Christopher Volpe of Patchogue sentenced in Dunkin' donuts burglaries, DA says

A Patchogue man has been sentenced to 4½ to 9 years in prison for his role in a string of Dunkin' donut store burglaries, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said Friday.

Christopher Volpe, 44, pleaded guilty last month to two counts of third-degree burglary for his role in the burglaries, which took place between Dec. 28 and Jan. 20. A co-defendant, Michael Gruber, 54, of Medford, pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree burglary in May and is awaiting sentencing.

Another co-defendant, Kristen Osmolia, 52, of Holbrook, has been charged with three counts of third-degree burglary, and is being held on $250,000 cash bail, $500,000 fully insured bond or $1 million partially secured surety bond.

She is due back in court on Nov. 1.

Authorities said Suffolk County Police investigators linked Gruber's 2019 Chevrolet Equinox to the burglaries and were able to arrest the trio following their last alleged burglary, which occurred in Farmingville on Jan. 20. The district attorney's office said in total the trio stole about $6,500 from five Dunkin' locations during the spree — and said about $4,500 was recovered during the arrests.

Volpe pleaded guilty before Supreme Court Justice John B. Collins on Sept. 7 — in satisfaction of an indictment that saw him charged with five counts.

In a statement Friday, Tierney said: “We will continue to hold those who negatively impact our quality of life in Suffolk County accountable for their actions. Safe and successful businesses are vital to a healthy community, and they must be protected.”