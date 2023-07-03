Mastic resident arrested in fatal stabbing of man in motel in Shirley 

Suffolk County police arrested a Mastic man in connection with the fatal stabbing of another man during an altercation in a room at a motel in Shirley on June 30, authorities said Sunday.

Philip Walker, 56, is being charged with second-degree murder in the death of 63-year-old James Vaughn of Mastic. Police said Vaughn was stabbed at about 5 p.m. at the Shirley Motel on Montauk Highway. The fight occurred in front of a group of people, who were also in the room, police added.

Vaughn was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.

Walker was arrested Sunday and is being held overnight at Suffolk’s Third Precinct, before being arraigned on Monday at First District Court in Central Islip.