Suspect Luigi Mangione had notebook describing plans for killing UnitedHeathcare CEO Brian Thompson, reports say

Authorities found a notebook that detailed apparent plans for the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson when his alleged killer, Luigi Mangione, was arrested in Pennsylvania Monday, published reports said Wednesday. The spiral notebook described killing an executive at a conference and included the handwritten passage, according to The New York Times: "What do you do? You wack the CEO at the annual parasitic bean-counter convention. It’s targeted, precise, and doesn’t risk innocents." Police also said Mangione's fingerprints match prints collected at the Manhattan crime scene, according to published reports. That evidence, first reported by CNN, represents the first forensic evidence directly tying Mangione to the crime. Meanwhile, Mangione, during an extradition hearing Tuesday, fought his extradition back to New York City on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of Thompson, and will remain in jail in Pennsylvania for at least the next two weeks. Mangione, 26, an Ivy League-educated computer scientist from Towson, Maryland, was charged in Manhattan with second-degree murder and weapons and a forged instrument possession charges Monday night following his arrest in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Manhattan prosecutors are seeking to extradite Mangione to New York to face the charges in the killing of Thompson, a married father of two from Maple Grove, Minnesota. Blair County, Pennsylvania District Attorney Peter J. Weeks, speaking at a news conference after the extradition hearing Tuesday, said he was confident that Mangione would ultimately be extradited to New York. Criminal defendants can choose to waive their extradition to another state to face charges, but also have the option to contest the process, which typically delays a defendant's transport to the jurisdiction for arraignment. “We're going to do what's necessary to get the governor's warrant [for extradition],” Weeks said. “Waiving [extradition] accelerates that process. Contesting it just makes more hoops for law enforcement to jump through, but we're happy to do it.” A spokeswoman for the Manhattan District Attorney’s office said it intended to seek a governor’s warrant to extradite Mangione. Weeks said the judge gave Mangione’s defense attorney 14 days to file a petition challenging the extradition. Weeks said the judge would set another hearing after that deadline. Weeks said he intended to forego prosecuting Mangione in Pennsylvania on gun possession and forgery charges to allow the New York case to proceed, but said he didn’t intend to drop his case against Mangione. Mangione’s Pennsylvania-based defense attorney did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Tuesday. On his way into court Tuesday, Mangione struggled with sheriff’s deputies leading him into a courthouse ahead of the extradition hearing. A handcuffed Mangione, wearing an orange jumpsuit, shouted comments during his brief scuffle with the deputies that included Mangione saying, “clearly out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people,” according to a broadcast of the so-called perp walk. His full comments were not audible. Thompson died as a result of a “gunshot wound to the torso,” as determined at his autopsy, according to the felony arrest warrant for Mangione issued in New York. Mangione, who grew up outside Baltimore but recently lived in Honolulu, Hawaii, was arrested Monday morning at a McDonald's restaurant in Altoona, after a fellow patron thought he resembled the suspect in Thompson’s killing. Authorities released a photo Tuesday of Mangione munching on a McDonald’s hash brown shortly before his arrest. Police found “a black 3-D printed pistol and a black silencer…the pistol had a metal slide and a plastic handle with a metal threaded barrel” inside Mangione’s backpack, according to a criminal complaint filed in Blair County, Pennsylvania. “The pistol had one loaded Glock magazine with six nine-millimeter full metal jacket rounds. There was also one loose nine-millimeter hollow point round.” Mangione was arraigned Monday on those forgery and weapons charges in Blair County and ordered held without bail. According to the Pennsylvania complaint, police were dispatched to the McDonald’s on Plank Road in Altoona at 9:14 a.m. for a “suspicious male” who resembled the CEO shooter. Mangione, wearing a blue medical mask and a beanie, was sitting at a table in the rear of the restaurant and looking at a silver laptop when police walked up to him, the complaint said. A backpack was on the floor next to him, the complaint said. Rookie Police Officer Tyler Frye, who has been an officer for about six months, said he and his partner "recognized him immediately." "We didn't even think twice about it," said Frye. "We knew it was our guy. " Frye said Mangione pulled down his mask when he directed him to do so and described Mangione as "pretty cooperative." Mangione provided police with a New Jersey driver’s license bearing the name of Mark Rosario with a birth year of 1998, when asked for identification by the officers, the complaint said. The NYPD said the ID is fake and was the same one used to book a hostel on the Upper West Side where the alleged shooter stayed before the shooting. When the police asked Mangione if he had been to New York recently, he “became quiet and started to shake,” the complaint said. When questioned about the identification he provided and told he would be arrested if he lied about his identity, Mangione told the officers his name, the complaint said. When asked why he initially lied, Mangione said, according to the complaint, “I clearly shouldn’t have.” At the time of his arrest, Mangione, who graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, was carrying a three-page "manifesto" that "speaks to both his motivation and mindset," said NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny, who said the document indicated that the suspect “has some ill will toward corporate America.” Surveillance video showed what police said was the targeted and brazen killing of Thompson, who was shot from behind in the back and calf, in addition to the torso, as he walked on a sidewalk outside the Hilton at about 6:44 a.m. last Wednesday. The shooter, wearing a mask and hood, was believed to have left the scene on an electric bike. At the scene, police found several pieces of evidence, including an apparent message on the three shell casings. Investigators found the words "delay," "deny" and "depose" on the shell casings, a law enforcement source has told Newsday. The words echo a 2010 book titled, "Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don't Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It" by Jay M. Feinman.

Authorities found a notebook that detailed apparent plans for the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson when his alleged killer, Luigi Mangione, was arrested in Pennsylvania Monday, published reports said Wednesday.

The spiral notebook described killing an executive at a conference and included the handwritten passage, according to The New York Times: "What do you do? You wack the CEO at the annual parasitic bean-counter convention. It’s targeted, precise, and doesn’t risk innocents."

Police also said Mangione's fingerprints match prints collected at the Manhattan crime scene, according to published reports.

That evidence, first reported by CNN, represents the first forensic evidence directly tying Mangione to the crime.

Meanwhile, Mangione, during an extradition hearing Tuesday, fought his extradition back to New York City on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of Thompson, and will remain in jail in Pennsylvania for at least the next two weeks.

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Mangione, 26, an Ivy League-educated computer scientist from Towson, Maryland, was charged in Manhattan with second-degree murder and weapons and a forged instrument possession charges Monday night following his arrest in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Manhattan prosecutors are seeking to extradite Mangione to New York to face the charges in the killing of Thompson, a married father of two from Maple Grove, Minnesota.

Blair County, Pennsylvania District Attorney Peter J. Weeks, speaking at a news conference after the extradition hearing Tuesday, said he was confident that Mangione would ultimately be extradited to New York. Criminal defendants can choose to waive their extradition to another state to face charges, but also have the option to contest the process, which typically delays a defendant's transport to the jurisdiction for arraignment.

“We're going to do what's necessary to get the governor's warrant [for extradition],” Weeks said. “Waiving [extradition] accelerates that process. Contesting it just makes more hoops for law enforcement to jump through, but we're happy to do it.”

A spokeswoman for the Manhattan District Attorney’s office said it intended to seek a governor’s warrant to extradite Mangione.

Weeks said the judge gave Mangione’s defense attorney 14 days to file a petition challenging the extradition. Weeks said the judge would set another hearing after that deadline. Weeks said he intended to forego prosecuting Mangione in Pennsylvania on gun possession and forgery charges to allow the New York case to proceed, but said he didn’t intend to drop his case against Mangione.

Mangione’s Pennsylvania-based defense attorney did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Tuesday.

On his way into court Tuesday, Mangione struggled with sheriff’s deputies leading him into a courthouse ahead of the extradition hearing. A handcuffed Mangione, wearing an orange jumpsuit, shouted comments during his brief scuffle with the deputies that included Mangione saying, “clearly out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people,” according to a broadcast of the so-called perp walk. His full comments were not audible.

Thompson died as a result of a “gunshot wound to the torso,” as determined at his autopsy, according to the felony arrest warrant for Mangione issued in New York.

Mangione, who grew up outside Baltimore but recently lived in Honolulu, Hawaii, was arrested Monday morning at a McDonald's restaurant in Altoona, after a fellow patron thought he resembled the suspect in Thompson’s killing. Authorities released a photo Tuesday of Mangione munching on a McDonald’s hash brown shortly before his arrest.

Police found “a black 3-D printed pistol and a black silencer…the pistol had a metal slide and a plastic handle with a metal threaded barrel” inside Mangione’s backpack, according to a criminal complaint filed in Blair County, Pennsylvania. “The pistol had one loaded Glock magazine with six nine-millimeter full metal jacket rounds. There was also one loose nine-millimeter hollow point round.”

Mangione was arraigned Monday on those forgery and weapons charges in Blair County and ordered held without bail.

According to the Pennsylvania complaint, police were dispatched to the McDonald’s on Plank Road in Altoona at 9:14 a.m. for a “suspicious male” who resembled the CEO shooter. Mangione, wearing a blue medical mask and a beanie, was sitting at a table in the rear of the restaurant and looking at a silver laptop when police walked up to him, the complaint said. A backpack was on the floor next to him, the complaint said.

Rookie Police Officer Tyler Frye, who has been an officer for about six months, said he and his partner "recognized him immediately."

"We didn't even think twice about it," said Frye. "We knew it was our guy. "

Frye said Mangione pulled down his mask when he directed him to do so and described Mangione as "pretty cooperative."

Mangione provided police with a New Jersey driver’s license bearing the name of Mark Rosario with a birth year of 1998, when asked for identification by the officers, the complaint said. The NYPD said the ID is fake and was the same one used to book a hostel on the Upper West Side where the alleged shooter stayed before the shooting.

When the police asked Mangione if he had been to New York recently, he “became quiet and started to shake,” the complaint said.

When questioned about the identification he provided and told he would be arrested if he lied about his identity, Mangione told the officers his name, the complaint said. When asked why he initially lied, Mangione said, according to the complaint, “I clearly shouldn’t have.”

At the time of his arrest, Mangione, who graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, was carrying a three-page "manifesto" that "speaks to both his motivation and mindset," said NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny, who said the document indicated that the suspect “has some ill will toward corporate America.”

Surveillance video showed what police said was the targeted and brazen killing of Thompson, who was shot from behind in the back and calf, in addition to the torso, as he walked on a sidewalk outside the Hilton at about 6:44 a.m. last Wednesday. The shooter, wearing a mask and hood, was believed to have left the scene on an electric bike.

At the scene, police found several pieces of evidence, including an apparent message on the three shell casings. Investigators found the words "delay," "deny" and "depose" on the shell casings, a law enforcement source has told Newsday. The words echo a 2010 book titled, "Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don't Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It" by Jay M. Feinman.