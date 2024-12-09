Antonio Lam, of Lynbrook, charged after gun goes off during struggle with police

A Lynbrook man faces up to 15 years in prison after his gun discharged while resisting arrest, causing a bullet fragment to go through an Elmont home early Sunday, Nassau police said.

Antonio Lam, 30, was arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Monday and is charged with second-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a firearm, Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

Around 12:45 a.m., detectives were conducting a separate investigation on Hempstead Turnpike in Elmont when they observed a vehicle in "a known drug location" with dark tinted windows and a covered license plate, Ryder said at a news conference Monday.

The detectives then stopped the vehicle and spoke with Lam, the driver.

After they asked Lam to leave the vehicle, Lam took off and a foot pursuit followed.

The officers chased Lam for about two blocks until one tackled him on the corner of Pelham Street and Henderson Avenue.

A struggle ensued and Lam attempted to pull out a Taurus .40 caliber from his jacket pocket. A shot went off while still inside Lam's pocket, Ryder said.

The bullet hit the ground and broke into fragments — one which went through the window of a nearby house where its residents were sleeping, Ryder said. No one was injured.

"Our officers could have been killed. He could have been killed. And obviously the bullet when it leaves could have killed somebody," Ryder said.

A detective suffered injuries to his hands, wrist and shoulder in the struggle and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Ryder said it is possible one of fragments hit the detective in the arm.

An investigation determined that the gun was not a ghost gun, as it had a serial number, and had a spent cartridge and five live rounds in the magazine, Ryder said. A switchblade was also found on Lam.

The vehicle was impounded and will be inspected Monday pending a search warrant. While the investigation is ongoing, Ryder said that drug paraphernalia was found in the car at the time of arrest.

He faces up to 3 ½ to 15 years in prison if found guilty. Lam is being held at $250,000 cash bail or a $500,000 bond.