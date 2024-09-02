Long IslandCrime

William Veitch-Canete, of Commack, charged with unlawful surveillance of 10-year-old, police say

The Burlington store on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack.

The Burlington store on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack. Credit: Newsday/James Carbone

By Nicholas Spanglernicholas.spangler@newsday.comspanglernewsday

A staffer at a Commack clothing and home goods store allegedly photographed a 10-year-old girl as she was changing in a dressing room, Suffolk County police said.

Police charged William Veitch-Canete, 27, of Commack, with unlawful surveillance, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child after the Sunday night incident at the Commack Burlington on Veterans Memorial Highway, according to a news release.

According to police, the girl saw Veitch-Cante reach his cellphone under the dressing room door to take pictures. After the girl told her parents, they confronted Veitch-Canete and called the police, who arrested him at the scene. He will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip, police said.

A LinkedIn page for Veitch-Canete says that he has worked at Burlington as a customer service supervisor since 2022.

"The alleged behavior at our Veterans Memorial Highway store is completely at odds with our core values," Burlington spokesperson Lindsay Erickson said in an emailed statement. "We take this matter very seriously and are actively investigating the incident in cooperation with local authorities. The associate involved has been suspended while this investigation is completed."

Veitch-Canete could not be reached. A man who answered the phone at a number for Veitch-Canete identified himself as his father but declined to comment further.

Nicholas Spangler is a general assignment reporter and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

More on this topic
newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Big changes at NCC ... LI tourism spending at record high ... Behind the scenes at Jones Beach  Credit: Newsday

Summer wraps up with Labor Day celebrations ... Store worker charged with spying on girl ... New LIRR schedules ... Big changes at NCC

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Big changes at NCC ... LI tourism spending at record high ... Behind the scenes at Jones Beach  Credit: Newsday

Summer wraps up with Labor Day celebrations ... Store worker charged with spying on girl ... New LIRR schedules ... Big changes at NCC

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME