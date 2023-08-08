Gilgo Beach killings: Suspect Rex Heuermann's defense opposes cheek swab, court filing shows

A lawyer for suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex A. Heuermann is opposing a prosecution request to take a DNA swab from Heuermann, arguing in newly filed court papers that prosecutors have failed to demonstrate probable cause that Heuermann killed three women.

“The assertions contained in the people’s moving papers might be construed as rising to the level of a reasonable suspicion, but that is a far cry from the standard of probable cause required to justify granting the order sought by the people,” wrote Danielle Coysh, an attorney for Heuermann.

Coysh’s response came after Suffolk County prosecutors filed a motion last week seeking a cheek swab from Heuermann for more DNA testing to bolster their case against the Massapequa Park architect.

Heuermann, 59, has pleaded not guilty to first- and second-degree murder charges in the killings of three women — Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy and Amber Lynn Costello — whose remains were found near Gilgo Beach in 2010.

Authorities have also said Heuermann is the “prime suspect” in the slaying of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, whose remains were found with the other three victims. All four of the women were sex workers.

Assistant Suffolk County District Attorney Michelle Haddad requested that State Supreme Court Justice Timothy Mazzei order Heuermann to submit to the cheek swab to test against a mitochondrial DNA profile developed from a pizza crust and “used napkin” he allegedly discarded in Manhattan, which prosecutors have said was matched to a hair sample found at the bottom of burlap used to “restrain and transport” Waterman's remains.

In the court documents, Haddad said without a direct sample of Heuermann's DNA prosecutors could only reference the pizza crusts and napkins as “purported to be used/touched” by Heuermann.

“Should the defendant’s DNA from the [cheek swab] not match the DNA profile from the pizza crusts and napkin submitted for Rex Heuermann … the defense would be presented with a potential trial defense,” Haddad wrote. “Thus, there is a clear indication that material and relevant evidence will be found and is crucial for trial.”

But Coysh, in court papers filed in Riverhead Tuesday, argued that the prosecution failed to establish that Heuermann had touched the pizza crust or napkin.

Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex A. Heuermann in his booking photo in July. Credit: AP/Suffolk County Sheriff's Office

“The people essentially concede that they have no evidence establishing the defendant Rex A. Heuermann actually ever came into contact with the pizza crust or used napkin found in the discarded pizza box,” Coysh wrote, citing the prosecution’s assertion that Heuermann was “purported to have used or touched those items.”

Coysh added: “Thus, by the people’s own admission, the nexus between the partially eaten pizza crust and used napkin and the defendant Rex A. Heuermann is at best a matter of conjecture and assumption, not fact.”

Coysh’s law partner, Michael J. Brown, has said their client has expressed his innocence.

"He's a man who's never been arrested before," Brown said previously. "He's maintained his innocence from the inception of this case. So he's doing the best he can at this point in time. And looking forward to having his day in court."

Coysh, in her court papers, requested that if the judge orders the cheek swab, that a member of the defense team be permitted to observe the sample being taken from their client to “ensure that the post-arraignment interaction between the defendant, Rex A. Heuermann, and members of law enforcement does not escalate, intentionally or otherwise, to an impermissible infringement of his constitutional rights.”

Suffolk prosecutors couldn't immediately be reached for comment.