Jordan Viscomi, who taught at Oakdale dance studio, faces new child-related sex charge, documents show

Jordan Viscomi, the professional dancer who was an instructor at an Oakdale dance studio and was arrested earlier this month on child-related sex charges, is facing a new charge in federal court.

Viscomi was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor following an investigation by the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

The new charge, filed under seal in federal court May 23, is related to the same incident involving two teenage students at David Sanders Dance Dynamics, where Viscomi taught.

Documents unsealed following Visconti’s arraignment have shed new light on the allegations.

Viscomi's attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

An affidavit from a Suffolk police detective working on the task force states that after engaging in sexual activity on FaceTime calls with the girls, ages 15 and 16, Viscomi sent text message emojis showing one “adult male with two childlike females” and wrote #jail.

Viscomi also referred to himself and the teens as a “throuple,” a federal prosecutor told United States Magistrate Judge Lee Dunst, and requested the teens delete the messages and sexual images they exchanged.

Viscomi taught one of the teens for eight years, prosecutors said.

On April 19, the father of one of the teens reported the conduct to police, and Viscomi was arrested by Suffolk police May 17.

Dunst, at the request of prosecutors, denied bail for Viscomi, who faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and maximum 30 years if convicted in federal court.

Viscomi is a professional dancer who performed on Broadway at age 10 in a production of "Gypsy." He has also toured with pop mega-acts The Jonas Brothers, Niki Minaj and Arianna Grande, according to an online biography at one dance school where he taught.