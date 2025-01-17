Sebastian Patino Caceres, of East Meadow, pleads guilty to hate crime after admitting spraying antisemitic writings at Jewish center, Nassau DA says

An East Meadow man has pleaded guilty to a hate crime charge for spray painting what Nassau County prosecutors said are antisemitic phrases on fences and other locations in April 2024.

Sebastian Patino Caceres, 23, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Robert Schwartz in Nassau County Court to fourth-degree criminal mischief as a hate crime, an E-felony, prosecutors said.

Patino Caceres' court-appointed attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Patino Caceres has to attend six months of bias prevention training, perform 100 hours of community service, and take a guided tour of the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center in Glen Cove, as part of a plea agreement that will result in a misdemeanor conviction and 3 years of probation, prosecutors said.

If Patino Caceres fails to complete the conditions, the felony conviction will stand and he'll receive 5 years of probation, prosecutors said.

"Antisemitism will never be tolerated by my office or by Nassau County," said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly. "My prosecutors held this defendant responsible for his offensive actions with this plea to a felony hate crime, but with the understanding that punitive measures alone will not stop this intolerant behavior. It is through education and awareness that we can teach defendants about the gravity of their words and actions, change minds, promote kindness and compassion, and heal communities."

According to prosecutors, Patino Caceres spray painted antisemitic phrases on fencing of the rear yards of homes along Merrick Avenue between last April 14 and 15.

Patino Caceres also spray painted one of the phrases on plastic sheeting that protected a mural of Israelis who were taken hostage by Hamas in October 2023, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said "Patino Caceres also spray-painted 'Free Palestine' across the front cement sidewalk of the East Meadow Beth-El Jewish Center at 1400 Prospect Avenue."

He was arrested on April 16.