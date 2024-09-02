William Veitch-Canete, of Commack, charged with unlawful surveillance of 10-year-old, police say

A staffer at a Commack clothing and home goods store allegedly photographed a 10-year-old girl as she was changing in a dressing room, Suffolk County police said.

Police charged William Veitch-Canete, 27, of Commack, with unlawful surveillance, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child after the Sunday night incident at the Commack Burlington on Veterans Memorial Highway, according to a news release.

According to police, the girl saw Veitch-Cante reach his cellphone under the dressing room door to take pictures. After the girl told her parents, they confronted Veitch-Canete and called the police, who arrested him at the scene. He will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip, police said.

A LinkedIn page for Veitch-Canete says that he has worked at Burlington as a customer service supervisor since 2022.

"The alleged behavior at our Veterans Memorial Highway store is completely at odds with our core values," Burlington spokesperson Lindsay Erickson said in an emailed statement. "We take this matter very seriously and are actively investigating the incident in cooperation with local authorities. The associate involved has been suspended while this investigation is completed."

Veitch-Canete could not be reached. A man who answered the phone at a number for Veitch-Canete identified himself as his father but declined to comment further.