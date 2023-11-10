Data breach of network with Northwell Health patient info

An "unauthorized party" breached a computer network containing private information for patients of Northwell Health, Long Island’s largest health care system, potentially accessing and acquiring data such as medical records, lab results and insurance details, officials said.

In a statement, Northwell said that Perry Johnson & Associates, a Nevada-based firm that provides medical transcription services to health care organizations across the country, including Northwell, had announced last week that the breach of its computer network occurred in the spring of this year and the party acquired copies of files from its systems.

“While none of Northwell’s systems were impacted by this cyberattack on PJ & A, Northwell has been informed by PJ & A that records relating to Northwell’s patients were among the files copied from PJ & A’s network,” Northwell said, adding that it was not aware of any evidence of subsequent misuse of the information.

Perry Johnson & Associates, said it had filed a notice of data breach with the California attorney general's office.

In a statement, the firm said "an unauthorized party gained access to the PJ & A network between March 27 and May 2, 2023" and potentially retrieved sensitive information, including patients’ names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, address, medical record numbers, hospital account numbers, admission diagnoses, and dates and times of service.

Information possibly collected in the breach included "laboratory and diagnostic testing results, medications, the name of the treatment facility, and the name of health care providers," said a statement posted on PJ & A's website.

The statement also said "a cybersecurity vendor" assisted with the investigation to "contain the threat, and further secure our systems."

“Upon completing its investigation, PJ & A began sending out data breach notification letters to all individuals whose information was affected by the recent data security incident,” the company said.

Northwell is offering all of its affected patients free identity theft protection services.

PJ & A has opened a dedicated call center for affected patients that can be reached at 833-200-3558.