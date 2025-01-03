Former LI Rep. George Santos asks judge to delay sentencing, citing lack of money to pay imposed forfeiture

Former Long Island Rep. George Santos on Friday asked a federal judge to postpone his sentencing on wire fraud and identity theft charges for several months because his lawyers say he doesn't have the money to pay the imposed $205,000 forfeiture judgment.

Santos, who is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 7 in federal court in Central Islip, pleaded guilty last year to wire fraud and identity theft charges in connection with a series of schemes he committed as he ran for Congress.

Santos' lawyers, in a Friday letter to U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert, requested the delay on the grounds that Santos needs more time to "generate sufficient funds" in order to pay the judgment and cited a delay in the launch of his podcast named "Pants on Fire with George Santos" — a cheeky nod to his propensity to avoid the truth.

The podcast was supposed to launch in September, but was delayed until December because the podcast's production company — YW Productions — failed to secure studio space, its president Matt Sprouse said in a declaration that accompanied the letter.

"Mr. Santos now has a viable path to making meaningful progress in satisfying his obligations, requiring only additional time for the quarterly compensation structure to generate sufficient funds," wrote lawyers Andrew Mancilla, Robert Fantone and Joseph Murray.

Santos' defense team, which also cited its need for additional time to acquire "character letters from supporters who have expressed their desire to address the court," suggested three alternate dates in August.

The letter said that federal prosecutors object to the sentencing delay, but noted that Santos "remains in perfect compliance with his pretrial release conditions."

John Marzulli, a spokesman for the Eastern District of New York prosecutors who secured Santos' guilty plea, declined to comment Friday.

Prosecutors have said Santos, who was expelled from Congress in a historic move after representing parts of Nassau and Queens for about 11 months, inflated his campaign's financing levels in order to qualify for federal matching funds, stole money from his campaign contributors by fraudulently charging their credit cards, received more than $24,000 in unemployment benefits from New York State while he had a job, and made several false statements on his congressional financial disclosure forms.

Santos, 36, faces a minimum of 2 years in prison and a maximum of 22 years, according to federal prosecutors.

As part of his plea, Santos agreed to pay $205,002.97 in a forfeiture judgment.

Santos' lawyers raised the possibility that he would be unable to pay the forfeiture by the required date of 30 days before sentencing when Santos pleaded guilty last year.

"He's going to do the best he can to make it," Santos attorney Joseph Murray told the judge in August.