypothermia at her murder trial Wednesday, but she continued to try to blame the ex-NYPD officer for his son's death.

During cross-examination of Pollina, veteran Suffolk County prosecutor Kerriann Kelly hit on several key elements to the second-degree murder and child endangerment charges the defendant is facing, getting Pollina to say she acted with the boys' father, was a mother figure in the household and had a duty to care for them.

“Were you or were you not in agreement with Michael Valva that Thomas and Anthony, as of the date Thomas died …. were to sleep in the garage?” Kelly asked Pollina.

"I was aware, yes,” Pollina said.

“And you agreed to that?” Kelly said.

“I agreed with him,” Pollina said.

Pollina, on trial on charges of second-degree murder and child endangerment for Thomas' death and the alleged abuse of Thomas and Anthony, took the stand Tuesday and declared that she was "evil."

But she attempted to distance herself from Thomas' plight the day he died, saying Valva put him in the garage that night. And when she saw Valva hosing him off outside in the freezing cold the next morning, she was "shocked" and later tried to help Thomas, she testified.

Valva was convicted last year by a Suffolk County jury of murder and child endangerment charges and was sentenced to 25 years to life, which he is serving in an upstate prison.

Supreme Court Justice Timothy Mazzei stopped Kelly's questioning several times to instruct Pollina, including telling her to wait until Kelly finished her question before answering.

“When there’s objection, stop talking!” Mazzei told Pollina.

Asked whether she had a duty to care for Thomas and Anthony, Pollina said: “I did the best I can. I wasn’t their biological parent.”

Pressed by Kelly to answer yes or no, Pollina repeated herself: “I did the best I can with the circumstances I had with Michael.”

Mazzei granted Kelly’s request to strike Pollina’s answers from the record because they were not responsive to the question.

Pollina also attempted to shift blame to Valva for the deletion of home surveillance video — even though Pollina was captured on camera telling Valva she had deleted footage hours after Thomas died.

Kelly also called into question Pollina's story, as told to the jury in her direct testimony Tuesday, that she sat on the garage floor and held Thomas and his urine-soaked towel and wiped away his tears on the morning he died.

“You told this jury that you sat on the urine-soaked garage holding Thomas on your lap, yet you deleted the video that would have shown that?” Kelly said.

“Yes,” said Pollina.

“And all that video was video that could have shown what actually happened to Thomas?” Kelly continued.

“Yes,” said Pollina.

Kelly, through questioning, pointed out that everyone else in the family slept comfortably inside the warm house, while Thomas and Anthony were in the freezing garage.

“Did you and Michael ever give the garage a try?” Kelly asked sarcastically.

“No,” Pollina replied.

“You were the only mother figure in their life, isn’t that right?” Kelly asked.

“Yes,” Pollina said.

Asked about her time working as a hospital biller, Kelly inquired whether that experience had informed her knowledge of the effects of hypothermia, in a nod to when Pollina was captured on audio the morning of Thomas' death saying he was suffering from hypothermia.

“Is that where you learned the term hypothermia?” Kelly asked.

“I guess,” Pollina said before explaining that she considers it another word for cold, and had previously used it in the context of her daughters swimming.

Asked why she deleted the video, Pollina replied: “I did it for the both of us.”

Confronted with text messages, including a March 2019 text that Pollina sent to Valva saying: “I’m not feeding nobody. I’m done with the stupidity of your children," Pollina explained that she was angry but claimed she had actually fed the children.

Pollina also denied that she instructed Thomas and Anthony to call their mother Justyna Zubko-Valva “mommy used-to-be.”

Pollina also disputed testimony from a plumber who said he saw Pollina throw one of the boys down the stairs.

During the exchange with Kelly, the judge told Pollina: “Wait until the question is finished. Please!”

Pollina said she had committed that act on another day, when the plumber wasn't there. “There was a day when I did, yes," said Pollina.

The cross-examination continues Wednesday afternoon.