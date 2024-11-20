Gilgo Beach killings: Estranged wife of Rex Heuermann, Asa Ellerup, children, moving out of Massapequa Park home, attorney says

Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann’s Massapequa Park home is about to be vacant.

Heuermann’s estranged wife, Asa Ellerup, and her two adult children are packing up and moving out of the home, which was the subject of extensive searches by law enforcement following Heuermann’s July 13, 2023, arrest on murder charges, Ellerup’s attorney said Wednesday.

"Asa does not feel the connection to the home she once had after the execution of the two search warrants and the violation of her property rights," said Robert Macedonio, Ellerup’s divorce attorney.

Newsday spotted a storage container outside the unkempt red home on First Avenue, and Macedonio confirmed the family was leaving and heading to a family-owned property in South Carolina.

"The house is not for sale at this time," said Macedonio, of Islip Terrace, who said he could not say when the house might go up for sale. "Asa and the children, Victoria and Christopher, will be spending more time in South Carolina, and the storage container is there because they are removing personal items that they plan to relocate to South Carolina with them."

Victoria Heuermann, who worked at her father’s midtown Manhattan architecture firm before he was arrested, is Ellerup and Rex Heuermann’s only biological child; Christopher Sheridan is Ellerup’s child from a previous relationship.

"South Carolina is a place where they’ve established a presence and certainly they’re going to be staying down there much more," said Vess Mitev, the Stony Brook-based attorney for the children. "We don’t have a time frame, but certainly they’re in the process of establishing a presence in South Carolina."

Asked why they were moving, Mitev said: "Well, obviously that home is associated with a very dark chapter in their life."

Ellerup filed for divorce from Heuermann, whom she had been married to for 27 years, just days after his arrest. But Ellerup has continued to communicate with Heuermann, who is not contesting the divorce, by phone and through jail visits. The divorce proceeding is still pending.

Heuermann, an architect in Manhattan before his arrest, bought the home from his parents in 1994 for $195,000, Newsday previously reported, citing property records. Ellerup and her children are relocating to a home on several acres of land in Chester, South Carolina, which Heuermann owned at the time of his arrest. The home is on land adjacent to land owned by Heuermann’s younger brother, Craig Heuermann.

A spokesperson for Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney, who is prosecuting Rex Heuermann, did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment on the family’s move. Tierney has said publicly that neither Ellerup nor her children are suspects in the killings.

Heuermann, 61, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the killings of six women that prosecutors said began in 1993 and targeted sex workers. The victims are Sandra Costilla, Jessica Taylor, Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Lynn Costello, Megan Waterman and Maureen Brainard-Barnes. Prosecutors have also named Heuermann as a suspect in the killing of Valerie Mack.

Heuermann has been held without bail at the Suffolk County Jail in Riverhead since his arrest.

Prosecutors have said they linked Heuermann to the killings through DNA and other evidence. Heuermann’s attorney, Michael J. Brown, has maintained his client is innocent and questioned the reliability of the prosecution’s DNA testing and results.

Macedonio said the home was "destroyed" after police cut up the floors and removed the plumbing while searching for evidence. Police found a cache of more than 200 guns, some of them inside a vault. In a search of Heuermann’s basement, investigators also found on a hard drive what prosecutors labeled an alleged manifesto on how to kill without detection by law enforcement.

In September, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office returned a number of personal items belonging to Heuermann’s family seized during the law enforcement searches.